Brandy Glazed Carrots

Rating: 4.23 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and easy vegetable side dish that looks and tastes great. Best of all, it can be prepared one or two days in advance!

By Joanne Marie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add carrots, cover, and steam until tender, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat and stir in brown sugar until dissolved; add brandy, orange juice, and cornstarch. Stirring constantly, bring sauce to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until thick, about 1 minute. Pour sauce over carrots in baking dish. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, about 30 minutes. Garnish with parsley.

Cook's Note:

To make ahead, pour sauce over carrots and let cool; refrigerate until about 1 hour before serving time. Let dish reach room temperature before baking for 30 minutes. You can warm in microwave oven for 5 minutes instead of baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 132.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2019
7.2.18 Carrots have become my husband’s favorite side dish (the man who wouldn’t touch them when we were first married). I’m always looking for new carrot recipes, and this one’s a winner. The orange flavor is dominant, and it has just a bit of sweetness, but doesn’t overpower. Thanks for sharing your recipe, we loved it! Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Cheryl Allan
Rating: 2 stars
01/07/2020
Wasn't fond of these. Not just me but nobody in family liked it either. Read More
Reviews:
Connie
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2017
This balance of sweet and savory is a perfect blend. I included it in two dinners over the holidays. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Becky Salinas OBannon
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2018
My family loved these carrots. I couldn't get much taste. Read More
Maryanne R Nonay
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2015
Mmmmm.... Very good! I made them today for a planned meal for 8 people for tomorrow. I am kinda thinking I should have made 1 1/2 times the recipe or doubled as I have a feeling it will be well liked! Besides delicious it is a beautiful looking dish of carrots in the end. Read More
Danette
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2016
Oh yum! Gonna make for Easter dinner. Read More
Cheryl Allan
Rating: 2 stars
01/07/2020
Wasn't fond of these. Not just me but nobody in family liked it either. Read More
alohasmile
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2016
Made this to take to Christmas dinner at a friend's house. Everyone loved it! One person said that she didn't usually like cooked carrots but really enjoyed these. I have made this dish before and will definitely make again! I did not change the recipe at all. Read More
HeatherJimmyCam
Rating: 2 stars
01/04/2016
I Read More
Bobdee
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2018
I followed recipe closely and was pleased with the results. Guests also liked them. Read More
