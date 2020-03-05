Homemade Granola Cereal

There must have been 8c of cereal before cooking. I put it on a 14x18 cookie sheet to cook and I cooked as per directions. After the 25 min the cereal was still very doughy. I expect granola cereal to be crunchy; it generally is. I continued to stir and cook, turning the heat down from 325 to 250 again, to prevent burning. I cooked it for one hour. I had spent 2hrs with this recipe and it still wasn't ready. By 11pm I had to go to bed and it still was not crunchy. I left it in the oven overnight with the oven with light on and the oven door open. In the morning, the cereal was crunchy and quite dark, but not burned, however, it was on the edge of being overdone.

Rating: 5 stars

I was a little concerned with how this granola would turn out because of another review I read, but decided to give it a try anyway. Having 6 kids and not a lot of free time, I was quite pleased with how easy it was to put together. (I did have to mix with my hands to get the wet ingredients fully incorporated with the dry, but that's something I'm sure my kids will love doing in the future.) Also, I decided to bake the granola on two pans instead of just one. Even though I still added about 15-20 minutes (or so) to the bake time, I did notice a kind of "doughy" texture, as mentioned by the other reviewer. However, by the time it cooled completely, it had hardened and had a nice crunch. I would recommend making sure the pieces are to your preferred size before it cools completely, otherwise, they can be a bit hard to eat in cereal.