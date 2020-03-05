Homemade Granola Cereal

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great granola recipe. So easy and so delicious!

By CookingZach

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix oats, flour, honey, wheat germ, cashews, almonds, vegetable oil, coconut, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt together in a large bowl; spread onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, stir, and increase heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Continue cooking until the granola is golden brown, about 10 minutes more. Cool granola completely before storing in an air-tight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 55.2g; fat 10.6g; sodium 180.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Olivia
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2015
I was a little concerned with how this granola would turn out because of another review I read, but decided to give it a try anyway. Having 6 kids and not a lot of free time, I was quite pleased with how easy it was to put together. (I did have to mix with my hands to get the wet ingredients fully incorporated with the dry, but that's something I'm sure my kids will love doing in the future.) Also, I decided to bake the granola on two pans instead of just one. Even though I still added about 15-20 minutes (or so) to the bake time, I did notice a kind of "doughy" texture, as mentioned by the other reviewer. However, by the time it cooled completely, it had hardened and had a nice crunch. I would recommend making sure the pieces are to your preferred size before it cools completely, otherwise, they can be a bit hard to eat in cereal. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

guruji
Rating: 2 stars
05/14/2014
There must have been 8c of cereal before cooking. I put it on a 14x18 cookie sheet to cook and I cooked as per directions. After the 25 min the cereal was still very doughy. I expect granola cereal to be crunchy; it generally is. I continued to stir and cook, turning the heat down from 325 to 250 again, to prevent burning. I cooked it for one hour. I had spent 2hrs with this recipe and it still wasn't ready. By 11pm I had to go to bed and it still was not crunchy. I left it in the oven overnight with the oven with light on and the oven door open. In the morning, the cereal was crunchy and quite dark, but not burned, however, it was on the edge of being overdone. Read More
Helpful
(10)
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
guruji
Rating: 2 stars
05/14/2014
There must have been 8c of cereal before cooking. I put it on a 14x18 cookie sheet to cook and I cooked as per directions. After the 25 min the cereal was still very doughy. I expect granola cereal to be crunchy; it generally is. I continued to stir and cook, turning the heat down from 325 to 250 again, to prevent burning. I cooked it for one hour. I had spent 2hrs with this recipe and it still wasn't ready. By 11pm I had to go to bed and it still was not crunchy. I left it in the oven overnight with the oven with light on and the oven door open. In the morning, the cereal was crunchy and quite dark, but not burned, however, it was on the edge of being overdone. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Olivia
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2015
I was a little concerned with how this granola would turn out because of another review I read, but decided to give it a try anyway. Having 6 kids and not a lot of free time, I was quite pleased with how easy it was to put together. (I did have to mix with my hands to get the wet ingredients fully incorporated with the dry, but that's something I'm sure my kids will love doing in the future.) Also, I decided to bake the granola on two pans instead of just one. Even though I still added about 15-20 minutes (or so) to the bake time, I did notice a kind of "doughy" texture, as mentioned by the other reviewer. However, by the time it cooled completely, it had hardened and had a nice crunch. I would recommend making sure the pieces are to your preferred size before it cools completely, otherwise, they can be a bit hard to eat in cereal. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022