Easy Chicken and Dumplings
A super easy way to make chicken and dumplings. My husband and kids loved it.
I liked this w/ the exception of the bisquick - it's better w/ a dumpling made from scratch, and doesn't take much more time either. I added some herbs to the broth for added flavour. I learned to take a kitchen towel and cover the pot, and then place the lid on top -this helps to remove excess moisture.Read More
Okay overall, but the dumplings were slightly raw in the middle, even though I cooked it for more time than suggested.Read More
I use this recipe. My family loves it. I also add a handful of frozen mixed vegetables to it before I add the dumplings. My way of cooking the dumplings are 10 minutes covered and 10 minutes uncovered. Great recipe!
I made this tonight, it was delicious. As some others have done, I made some additions/substitutions. I found using the Bisquick a bit heavy, but I suppose that's the point! I added rosemary to the Bisquick mixture. I added thyme, garlic powder, and some Veloutine to the soup. I didn't particularly want to add the thickener, but my mom wanted it much more like a stew than a soup. I also added frozen peas just before dropping the dumplings. I used 4 whole chicken breasts, as there are four of us. There is a little bit leftover, but I found that a cereal bowl with the "soup" and 2 dumplings was quite enough for me. All in all, very easy to make, tasty, and easy to adjust to individual tastes.
This is how I make my chicken and dumplings. I also take a bit of the extra dumpling mix, add extra milk to water it down a bit and whisk it in to thicken the broth. Sometimes I will also add a can of cream of chicken soup but this recipe is easy and delicious. My husband loves it!
Excellent, easy and quick recipe! I had 2 large chicken breasts and some carrots from the garden that needed to be used. Wasn't sure how I was going to feed my family of 4 with 2 chicken breasts & came across this recipe! I did not have celery, so added diced potatoes and some frozen peas. Jen - you saved my night, thank you!
Yum yum yum! Used left over cooked chicken. Cooked veggies first - added salt, sage, poultry seasoning & garlic powder. Added cream of mushroom soup and canned mushrooms after veggies were cooked. For dumplings - used at least 1 cup of milk - added pepper, poultry seasoning, garlic powder and italian seasoning to dry mix. Cooked with cover on 10 mins and 10 mins without (add towel to absorb moisture) - added paprika on top for garnish.
LOVE!! I used Pioneer Mills baking mix and it was great! I added twice as many stalks of celery and it didn't take up as much room! I was a little iffy about "1 whole onion" but it blended well and wasn't at all too much! I did golf-ball sized dumplings, but they were HUGE. Don't mix around the soup once the dumplings are in; they'll fall apart. Put it on low heat too whenever you add the dumplings, otherwise you'll burn the bottom.(I did just a little). I didn't add the bay leaf. I added a bit more chicken too.
Wonderful! I used Progresso chicken broth for the spices and Pillsbury Grand biscuits cut into eighths to save time. Initially made because I have the same soup bowls as in the photo and came across the recipe when I was looking for comfort food.. NEVER expected it too be this good! Husband loved it. This recipe is a keeper.
MMMMM! This is so good. Now I can make chicken & dumplings like mama used to make! Thank you bisquik! This is easy & very good. My husband & I almost got sick trying to eat the whole pot it was so good.
This recipe was delicious! Even my picky 5 year old ate 2 helpings! I used store bought biscuit dough to make it faster, but the base was amazing!
I made this tonight for the hubs and I and it was delicious! When I served him a bowl he said it looked really bad but he tried it and fell in love! I added more broth, chicken & vegetables and also cut up a can of buttermilk biscuits instead of using Bisquick. Will definitely make it again!
I made this today, delicious! I did however boil a whole chicken and used a can of cream of mushroom. I also used biscuits to speed it up. It is going to be on the list of favorite meals in my home!
Delicious, but like some other reviews, I also made my own dumpling. I think it makes all the difference. But this came out sooo yummy!
just what we needed. quick, easy and tasty!
Our family of 4 really liked this meal. I made some changes based on the reviews I read - added herbs before boiling, added frozen peas before dumplings, and added parsley, salt, and pepper to dumpling mix, and cooked the dumplings for 10 minutes with cover on and 10 minutes with cover off and towel on. Very easy and very yummy.
This is a good recipe however I felt it needed a little more seasoning so I added tarragon, thyme and garlic powder. Also I didn't have baby carrots so I used frozen mixed vegetables. I added a little half and half before I dropped the dumplings in because we like it creamy. I think next time I will add rosemary to the dumplings as someone suggested then it should be perfect. Thanks for the recipe.
followed the recipe but added a little paprika and garlic powder and thyme to soup and some parsley and garlic powder to the the bisquick( for the bisquick follow the recipe on the side of the box) .Also, after dropping the dumplings in I covered for 10 mins then uncovered for 10 more. Easy and delish!
I loved this recipe, but I made a few changes (and they worked out AWESOME!!). I had no idea what I was making for dinner until 10 minutes before I started. I used approximately 6-7 Tyson frozen chicken tenders (from a bag I bought on the cheap at BJ's). I used 4 cups of my own chicken stock that I made today from a leftover chicken (which I thickened at the end by mixing in approx a cup of water with a quarter cup of flour). I used celery, a half bag of baby carrots, a chopped red onion, about a cup of frozen peas and 2 bay leaves - I pulled out all the chicken and chopped it up about 15 minutes in. Then I added everything back into the pot and took out a 10 oz. package of Pillsbury refrigerated bread sticks which I laid on it's side and sliced into 8 pieces and then I cut all of those pieces in half (but I should have quartered them). I laid all the dough on top, put the lid on for 10 minutes and voila - everything turned out AWESOME and it took less than 35 minutes. It was unbelievably yummy! I would double or triple this recipe for a pot luck or apres ski crowd-pleaser any time. In the future (if I had a little more notice), I would make the biscuit /breadstick dough myself in the bread maker, but I would not use the bisquick as I am NOT a fan.
My mother always made a big deal about making chicken and dumplings saying that it was hard and took too much time. So as an adult, I never made them until now and I am in love with this recipe! Much, Much more simple than my mother's. I added rosemary to the bisquick and a tiny bit of poultry seasoning = it was the best. Next time I will probably add mushrooms.
Made this for dinner tonight after I didn't have ingredients for what I'd planned on making. Boy, was I glad in the change of plans! My husband and my 6-year old son both loved it! I added the rosemary to the baking mixture and put poultry seasoning in the soup. It was excellent. As my son said, "Mom, this is a make-it-again recipe!"
I changed a few things. I used some poultry seasoning's, used frozen mixed veggies. I also put just a little more milk in my Bisquick. I also added 1/2 cup of milk 1%00. Their was nothing left of this dish. The whole family love it. So much you can do with this dish for your families taste. Will make again. It was like a yummy pot pie but better.
Interesting to see the peas in the photo which attracted my attention but not in the recipe? At any rate I added the peas and prefer making this with thighs....thanks for the recipe...excellent...
Made this for dinner tonight and it was a hit!
Delicious! I too used canned biscuits instead of Bisquick. Also added a can of cream of chicken soup and some frozen mixed veggies. Super easy and quick - real comfort food !
I love this comfort food recipe! I did add in some fresh chopped sage and minced garlic and a few dashes of white pepper!
Was a great hit tonight! Thanks for sharing.
Followed the recipe exactly. Me and the kids loved it. Reminded me of old school chicken & dumplings but easier to make. My hubby says he likes it better when I used pre-made biscuits.
Easy & delicious recipe. I only had 16 oz of chicken broth, so I added a can of water and a bouillon cube. I added parsley flakes & a little salt and pepper to the dumplings, as I always do. So easy & good!
Just like mom used to make, true comfort food. Hubby doesn't like celery so I stir in a can of flat Italian green beans just before dropping the dumpling mixture onto the bubbling stew. You may season this to your own tastes and enjoy ;-)
Easy and wonderful. I just don't see the need to roll dough for dumplings. I grew up loving these very fluffy kind.
Delicious & easy with leftover chicken. Wasn't sure dumplings were done because they're pale but everything tasted good.
I did not add a bay leaf or milk. I added more liquid as needed and used Better Than Bouillon instead of chicken broth. Added 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup. I used the original style biscuits in a can. I flattened each biscuit and cut them into 6ths. For the shredded chicken, I used 4 frozen boneless skinless chicken breasts and boiled them for about 20 minutes. I used the broth from that to make the liquid to add the better than bouillon to. Would have been good with peas. Should have cut the biscuits into slightly smaller chunks and cooked a few minutes more.
So yummy. I made this for my co workers when we had a bad cold spell. I loved the veggies in. It is now in my recipe box to make again. **Unfortunately, I used glutten free canned biscuits to make the dumplings and they did not turn out**
Easy, great tasting recipe, just like my grandma used to make! The dumplings are perfect! I had a leftover cooked deli chicken carcass that I used to make the broth and then picked off the meat. It added a lot of great flavor and utilized what we had. I used dill weed since I didn't have bay leaf and it still tasted great. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
love it! make it for my roommates and they always ask for it again. super easy to make
I tweeked it a bit by adding butter to the dumplings before I added the cooked chicken to the mixture..I also added mixed vegi's too!
Does need some additional seasonings. But overall very good taste. I followed one of the other persons suggestions and cooked 10 minutes on and 10 minutes off after putting in the dumplings!
Delicious! Didn't change a thing except add a little Italian Seasoning to the Dumplings
Good recipe but I agree with most people that the dumplings need some work. I found that they wouldn't cook all the way through. I tried to overcome this by cooking for longer but this only resulting in turning the broth into a gravy and burning the bottom of the pot. Swap out the dumplings with your own dumpling recipe and this dish will shine!
Awesome made it tonight for dinner ,so filling I’m stuffed .
Simple and tasty. I used a bag of frozen peas and carrots in place of the baby carrots but that's the only change I made. Eat it all in one day if you can because left overs were terrible lol!
I added peas and corn , was delicious but would use more broth so it would be a little more gravy-like.
This recipe is easy and delicious!!! It turned out fantastic. I made smaller dumplings however. The whole family loved it. It's very rare I have no leftovers, but it happened when I made this! Can't say enough about it!
Made this a couple times. Made dumplings with flour as suggested, didn’t like that. Made dumplings with biscuit and it was much better. Good recipe.
My family absolutely loved it! I only put around 6 dumplings in at a time between servings & they cooked while we ate. Didn't use the bay leaf. Didn't seem to need it. I also turned a 6 serving recipe into 9 servings by adding just a bit of water & some chicken boullion. We each ate 3 bowls of it! Best chicken & dumplings ever!
So easy and so yummy
I ended up making home made dumplings since I didn’t have bisquick but still super easy and comfort food at its best. Definitely making this again, since we are under quarantine, might as well make comfort food right, Coronavirus quarantine that is, 04/26/20.
Definately easy! Made it with some minor alterations. More of this less of that but very good none the less.
Outstanding and easy too! Dropped big marble-sized pieces of Grands into the soup. Came out perfect!
Delicious and great for weeknights. To keep the dumplings from having condensation drip on them, I wrap the lid in a towel.
Made this last night and it literally tasted better than what I expected. Of course, I tweaked it a little since my husband is a little picky. After everything was all said and done, I was shocked about how easy and great this was!
Awesome
This dish was delicious! It was also very simple to make! Everyone at the table was having seconds!
Used the recipe for the dumplings. Here’s how to make them nice and fluffy: up the bisquick to 2.5 cups (spoon and level method,don’t scoop it) and add to boiling soup in large spoonfuls. Cook covered for ~7 minutes and uncovered for 7. Perfect and fluffy dumplings!
I made this today, I added olive oil, to my dutch oven I seasoned breast and boneless thighs with salt ,pepper, garlic powder and cooked with onions and celery. I also read the previous reviews so I added a can of cream of chicken soup. And allowed to simmer 5 hrs. I added the bisquick dumplings the last ten mins. Excellent.
The dish itself has always been a good comfort food in my home. The execution was so so. The dumplings next time I make it, will need some tweeking. The straight taste of bisquik isn't comfort in my book. Thank you for posting.
Made this tonight upon the husbands request for chicken and dumplings. Only thing I changed was using pop can biscuits instead of bisquick, and following a couple reviews I added 1 can cream of mushroom soup, about 1 1/2 cups frozen peas, rosemary, thyme and some garlic powder. Very tasty and filling! Even the 4 yr old granddaughter loved it!!! Will make again.
Easy, delicious and yummy! My go to Chicken Soup with Dumplings recipe. Forgetting any other recipe for this dish.
I added a package of chicken gravy mix, a large can of cream of chicken soup along with vegetable broth (it’s all I had, next time I’ll try chicken), bundle of poultry herbs, a lump of ginger root, more than doubled the amounts of carrots and celery, and tossed in some chopped potatoes, & added some water. Also used Pillsbury Grands biscuits cut into fourths for dumplings, & cooked those for 10 minutes covered with towel under lid, then 10 minutes uncovered. Made a huge pot and nothing left 2 days later. Curious what using crescent dough instead of biscuit dough would be like. **EDIT** I wont use crescent dough again. Slimy and thin. Stick with the biscuits :)
Delicious. Easy. Followed suggestions of other cooks and added seasonings I like. Perfect!!
Very easy and quick. I also added peas and just a little corn starch to thicken. Great recipe to customize to your tastes. Delicious and me and my boyfriend ate the whole pot!
I’m making this now but in crock pot. I started us around 9 or 930 and the carrots are still hard. In a crock pot it doesn’t boil. So I’m not sure if I should cook dumplings in crock pot or if I should cook the dumplings on stove and then add to the soup mixture.
This was exceptionally good and very easy to make. I did think it was a little salty though. I followed the directions on the box for the dumplings and they were perfectly cooked.
This resume was AMAZING. I am a new cook, just starting to really learn new things and this was super easy, fast, and delicious. I added Parmesan cheese to the dumpling mix because cheese is always good. I also added some garlic salt to the dumplings, pepper, and italian seasoning. I have never been so proud of myself!
I really wish they had listed the chicken breasts in weight. I used 4, like the recipe said, and there wasn’t even enough liquid to cover all the chicken. It was way out of proportion. I had to add more chicken stock. The biscuits only stay together a little and a lot of it ended up making the rest of the liquid just slightly mushy. I haven’t been able to eat any of the leftovers.
I had to use a slightly altered method, because I used already-cooked rotisserie chicken, but loved the simplicity, and think the addition of the bay leaf was brilliant! It was exactly the spark that has previously been missing in my cooking! Thank you for sharing your wonderful dish with us! I will make this many more times!
The best recipes are made with patience and love. :) I slow cooked the chicken for 45 minutes in a medium pot with fresh rosemary, half of a yellow onion (to help soften the flavor), and Himalayan sea salt to taste. In a separate dutch oven I cooked the veggies down for about 30 min before adding the chicken. Low and slow produces the best flavors! This time around I used fresh peas and carrots, a bundle of celery stalks, 1/4 yellow onion (again to help soften the flavor), and one red potato (skin on). To tie the flavors together, I added a large de-stemmed spring of thyme to the veggie pot and simmered with fresh ground black pepper; (add salt to flavor if you prefer). Bisquick can be your best friend or worst enemy if you've never used it in a dumpling recipe before. I find that about half way through the two pots simmering, I begin making the dough (since it's easy to whip up). Once the chicken is no longer pink in the middle, I add it to the dutch oven with some of the onions...you can add some of the leftover chicken stalk from the pot for flavor since the fat has had time to be cooked down. After your chicken has been added (veggies should be ready after ~30 min.), slowly drop 1- 1 1/2 inch balls of dough into the simmering dutch oven. If you choose to make the dough balls any bigger, prepare to cook them for longer than the 20 minute suggested time. *If you are uncertain about how long to cook your dumplings, use a fork or toothpick to check the center* Once the du
wonderful dish, very easy! Perfect if your short on time or trying to make it for the first time! The only thing I regret was doubling the recipe, I made far to much but it was delicious!
Can out great. Used the baking mix and dumplings were perfect!
Fantastic. I didn't have onions but even without it, it's fantastic and easy! Yummmmmm!
Super easy and delicious!!!
We added peas and corn to the recipe as well. Absolutely delicious!
Quicker and easier than I thought. I added a can of cream of chicken soup and instead of baby carrots used 1/2 a bag of frozen mixed veggies. I also tried the 10 min covered 10 min uncovered method with the dumplings. Other than that I followed the recipe and it turned out great!
It turned out amazing. I swapped out chicken Brest for thighs this time and I don’t think I’ll ever switch back to using chicken breast!
I’ve made this many times now. We really like it!
Used chicken broth instead of water after reading the reviews. Family enjoyed it.
I made this recipe. The only thing I did different was add a bag of frozen carrots and peas. Was a hit with my family, no leftovers. Completely wiped out! Will make it again!
Super easy, comfort food to add to a weeknight dinner. I added some dried rosemary to add some extra flavor, but besides that my picky eaters devoured all of it!
I made this dish super simple- I used shredded chicken left over from another meal. Frozen mixed veggies, poultry seasoning, organic chicken broth, garlic salt, and pepper. Brought it all to a boil and used refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, quartered, and drop them in one at the time. Simmered for closer to 20 minutes and it was so good. I added hot pepper sauce to my bowl and it was Yummy! Will make this again.
We loved this recipe. It was so easy and quick too.
It's simmering on my stove right now, and it smells heavenly! I also added a little rosemary to the broth. Making the Bisquick dumplings very small, so they're not as overwhelming, and added some parsley to give them a little color.
So easy to make and my family loved it. I had none left over with this dish. Definitely a winner. Will make this again.
Great recipe!! I add potatoes to mine and it makes such a hearty and comforting dish!
Very good and simple.
This dish was delicious. I did sauté the vegetables first in a little olive oil. It was hearty and easy and warmed our souls!
This is a great FAST recipe. My only change was that I added a can of cream of chicken soup.
I didn't really follow the recipe at all, I kind of jut used it as my base. However I didn't have any broth on hand so instead I opted to use water and butter (1 cup water = 1 tbsp butter). I also added onion powder and some natural blend spices you can find at a Walmart. I let that come to a boil. While that happened I did use about half an onion because most people don't eat onion in my family. I cut up some celery and some carrots (non peeled). I heated up a pan with some oil and I think it was herbed oil but I just used what was here. I put all three in pan and let them cook in the oil for about 7-8 minutes. I also cut up about 5 small potatoes but didn't put them in the oil. When the base was done I put in the cubed chicken (about 4 skinless boneless breast) and then added the veggies after adding some sea salt. Then added the potato, and added some more salt with a dash of pepper and let that come to a boil. I also used a different dumpling recipe that was similar to yours except i used flour, sugar, salt, butter, and baking soda. Then let it simmer for about 20 minutes and served with some rice. It was excellent. Will make it again soon c:
Made it for my husband while he was sick, he loved it. Keeping it to use again!
Everyone loved this recipe. Made a couple of adjustments - added onion and garlic powder and parsley. Used soy milk with the flour (because my son has a of dairy allergy) and added a pinch of sage and black pepper to the batter. Yum!
This is a really good foundation recipe. I used about 1C ea. of carrot/celery/onion, sauted' for a few minutes before adding the broth. I made a large recipe, so I actually used three 32oz cartons of broth. I added 1/2lb of orzo pasta to the bubbling broth, and finished cooking the veggies with the orzo. When almost done, I added the cut up chicken, warmed through and brought back to a bubble. Added the golf ball-sized dumplings and cooked for 5 minutes covered. Rolled them over and cooked another 5 minutes, also covered. (Dumpling mixture rested for about 10-15 minutes before dropping into soup). Came out perfectly.
Chicken and dumplings are an easy go-to meal. This is an almost perfect recipe, although you do have to cook the dumplings for 20, not 10. I also use leftover chicken and veggies in my dish.
This soup was so simple and absolutely amazing!!! I definitely will be making this again. Thank you for sharing!
I just omitted the bay leaf and used "Red Lobster Rosemary Garlic Parmesan" instead of normal biscuit mix.
It tasted good, but way to much dumplings for my liking. I'll try this again, but cut the dumpling mix in half. We hardly had any liquid left after the dumplings cooked.
Great recipe ! I doubled it so there would be leftovers. My entire family loved it ! I did add a little garlic powder, parsley flakes, and mixed a pinch of thyme in the bisquick as a previous reviewer suggested . Perfect meal on a chilly day !
Super Yummy!!!! My family ate every last drop!
Very good basic recipe. Tip for Bisquick dumplings: simmer 10 minutes uncovered, 10 minutes covered and they will be light and fluffy.
Simple to make and it was an overall well liked dish. I will make it again.
