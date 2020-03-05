Crunchy Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Coconut Granola
If you're at movie night with your family, or just hungry for a sweet and salty snack, you will always be wanting to make 2 times the recipe! If you don't want the chocolate to melt, put them in after the rest of the granola cools and settles. Serve right away or store in fridge up to 1 week. Enjoy!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 13g; sodium 20.8mg. Full Nutrition