Sweet Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie
This is a crowd pleaser. Easy to make, but needs to be chilled for several hours.
This was simply wonderful. I used butter not margarine but otherwise followed the recipe as written and served it at a dinner party....and then shared the recipe with everyone there. The crust is so delicious and unexpected I'd like to try a modification of it as a topping on a crumble. Just the right amount of sweetness, the lemon really boosts the berry flavor and the creamy centre was divine. I loved how easy it was to get it out of the pan without it falling apart as well - presentation was lovely. Thank you so much for a new favorite at my house.Read More
This is flawed. The consistency is way too loose. The fam loved the flavor but the inside; even set flows off the crust. I even made some modifications based on the reviews and the pictures. I doubled the amount of cornstarch and only 3/4 C of sugar in the blueberry topping and it was very sweet. I only added a 1/2 can of milk and it was still plenty sweet. I can’t imagine using the full amount of sugar or Sweetened condensed milk- it would be way too sweet and super runny.Read More
I zested my lemons before I juiced them and added that to the cream cheese mixture. Yummy! It fit nicely in a 9" pie dish.
It was delicious! I made it for a crowd of 30 and everyone loved it! The lemon and blueberry are great together. I let mine chill in the fridge overnight after I put it together to ensure it set completely. I will definitely be making this again. For a homemade dessert, it was so simple.
I needed to serve 12 so I doubled the recipe but I only used one can of condensed milk instead of two. I also reduced the sugar for the blueberry topping by 25%. People couldn't stop reaching about it.
This would easily be a 5 star, but it didn't thicken the way it should have. In spite of that, the flavor was amazing! My family loved it and I will definitely make it again. I used frozen blueberries and will add an extra Tablespoon of cornstarch next time. Hopefully that will thicken the blueberries a little more. The cream base wasn't very firm either, but it was okay. Flavor was a 10
After baking the crust and cooking the blueberries and letting them reach room temperature, I did not reread the recipe. I poured the blueberries directly over the crust and realized that it was the cream cheese filling that I should have poured in first. I poured the cream cheese filling over the blueberries and marbled the top. It still came out delicious. The crust is amazing and I will be using that for other recipes. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious! I used fresh huge blueberries, cut back on the sugar a little for the crust, used 1/2 can sweetened condensed milk. Would make again!
Quick and delicious
Delicious...I used blackberries and added 2 tsp lemon oil to the fruit mix. easy to make, hard to wait for it to set...
This was super easy to make. I made for a 4th cookout. I absolutely love the lemon and blueberry flavors together. I followed recipe exactly but used butter instead of margarine because it’s what I had. Thanks for a keeper!
When I was making this recipe I zested the lemon that I was using. After I put the cream cheese layer over the crust, I sprinkled some lemon zest over it before I put the blueberries on top. I used about a tablespoon. The recipe turned out amazing! I will definitely make this again! It’s much easier than the recipe I was using and it tastes just as good if not better!
