Easy Chicken and Dumplings

A super easy way to make chicken and dumplings. My husband and kids loved it.

Recipe by Jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, chicken breast cubes, onion, carrots, celery, bay leaf, salt, and pepper in a large pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover pot, and simmer until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Mix baking mix and milk in a bowl until dough is sticky; drop golf ball-sized pieces of dough into the soup. Cover pot and cook until dumplings are cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 44.9mg; sodium 1361.9mg. Full Nutrition
