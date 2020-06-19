Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

My kids love when I make these yummy muffins. After trial and error of several muffin recipes, I've come up with what I think is my favorite one. Enjoy!

Recipe by MW

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen mini muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly spray 48 miniature muffin cups.

  • Mix flour, white sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Lightly beat egg in a separate bowl; stir in milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract. Mix liquid mixture into flour mixture until incorporated. Fold in chocolate chips. Fill muffin cups 3/4 full with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in a muffin comes out clean, 10 to 11 minutes. Cool for 1 minute before transferring muffins to a wire rack.

Cook's Note:

You can use regular chocolate chips, but they have a tendency to drop to the bottom of the cups so you will need to decrease amount of milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 8.8mg; sodium 118.7mg. Full Nutrition
