Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

I added in 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder to make them chocolate muffins. So yummy! Yields about 1 dozen regular sized muffins. They came out beautifully. Also, if you mix your eggs, vanilla, milk and butter (didn't have oil) in a separate bowl until frothy it helps them come out light and fluffy. I have a photo of them on Instagram if you look up brainyheroine you'll be able to see them. :)
It was delicious AFTER I added to recipe!! When I first made this recipe it was so bland no flavor at all. So I decided to try again and add/change some of the ingredients. Here's what I added... about 1/2 tsp of cocoa power- added for flavor but mostly for color. The original muffins were so pale looking after they were finished baking.. This gives it a nice color without making them chocolate muffins. Add this to dry ingred. enough to tint it (not to change it to chocolate color/flavor) added 1/2 tsp more vanilla extract 1 tab extra of brown sugar 1/8 tsp cinnamon- gives a hint of flavor but does not have a strong taste. I also added a little more choc chips because I'm a big fan of them! I've attached a pic of the muffins in photo section... Mine are in the blue rimmed bowl Hope this helps! Happy Baking!!
I just made these and they won't last long. The kids are attacking them. I didn't have mini chocolate chips, so I chopped 1 cup of regular chocolate chips with a knife to make them smaller so they wouldn't sink. It worked great. I got 58 muffins, but I didn't fill the first batch up high enough. You can actually fill almost to the top. I've been paying $3 for twelve mini chocolate chip muffins at my grocery store's bakery. What a rip-off, and these taste better too. I won't be buying them from the bakery anymore. I'm REALLY glad I found this recipe today:)
Made these muffins with the kids and they were gone in one day! They LOVED them. I made some chocolate chocolate and those were equally as good. I am making them as regular size muffins now. I increased the time to 14 minutes when baking the regular size. Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper!
I liked this muffins, but more importantly, the kids loved them! I think this is a great recipe if you are trying to give your family better options nutrition-wise. I used 1 cup white flour and 1 cup whole flour, coconut oil and coconut milk for the regulars keeping the same amounts as the recipe indicates, and used only brown sugar (1/2 cup in total). Also, added 2 tablespoons of cocoa as suggested. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is missing something... I don't want toothachingly sweet muffins, and these definitely are not. However, these taste almost bitter. My kids ate them, but they requested that I make my blueberry muffins next time. Hard to believe they'd rather eat berries instead of chocolate.
My son loves mini muffins, and upon reading the long, long list of ingredients and chemicals in those store bought mini muffins, I decided to make a homemade batch. These were delicious! They are easy to make, relatively cheap, and they taste so much better than any prepackaged muffins. I'm so glad I found this recipe!
made this recipe the way it was written the first time and my family liked it. I thought they were ok nothing to brag about. made them again today for the second time added 2 tbsp cocoa powder.. made all the difference! they were great!
I liked these a lot. Made large ones and cooked at 375 degrees for about 17 minutes, give or take a minute. They were sort of beige though, so I brushed them with a tiny amount of butter and sprinkled the tops with a few granules of sugar to make them a bit more brown.
These are delicious! I made them exactly as written, except all I had on hand were regular semi-sweet chocolate chips. I simply roughly chopped 3/4 -1 cup of those chocolate chips and I had no problems with them sinking. These muffins are adorable and addicting! :)
I really like these, but I think they taste better when made full size. The first and second time I made them I substituted the milk for orange juice and water. I then made them with almond milk and I found that they tasted plain,so from now on I will make them with the orange juice and water mixture. I suggest full size with orange juice and water- that worked best for me. I also use, to avoid the orangey flavor, a mixture of water, soy milk and a little bit of lemon juice. So yummy! I also make them in Texas size muffin pans and sprinkle them with Suger to give them a pretty crunchy, yummy top. It's a great recipe and sooooo easy and my fam looooves it!
I loved it, my husband loved it and my son loved it. It made so many I even froze half for school snacks. I really don't understand the complaints about "no flavor", these are perfect don't listen to the negative comments. I made half with some cocoa powder for chocolately chip muffins and the rest as the recipe stated. Perfect little bite!!
My boys used to eat store bought mini muffins every morning for breakfast but now that we have found this recipe, they have enjoyed these homemade muffins ever since. I have stayed very true to the recipe but like others i do add more brown sugar and less white sugar. For those that find this recipe bland, i would highly recommend to try adding a mashed up banana to the batter. It turns out amazing and no other adjustments are needed. I also recommend baking at 350 if you are making mini muffins. Because i use a gas oven with an oversize mini muffin pan that makes 48 muffins the outer rows tended to over bake on the bottom even with a baking stone inserted on the bottom row.
I liked these a lot and would make again. However, I will use more vanilla and will try buttermilk instead of milk next time. They were moist and texture was great, they just need a little something extra. They will still get five stars
These muffins are great! I upped the vanilla a bit and added just a little bit of cinnamon (my husband and son really like those flavours). I lowered the baking time to 9 minutes and they came out moist and light. Can't wait to make them again.
I made this recipe last night and my parents, brother, and friends all loved them! The recipe was very easy to make and only took a few minutes to prepare. I will definitely be making these a lot more in the future!
These were pretty good as long as your not wanting something too sweet. I added two tablespoon of cocoa, 1/2 cup of walnuts, and used maybe 1/4 cup of chocolate chips instead of what the recipe called for ( used up what I had). I also used canola oil instead of vegetable oil because I was out it. Everything else I followed and I used a 6 cup muffin pan. It made 18 medium sized muffins.
I added 25 drops of Young Living orange essential oil. I also added 3 TBSP of brown sugar. I baked these at 400 degrees on the convection setting for 8 mins. Perfection! I let the muffins sit in the pain for 2 mins. I am 2860 feet above sea level for reference so keep that in mind with the timing. The mini muffins taste like the chocolate orange that you smash at the holidays! So so so good! Definitely making these again.
I made this as written except I added extra chocolate chips. I made regular sized muffins, so I see regular chocolate chips. They were tasty! Not the best I've ever had, but good for a quick weekend breakfast. We don't like overly sweet, so with the extra semi sweet chocolate chips, the sweetness level was perfect.
Made exactly as written. I believe baking soda should be teaspoon? It says tablespoon so that’s what I added. All I could taste was baking soda. Had to throw them away they were so gross, unfortunately
Delicious but I think I'm going to try review number 6's suggestions to add a little more taste and color next time. I also wanted to mention that it only made 24 mini muffin cups full for me. Mine were fairly full but turned out a perfect size. Very good recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I made these with my three year old and they were very easy! They are perfect as is, but if you wanted could add some baking spice or cinnamon as well. They are great for a snack or breakfast and are a lot like a chocolate chip pancake. Even if you aren't a great baker, you should give these a try!
I made this for an easy, quick breakfast for over the weekend. It is amazing! It didn't think I had enough batter to make as many as I wanted so I halfed everything and added it in. Also I didn't have enough chocolate chips so I added some cut up bananas and it worked great! When I looked at the reviews I noticed some people added some more baking powder and flour so I did the same. Must make breakfast!
I loved these muffins after I applied the changes that Janine Goldblatt suggested. I halved the recipe, then added cocoa powder, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. I was a little nervous about halving them because I didn't know how well they would work, but they turned out really well! They tasted like chocolate chip pancakes, and we gave some to our neighbors, who loved them! After the changes, these are very yummy.
I have made this recipe twice in one week! They disappear as fast as I make them! I made regular size muffins with this recipe. I added 2 tsp of almond extract. As well, I put my semi- sweet chocolate chips in the blender for a pulse or two. It chopped up the chipits a bit and created tiny chocolate pieces throughout the entire muffin!
I made these muffins with 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder added in, as suggested. They tasted great, but the muffins still looked very pale and sickly on top. Maybe next time I will make them with 2 tablespoons of cocoa to try to add some color
I made these and they were delicious! I made them in cupcake liners and it was better than greasing a pan. I made them in a regular sized cupcake tin and that worked well too. I used bigger chocolate chips and they sunk to the bottom as it said. I will be making these again! These are also good for breakfast.
I made these twice because I thought the recipe was very easy, and the muffins were moist enough. But I did not care for the taste of them. Just something seemed to be missing. On my second attempt I added 2 tsp of co co powder & a little extra brown sugar. Still did not care for the flavor. But my kids did eat them because they are chocolate chip muffins of course. Probably won't make again.
Very good! Had a really weird texture though. Like the recipe said you should probably use less milk if you are using regular chocolate chips, cause mine went to the bottom of the muffin cups. They were pretty good though.
Made these tonight and everyone loved them. Not too sweet and the perfect bite. I didn't have mini chocolate chips but the regular size worked just fine. I had to hide them so they will last a little while.
Made these today at the request of my 5 year old. We only had regular chocolate chips on hand, so we added less milk as directed. We'll make these again but next time, I'll make sure we have mini chips on hand. Yum!
We liked these a lot. To make them a little healthier, I used half AP flour and half whole wheat and also subbed applesauce for the oil and decreased the chocolate chips to 1/2 cup. They were still very good and even a little healthier!
This recipe is so good. All 8 people in my family approved. I used bread flour instead of all-purpose flour. I made these the size of regular muffins and they took about 14 minutes to bake. I would definitely make these again. If you make these muffins and you don,t have enough all-purpose flour then you can use bread flour.
I added a bit more brown sugar and extra chocolate chips. I didn’t have mini so I used the regular and they didn’t sink. I also used unsweetened vanilla almond milk and a dash of cinnamon. They are beautiful, light and delicious. Love that I didn’t have to pull out the mixer. Came together so easily and baked quickly.
The flavor of these was fantastic! My kids said they were the best muffins they've ever had! I added 1.5 Tbs of cocoa powder. My only issue was that they stuck to the muffin wrappers a little but that's my fault because I didn't spray them beforehand. I was able to make 18 regular sized muffins and baked for 15 minutes at 400.
Made these tonight and they look almost spotless! Incredible! The only reason I gave them four stars is because they are a little dry. You would have to have them with something to drink (I.e. milk) in order to get the true enjoyment out of these pint size flavor nuggets.
These tasted great! I sprinkled the top of each muffin batter with extra mini chocolate chips to make it look more appealing! The only complaint that I have is that the bottoms stick to the cupcake liners. I also used regular sized muffin which made 12 and baked for 18 minutes.
This was a very good recipe! I accidentally forgot to put the chocolate chips in the batter, so afterwards I put the chocolate chips on top, once it was in the liner. Turned out it was just fine! :) Would recommend doing this more than once. SO GOOD! ??
So these are cooking now, I tasted the batter and it seems fine to me although pretty runny and the chips of course are sinking to the bottom of the bowl. I might decrease the milk next time, and like other said I might try for a touch of cinnamon for a little added flavor. I might also try rolling the chips in flour before folding them into the batter to help with the sinking...so far they look pretty yummy:)
