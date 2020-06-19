Simple Buttermilk Coffee Cake
This coffee cake is a great treat anytime of the day. It's great for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. It's extremely easy to make and will always be a hit at the party!
This is easy to make and produces my favorite type of cake, light and not too sweet. I was unimpressed with the crumb topping so in the future I will not reserve anything and make my own streusel. Thanks, Amy.....4/6/13 edit. I just read how harsh my comment sounded about the topping, not what I intended at all. It is an easy change and in no way detracts from the cake itself. I WAS impressed by how moist and flavorful this cake is the second day.Read More
This cake was ok but I have to admit being disappointed in it. Its simple enough to make for sure but theres no flavor to it - and thats with me adding cinnamon to the batter and topping. And it cooked alot faster than the 35 minutes as well. After roughly 20 minutes I could already smell it and I knew it was close to being done. I won't be throwing it out - it will get eaten - but I highly doubt I'll be making this againRead More
I tried it but I replaced 1/4 cup of flour with 3/4 cup of ground almonds and added 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract.I did not put the crumble on top ,when it was still warm from the oven I brushed the top with 2 tablespoons of honey as a glaze. It was a hit with my family and friends and goes down a treat with a cup of coffee or tea :)
I used this recipe as a base then added my own flair to it. I replaced the butter with a honey butter recipe using lavender honey, which made this coffee cake to DIE for! Not to mention makes the crumb topping even more delicious. Great recipe overall and will definitely be making again!
Great coffee cake. I made this this morning because my in laws came over for coffee. For the topping, I added cinnamon, brown sugar, and cocoa powder. I also substituted brown sugar for half the white sugar. With the changes I made, this recipe gets five stars. My in laws are very impressed with it. As am I.
As is, this cake tastes simply wonderful without any fru fru. Sometimes we want a simple cake without frosting or a million spices/ingredients. I don't care for "crumb topping" so I just combined it all and it was just fine. I highly suggest reading the review by Lorraine Hussain, written on September 16, 2014. The addition of almond flour/meal and almond extract is in the perfect proportions and tastes so comforting. In addition to Lorraine's suggestions, I sprinkled sliced almonds over the top before baking-delish! This is a great basic recipe; easily tweaked to get the flavor you like.
Just as described by Amy, this coffee cake is simple and wonderful. The recipe leaves room for individualization by each cook. I will try spices next time, cinnamon and nutmeg, and perhaps add fresh fruit as the season progresses. Very versatile!
Love this! So easy to make and so tasty. I added a tsp or so of cinnamon to the batter and then another half tsp to the reserved butter crumbs, and this was just perfect. Lovely texture and great flavor! I didn't have to bake quite as long, only about 30 minutes, so it's probably a good idea to check on this early, depending on your oven. Great way to use up buttermilk!
I read earlier reviews and modified the recipe by exchanging half the sugar for brown sugar. I used light brown as I had it handy. However I mixed the brown sugar in with the eggs, buttermilk and vanilla extract. I did not make the crumble topping for the recipe. Instead to the dry mix I added about a quarter tsp of salt and 1 tsp of cinnamon and mixed those in when cutting in the butter. To vary the recipe a bit more, After the butter was cut in, I added about 1/4 c chopped walnuts, 1/4 c of dried cranberries and a diced peeled and cored Granny Smith Apple to the dry mix. Then I mixed in the wet mix (the eggs, buttermilk, brown sugar, etc.) with the dry ingredients. I poured the batter into the prepared dish and baked it for the 35 minutes. It came out excellently and my husband loved it. I definitely will make this again and vary the add-ins depending on what I have on hand and seasonal fruits.
this is a yummy cake. I added Victorian Epicure apple pie spice and it tastes like apple pie. going to try the ginger bread season next time. thus would taste good served with whip cream. you could also add chocolate chips or any variety of baking chips to it. I think the possibilities are endless with this recipe. I think I'm even going to try substituting the 1/4 cup flour for Cocoa next time. So many ideas to try with this cake
Great tasting, easy, quick to make.. Added cinnamon and brown sugar to the topping. Grand kids loved it! Will definitely make it again.
Yummy! Super easy and came out great. I did add my own brown sugar crumb topping. Family gobbled it up.
Great cake! Not very sweet and with a nice taste from the buttermilk . First time I made it exactly like the recipe, and we loved. The second time I used a couple of lonely apples chopped and a little nutmeg (could be great with cinnamon too,but we are not fans of it) and turned up very good . I'm thinking about oranges and cranberries for the next one!
This is a slightly spongey, light cake that's very easy to make. I agree with other reviewers that it would be a good base for other flavors. I don't really like the topping - it left a little bit of a film in my mouth. The cake itself doesn't have much taste beyond barely sweet, so next time I would use either a cinnamon/brown sugar/pecan topping, or pair it with fruit and glaze it with a powdered sugar/milk glaze. It's a good start, but needs a little tweaking to make it great. I baked it on parchment and it stuck to that as well, so be sure if you use parchment that you also at least spray it.
I've made it three times. This was best. I divide dough into two smaller pans and baked for 23 minutes. The others were too dry. Also, I use self rising flour and omit salt and leavening. I sprinkled cinnamon in before baking and added some powdered sugar while still warm from oven. I'm not going to bother with other recipes. I just like a little sweet with strawberries or in the morning with coffee. This cake comes out fluffy and beautiful.
I was disappointed this cake didn't have more flavor ... it definitely need something . Meh.
I will make it again. I made some the modifications suggested by Lorraine Hussain with ground almonds (less flour), almond extract and honey as a glaze on top. Also, I sprayed the baking dish with cooking spray but did not flour it. The cake was moist, not too sweet and really delicious.
Fantastic simple cake!
I needed to use up some buttermilk and found this recipe. After reading the reviews I added 1 t. cinnamon and a few dashes of nutmeg, used 3/4 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar. I didn't save back any of the crumb for topping because it just didn't sound good to me. The batter was thicker than I expected but maybe because I didn't save any back. It baked up in about 25 minutes. I drizzled a little powdered sugar glaze on top, not a solid covering, just a bit on each piece. I think it's delicious and loved it with my morning tea. Thanks for an easy recipe!
I had some buttermilk left over from another recipe and decided to make this coffee cake. The only change to the recipe I made was to add only 1 cup of sugar, but wish I had added a little cinnamon as some of the comments suggested. I baked it on 350 for 35 minutes but should have baked it a little longer since I used an 8x8 pan instead of 9x13. The center wasn't completely baked. Not sure about the "crumb" topping. It wasn't that "crumbly". Tastes good though!
This recipe is very versatile and I have used it over and over for different homemade cakes by altering the wet and dry ingredients a little. Thanks for this one!
I usually pick recipes with a ton of reviews but am glad I took a chance with this one. The cake is moist, just sweet enough, and versatile. You can have it with coffee, fruit, ice cream, alone, whatever! I've eaten almost the half the pan in two days. Oops. Tastes even better the second day.
I really enjoyed this cake. I needed to use up some buttermilk and this turned out to be a nice, moist cake. Like others say in other reviews, this is a great base recipe that leaves room for creativity. I made it as is for a test run, but I'll try it again with some adjustments later for sure.
this is my 4th time making it in 2 weeks! my chef boss gave it high marks, never a crumb left. I've mde it straight per the recipe, have added Trader Joes frozen strawberry/mango fruit, walnut and chocolate chips everytime perfect . it freezes and serves great as well so don't be afraid to buy a 1/2 gallon of buttermilk and start baking. i did use a grater to cut in the butter we equally good results to pastry cutter.
This recipe was awesome! Nice and moist and like others have said, even better the next day! I brought some in for my co-workers and they loved it.
I made sure to read the reviews. I added 1Tbsp of cinnamon and 2 Cups of diced pears (sale at grocery store wanted; to use before they go bad). I skipped the crumb topping (just lazy to do it). I didn't cut the butter in, (also lazy on my part) I just stirred it in. I had to bake longer because of the pears. It's sweet but not overly sweet. Nice crispy texture outside. Very moist and flavorful inside. Will definitely be making this again. Possibly using different fruits and maybe adding some chopped nuts. Definitely will be making this again, was quick and easy to do. Great was to use up extra buttermilk.
So, simple and yummers! Only thing I changed is the milk. I used Soy Milk with same measurement.
Made homemade buttermilk using lemon juice and liked the lemony tang so much that I added the juice of an extra lemon and used a batch of brown sugar/cinnamon mixture from a different recipe. This recipe on its own seemed a bit bland but with those changes it was gone in minutes.
I made this EXACTLY as written and it came out great. 5 stars because it is what the title says - simple coffee cake. I love how few ingredients it uses and how EASY it was to make. I like the "crumb" topping even though it seemed more 'flour-y' then a usual crumb topping. But sprinkling over a bit of powdered sugar makes it look great also. I thought it was delicious.
This was a really good and easy coffee cake. I followed the recipe exactly and added a streusel of brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, and pecans on top. If I had had fresh berries I wouldn't have bothered with a streusel, but since I didn't I wanted to add a little something. Enjoy!
I made it exactly as instructed and it came out delicious! Brought it to brother's house for dessert and they all said it's definitely a keeper.
This is a great base recipe that you can tweak to your own personal taste. My 9x13 dish was in use so I used a bundt pan and had to bake for about 42 minutes. I added a generous sprinkle of both cinnamon and nutmeg, based on another review. The cake was delicious out of the oven, but my husband likes things sweeter so I made a simple glaze (1 cup powdered sugar + 2 tablespoons cool water) and that really sent this over the edge. Perfect amount of sweetness!
honestly the best coffee cake I ever made.
Unfortunately i made changes due to reviews i read! I used half brown sugar and added cinnamon and 1/2 cup blueberries on top under crumbs. I should have stuck to basic recipe. The problem i had with my cake was too much moisture in batter with adding blueberries, and removing i cup dry mix for crumb topping, so it was a bit gummy. I think if id baked in smaller pan like 8 x 8 glass pan it would have been better... in a 13x 9 it got so flat and dense! My family made similar recipe for years using crisco instead of butter, and smaller pan or double recipe with 13 x 9 pan and it was excellent! So i’ll go back to old family recipe. Also, My fault for changing some ingredients rather than making as written... live n learn!
Tasted great warm from the oven.
This is a wonderful, tender cake. To insure a perfect texture, be sure not to overmix the wet ingredients with the crumb mixture. Mix just until moistened and do not overbake. I always make additional streusel crumbs with cinnamon to sprinkle on the top. My family loves this cake.
I would not recommend this recipe. I tried it simply to use remaining buttermilk previously used for a gluten free bread recipe. The result of this recipe is quite tasteless and boring.
Exceptional! I skipped making the crumble for the top and just mixed it into the batter. I made it in a bundt pan. I topped it with a lemon glaze made with lemon juice, rind and icing sugar. The interesting thing is that this cake tastes better 2-3 days after baking. So good, I can't stop eating it.
Added lemon zest and lemon glaze...so good
I really liked the recipe bc it is easy and you do not need to cream the butter. The cake is quite plain and was done in 30 minutes. Even then it was a little dry. I think that it needs fruit or cinnamon or a little something to bump it up. Next time I might add a layer of jam or some fresh fruit. Very good though if you are into simple yumminess- which I am sometimes.
Perfect simple cake with delicious sweet rich flavor. Would be great with fresh fruit.
Great taste, mild and moist. I added about 2 tsp. of ground cinnamon to the topping and loved it. I hear it's good the second day.... although I'm not sure it will last that long in my house! I'm thinking this is a keeper... as is, or as a base to add other ingredients to.
Very moist. I did make some changes based on reviews. I added 1/2 tsp salt,1 tsp. of cinnamon and 1 tsp. of vanilla to mix. I did not divide the flour mixture. I made about 1 1/2c of my own streusel and put that on top. Delicious! The whole family loved it :)
Followed directions exactly, got a delicious result with nice rise. Great base to play with different spices or flavorings. Just the basic quick bread I was looking for. Pound cake-like.
12-30-15 ~ I always make a coffee cake for our friends on New Years Eve for their breakfast the following morning. This is what I chose, this year. I love how simple and quick this was to put together. I made one recipe and put it in 3 smaller pans, one for each family. The buttermilk made it nice and moist and the crumb topping was a nice addition. I received text messages on new years day showing thumbs up. It was a hit with the other families, too. (NTS - I used 1/4 c. honey butter and 1/4 c. butter in the recipe.)
Great recipe! This is a coffee cake that's rather sweet, or heavy on the "cake." It's easy to make and we rarely have any leftovers. If you don't have buttermilk, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice to a cup of milk and let it sit while you mix the dry ingredients.
This is a tasty, easy to make cake. I liked the butter crumb-topping. I added an extra 7 minutes at 355 degrees (gas oven) before removing the cake from the oven. (This gives the cake a crispier texture.) This cake has earned a spot in my recipe box.
It’s a nice simple coffee cake. I added 1/2 tap of cinnamon and 1/2 cup of pecan chips to the crumble.
Excellent. Only had 3/4 cup of buttermilk so added sour cream and put black berries in it. Very moist and excellent. I did add some cinnamon to the streusel Very moist and a big hit!
This is a very good, basic cake. I did add cinnamon and fresh grated nutmeg, yum! I also skipped the crumb topping and instead used the cinnamon coffee frosting recipe on this website, it was awesome! Thank-you :)
I really love the texture - not too moist, not too dry, a little bit chewy (just as I like it). It was easy to make. I don't know if the ingredient I used as buttermilk was the actual buttermilk the recipe refers to. In Romania we have lots of yogurt types - that's what the internet said that buttermilk is close to. Anyway I used Sana. The only thing that didn't impress me was the taste. It didn't taste of what extracts I used - vanilla, lemon - nor did I sense the cinnamon, nutmeg or cardamom. Maybe next time I will use more of the latter ones. I think I will use some instant coffee too and probably some finely chopped walnuts. I think fruit can be put too - strawberries, blackberries, cherries or even mango.
I made it and added 2 tsp cinnamon to the crumb topping and baked it for 29 minutes. Delicious and moist with a crunchy top. Don't know what everyone's problem with the topping was. I love it with the cinnamon alteration.
We like it. Not too sweet. I've made this a number of times.
2.21.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/232143/simple-buttermilk-coffee-cake/ ... 'Making this, it seemed short on batter; but I went ahead with it. I was right. It could use a half more recipe to fill the 9x13. With reserving almost half the dry mixture for the crumb topping, that leaves it quite buttery & somewhat eggy. The crumb topping needs more butter to be effective. When it was baked, there was quite a bit of the dry mixture remaining dry. I butter-flavor sprayed it & put it back in the still hot, but not turned on oven for ten minutes. 'Helped appearance, but overall, this wasn't worth making.
I added cinnamon and chopped pecans to the topping-Delicious!
Nice easy recipe. I made it in the food processor so it was super fast. Pulse all dry ingredients using mixing blade. Leave dry ingredients in bowl and switch to shredder blade. Shred one stick butter right into dry ingredients. Switch back to mixer blade. Pulse until butter is coarse. Reserve one cup. Add liquids to dry and pulse until blended. That's all! Oh I also added a touch of cinnamon to that reserved cake mix. You could also add chopped walnuts or oatmeal.
Super simple and excellent recipe. The only adjustment I made was substituting 1 cup of almond flour because I had it on hand. I was surprised at how moist it was. I will be making this again.
Pretty quick and easy! I added 1tablespoon brown sugar and walnuts to the crumb topping. Next time I’d make it a little crumb-y-er. It came out powdery than crumb-crunchy.
This is absolutely the best buttermilk cake I’ve made in years! This one’s a keeper. I can see that this is the base of all coffee cakes in my future. I may add apples or berries. This is really delicious!
This cake was very moist, and not too sweet; which was perfect. I did add some cinnamon and chopped walnuts to the crumb topping. It's gotten rave reviews from co-workers and friends.
This is my kids' favorite! I follow the recipe exactly. A winner!
Simple and great recipe!
I made a half recipe (8 servings) other wise I made this recipe with no alterations. I don't know how I can say I made a recipe and rate it but change the recipe--then it's a different recipe. This recipe is simple and made with ingredients that are usually on hand, great for a last minute breakfast. It is plan and that's what my husband likes--almost flavorless. The cake has a moist but course texture that is an excellent coffee cake texture and it's not real sweet. I do want to try some variations just to change it up.
I really enjoyed this cake! It turned out soft and dense, but the streusel isn't really necessary.
