Simple Buttermilk Coffee Cake

I read earlier reviews and modified the recipe by exchanging half the sugar for brown sugar. I used light brown as I had it handy. However I mixed the brown sugar in with the eggs, buttermilk and vanilla extract. I did not make the crumble topping for the recipe. Instead to the dry mix I added about a quarter tsp of salt and 1 tsp of cinnamon and mixed those in when cutting in the butter. To vary the recipe a bit more, After the butter was cut in, I added about 1/4 c chopped walnuts, 1/4 c of dried cranberries and a diced peeled and cored Granny Smith Apple to the dry mix. Then I mixed in the wet mix (the eggs, buttermilk, brown sugar, etc.) with the dry ingredients. I poured the batter into the prepared dish and baked it for the 35 minutes. It came out excellently and my husband loved it. I definitely will make this again and vary the add-ins depending on what I have on hand and seasonal fruits.