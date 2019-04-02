I found this just ok. I like all the ingredients and there wasn't anything wrong with it, just didn't thrill me. I added a little white wine for extra flavour. I think I will use the leftovers in chicken broth and small pasta for a quick soup.
This is a staple in our house. I add a little dry chicken base and unsalted butter to the oil and garlic. Adjust your salt. Make sure you squeeze all the water out of your escarole (very important).I'm a garlic freak so I use a lot more. If you like hot peppers try roasting some Hungarian hots and put on top of greens. Serve with crusty bread.
Loved this! I used spinach instead of escarole because, depending on the season, sometimes I find escarole to be a little bitter. Also, instead of water, I cooked the spinach in chicken broth. I would absolutely make this again!
I love greens and beans! This is also a staple in my house. I want to offer an alternate method that only uses one large skillet and no pre-blanching. At my supermarket you can buy bags of cleaned and chopped escarole - I start there. In a large nonstick skillet add 3 TBLSs olive oil, and 5 cloves rough chopped garlic. when the garlic is fragrant add escarole and toss with tongs for 3 minutes or so to cover each piece with with garlic oil. Add I can drained cannelinni, 2-3 cups chicken broth, hot pepper flakes, oregano, and bring to a rapid boil over high heat. Cook to reduce for 10 -15 minutes. Turn off heat and sprinkle liberally with fresh grated parm. cover and let stand for a few minutes. the 'sauce' is cheesy and and great for crusty-bread dipping. we usually have this with spicy grilled chicken sausage. Easy, fast, economical, healthy, and delicious.
This is SO good! I did make a change- I used arugula because I always have it and that eliminated the need for boiling the greens. (when I added the greens I also threw in some shredded leftover rotisserie chicken and turned it from a side dish into a complete meal) Will definitely be making this more.
Stumbled upon this and will only add that I had some leftover collard greens (cooked with sauteed onions--a lot of onions--and garlic w. a bit of pepper flakes); and I added the RINSED can of white beans as recommended and re-heated on the stove top. Very good!
Awesome!!! I started by sautéing ground turkey sausage in a little olive oil. Removed it to a dish. Added 6 cloves of garlic ( no such thing as to much garlic) along with 2 of the anchovies minced. Followed the rest of the recipe as written except I steamed my escarole in a separate pot in chicken broth with pepper and garlic powder (yep, more garlic). After the beans started to come to the service as written, I added the escarole and cooked turkey sausage. No salt needed. The anchovies are the secret to the deliciousness!! Do not omit them.
