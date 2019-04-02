Greens and Beans

4.6
31 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

We serve this along with steak and a baked potato. You can drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil on top before serving. Serve with crusty Italian bread. Navy beans work in this, also.

Recipe by GinaLovesFood

Gallery

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour enough water into a large pot to be about 2 inches deep; bring to a boil. Stir 1 teaspoon salt into the boiling water; add escarole. Cook the escarole at a boil, pushing the escarole further into the water as it wilts, until it is fork-tender, 3 to 5 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Pour olive oil into the pot and place over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in hot oil until the garlic is soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir drained escarole and cannellini beans into the garlic mixture; cook and stir until the beans are hot, 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the mixture just before serving.

Editor's Note:

Please note the addition of chicken stock when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 737.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022