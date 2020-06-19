Seasoned Roasted Root Vegetables

I wanted a vegetable medley with root vegetables good for the fall. I took three recipes and changed them up to get the following recipe. This recipe is good when reheated in the microwave, or I have frozen some and served them later.
It's not fair for me to review this because I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I was rushing to get this put together so I drizzled balsamic over the veggies as well as smoked paprika. I love rosemary and thyme and know it would have been delicious had I used them. The veggie combination went very well together. I would recommend fresh brussels sprouts instead of frozen.
I made this recipe last year for Thanksgiving and was rather disappointed in the results. It took a ton of work and the dish was rather unexciting. I followed the recipe so I don't know what happened. Perhaps I've been spoiled by some wonderful root veggie dishes in the past and had the wrong expectations. I'm trying something different this year.
It's not fair for me to review this because I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I was rushing to get this put together so I drizzled balsamic over the veggies as well as smoked paprika. I love rosemary and thyme and know it would have been delicious had I used them. The veggie combination went very well together. I would recommend fresh brussels sprouts instead of frozen.
Good quality dishes are going to be more work. Thats why they are good - like this recipe! Unless you like tasting frozen, boxed, canned, or packaged! I applaud the effort a mature cook uses in her kitchen! Your recipe, MissyDi, is perfect and easy for us that are newer at roasting veggies. Thanks!
I made this to accompany an herb crusted roast leg of goat that was seasoned with garlic and rosemary, among many other herbs and spices. This was the perfect accompaniment. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have any parsnips so I substituted a home grown Yukon Gold potato instead. I finished it with some black pepper and Himalayan pink salt and it was wonderful. Will use the leftover veggies, meat and pan drippings to make a nice stew for dinner tonight.
It takes some time and effort to chop all of the ingredients. Slightly microwaving some items helps with the cutting. In the end, the result was a very tasty side. Everyone loved it. The base recipe makes a lot, so adjust as needed.
I followed the instructions but the amount of veggies would never have fit on a cookie sheet -- there was enough for a large feast. I used a larger roasting pot. I ended up using 1/4 cup of olive oil for what looks like around 15 servings. I also had to cook it for around 50 minutes. That said, it was really delicious and I will make it again, albeit in a smaller quantity.
Great tasting, nutritious and easy to make! I didn't have a parsnip, so used an extra carrot. Whole Foods had tri-color carrots, so it added color. Used fresh rosemary from my garden and didn't exactly measure.... Also added a bit of parsley and an herb that is similar to tarragon - just a bit. Husband wants me to make it for the extended family Thanksgiving dinner. Meets everyone's special diets, too - vegan, paleo, gluten free. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe last year for Thanksgiving and was rather disappointed in the results. It took a ton of work and the dish was rather unexciting. I followed the recipe so I don't know what happened. Perhaps I've been spoiled by some wonderful root veggie dishes in the past and had the wrong expectations. I'm trying something different this year.
This was delicious! I took it to a party/dinner and it got great reviews. I used fresh brussels sprouts because I cannot abide frozen, and I added a little garlic--2 chopped cloves. I would add more next time.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.