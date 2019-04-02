Easy Chicken and Dumplings

The best recipes are made with patience and love. :) I slow cooked the chicken for 45 minutes in a medium pot with fresh rosemary, half of a yellow onion (to help soften the flavor), and Himalayan sea salt to taste. In a separate dutch oven I cooked the veggies down for about 30 min before adding the chicken. Low and slow produces the best flavors! This time around I used fresh peas and carrots, a bundle of celery stalks, 1/4 yellow onion (again to help soften the flavor), and one red potato (skin on). To tie the flavors together, I added a large de-stemmed spring of thyme to the veggie pot and simmered with fresh ground black pepper; (add salt to flavor if you prefer). Bisquick can be your best friend or worst enemy if you've never used it in a dumpling recipe before. I find that about half way through the two pots simmering, I begin making the dough (since it's easy to whip up). Once the chicken is no longer pink in the middle, I add it to the dutch oven with some of the onions...you can add some of the leftover chicken stalk from the pot for flavor since the fat has had time to be cooked down. After your chicken has been added (veggies should be ready after ~30 min.), slowly drop 1- 1 1/2 inch balls of dough into the simmering dutch oven. If you choose to make the dough balls any bigger, prepare to cook them for longer than the 20 minute suggested time. *If you are uncertain about how long to cook your dumplings, use a fork or toothpick to check the center* Once the du