Crunchy Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Coconut Granola

Rating: 4.81 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you're at movie night with your family, or just hungry for a sweet and salty snack, you will always be wanting to make 2 times the recipe! If you don't want the chocolate to melt, put them in after the rest of the granola cools and settles. Serve right away or store in fridge up to 1 week. Enjoy!

By kellie1000

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line a 9x13-inch baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat with cooking spray.

  • Combine honey and peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high until melted, about 20 seconds. Stir well.

  • Place the rolled oats in a large bowl. Drizzle honey-peanut butter mixture over oats; toss to coat. Mix in sunflower seeds, chocolate chips, coconut, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon until evenly combined. Spread mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 22 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 13g; sodium 20.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Sharon Angel
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2013
Love this basic recipe. We make a peanut butter popcorn using this. The changes I made were; have all dry ingredients mixed together first, (I added sesame seeds & Craisins), then mix the brown sugar & cinnamon with the honey/peanut butter mix & microwave 30 seconds then add vanilla. Combine the two then bake. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2014
This puts boxed chocolate granola to shame. It was especially tasty warm out of the oven. I followed the recipe although some ingredients weren't super specific. It didn't say if the sunflower seeds were roasted or raw. I had both and did a majority raw and some of the roasted unsalted I had just bought. It also didn't say if the coconut was sweetened or not so I just chose sweetened shredded coconut. For the chocolate I used Nestle dark chocolate chips. In the description it mentions if the chocolate melts add in afterwards. Mine did not melt. However I keep my chocolate chips in the freezer. So they went into the batch very cold. I suggest doing that if that could be an issue. Also I probably added a smidgen more of the chocolate than what was called for due to just wanting to finish what I had in the bag. Either way I will not lie this is sweet with 4 sugar based ingredients. There was some clumping of the oatmeal due to the brown sugar and honey but the sunflower seeds and chocolate mainly stay separate. Though the small clusters were not super hard like the store bought boxed stuff which I really liked. Note this granola will almost fill a large sheet pan once everything is added despite only being 2 cups of oatmeal. This is also quite high in calories per serving. Although the store bought seems to be the same. It was interesting to try for a different flavor. I usually stick to maple or vanilla ones. Read More
Helpful
(6)
missrochester
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2014
Pretty AMAZING!!! wow! This granola is super crunchy and clumps up Beautifully!! I did go a little heavy handed on the pb and honey Which i normally do when I make my granola! I would reccomend this recipe for sure!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Emily Cooper
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2016
Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cheryl MacDaniel Arminio
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2015
Was very simple to prepare and is delicious! Just enough chocolate to satisfy a sweet tooth. I add 1/4 cup to my yogurt. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jen
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2016
I make this regularly for my son to take back to college. He shares with friends who all love it. I do find that I need to double or even triple the peanut butter/honey combo if I want big clumps. We prefer a granola that clumps rather than just loose. I have better luck making it clumpy if I make this "flat" on a cookie sheet. I press down firmly and bake about 25 minutes or until nice and brown. I do not stir during cooking and I let cool on the cookie sheet for a few hours before I break up into clumps. I wouldn't exactly call this healthy! Very sweet and loaded with fat but I get rave reviews when I make it!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lia
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2015
Delicious! It's like dessert and super simple to make. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2013
This was a wonderfully crunchy & tasty snack that we all enjoyed. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Helen Guirl Griffin
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2019
I doubled the recipe! Read More
