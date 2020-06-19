Simple Buttermilk Coffee Cake

4.4
72 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 16
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This coffee cake is a great treat anytime of the day. It's great for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. It's extremely easy to make and will always be a hit at the party!

Recipe by Amy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Reserve about 1 cup butter crumbs.

  • Stir buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla extract into remaining crumbs until batter is just combined; pour batter into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle reserved butter crumbs over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 39.1mg; sodium 170.8mg. Full Nutrition
