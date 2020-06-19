Seasoned Roasted Root Vegetables

26 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I wanted a vegetable medley with root vegetables good for the fall. I took three recipes and changed them up to get the following recipe. This recipe is good when reheated in the microwave, or I have frozen some and served them later.

By MissyDi

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine butternut squash, sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, onion, parsnip, and carrots in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Add thyme, rosemary, salt, and black pepper; toss again. Transfer coated vegetables to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast vegetables in the preheated oven for 25 minutes; stir and continue roasting until vegetables are slightly brown and tender, about 20 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 3.1g; sodium 47.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022