Sweet Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie

This is a crowd pleaser. Easy to make, but needs to be chilled for several hours.

Recipe by KAREN1961

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, pecans, and margarine in a bowl. Press dough into a 9x13-inch baking dish to form a crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Allow crust to cool completely.

  • Meanwhile, heat blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat until berries burst and juice thickens, about 10 minutes. Allow blueberry sauce to cool completely.

  • Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add sweetened condensed milk and blend well. Stir in 1/3 cup lemon juice. Pour cream cheese filling into cooled crust and spread blueberry sauce over cream cheese. Chill in refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
631 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 79.1g; fat 33g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 277.9mg. Full Nutrition
