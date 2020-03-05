Crunchy Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Coconut Granola

This puts boxed chocolate granola to shame. It was especially tasty warm out of the oven. I followed the recipe although some ingredients weren't super specific. It didn't say if the sunflower seeds were roasted or raw. I had both and did a majority raw and some of the roasted unsalted I had just bought. It also didn't say if the coconut was sweetened or not so I just chose sweetened shredded coconut. For the chocolate I used Nestle dark chocolate chips. In the description it mentions if the chocolate melts add in afterwards. Mine did not melt. However I keep my chocolate chips in the freezer. So they went into the batch very cold. I suggest doing that if that could be an issue. Also I probably added a smidgen more of the chocolate than what was called for due to just wanting to finish what I had in the bag. Either way I will not lie this is sweet with 4 sugar based ingredients. There was some clumping of the oatmeal due to the brown sugar and honey but the sunflower seeds and chocolate mainly stay separate. Though the small clusters were not super hard like the store bought boxed stuff which I really liked. Note this granola will almost fill a large sheet pan once everything is added despite only being 2 cups of oatmeal. This is also quite high in calories per serving. Although the store bought seems to be the same. It was interesting to try for a different flavor. I usually stick to maple or vanilla ones.