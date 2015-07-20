Spiced Blackberry and Peach Compote

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A nutritious fruit compote that feels like fall. Serve over frozen yogurt or waffles or grain-free Dutch babies!

By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir maple sugar, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg into the melted butter. Add peaches and stir to coat. Cook the peaches at a simmer until soft and the juices begin to thicken, about 20 minutes.

  • Gently fold blackberries into the peach mixture; cook until the berries soften, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 44.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Angela Sackett Superhotmama
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2013
this is especially good with Penzey's Cake Spice sprinkled on top before serving over Grain Free Dutch Babies (recipe here at allrecipes.com). Read More
Helpful
(4)
Angela Sackett Superhotmama
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2013
this is especially good with Penzey's Cake Spice sprinkled on top before serving over Grain Free Dutch Babies (recipe here at allrecipes.com). Read More
Helpful
(4)
bellbellbell
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2015
Didn't use berries, just fresh peaches and dried spices. Came out really well for a bancake recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
