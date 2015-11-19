Deviled Egg Appetizer Dip

Rating: 4.2 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A new twist on deviled eggs. Serve with crackers.

By Joanne

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil; remove saucepan from heat and let eggs cook in hot water off the heat for 12 minutes. Pour off hot water and place eggs in a bowl full of ice water to cool.

  • Peel and halve eggs. Chop about half the egg whites and place into a bowl.

  • Put remaining egg whites and yolks in a food processor with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, white wine vinegar, and hot sauce; process till smooth and transfer to a bowl. Fold chopped egg whites into the mixture to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 85.3mg; sodium 103.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

breezyptgirl
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2013
Left the recipe just as it was. When I finished I carved out a loaf of Italian Round Bread and put the Egg Appetizer inside. Carved up another loaf for scooping and dipping. Was gone inside 10 minutes and I used 3 dozen eggs! Was absolutely delicious - a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(17)

Grandma Cindy
Rating: 1 stars
04/27/2018
It came out bland and runny. I won t make it again. Read More
breezyptgirl
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2013
Left the recipe just as it was. When I finished I carved out a loaf of Italian Round Bread and put the Egg Appetizer inside. Carved up another loaf for scooping and dipping. Was gone inside 10 minutes and I used 3 dozen eggs! Was absolutely delicious - a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2013
I added a few spices to the egg mixture (onion powder garlic powder dill weed fresh ground pepper salt sprinkle of paprika) but other than that I kept to the recipe. I served half of this with Townhouse crackers and stuffed the other half in celery. This was a little too mayonnaise-y for us but we still ate every bit of it. Great base recipe--I can already see the variations on additions. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Aaron Vincent
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2014
This dip was amazing and people devoured it before all others! I served it with a sliced baguette but any lightly seasoned cracker would be great too. The only thing I added was a little salt and pepper and about 1/3 cup of bacon bits because that's how I do my regular deviled eggs. This one is a hit! Read More
Helpful
(12)
motherbear
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2017
Simple to make, delicious to eat. I served it with Club crackers, went over pretty well. I did chop only the 5 egg whites, the rest was blended in. I made it how I usually make deviled eggs, so I added in some sweet pickle relish instead of the vinegar. Added a few spices as well as salt and pepper. Would definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Terry R
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2017
It was good and I will make it again, with a slight reduction of the vinegar. Thank you for your submission. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2016
This is easy to whip up and good. It's something different to try if you like deviled eggs or egg salad. I added a bit more hot sauce than called for and some black pepper. When I first tried it right after mixing I thought it had too much white wine vinegar but after sitting in the fridge a bit the taste was just right. I served with torn Hawaiian bread rolls and pita crackers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
griffinsgramma
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2016
A friend brought this to a girls get together. Very tasty and healthier than some dips. Looking forward to making it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tracey Mathews Burnett
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2016
Great recipe! I brought this to a going away party and all but a tablespoon was left. Everyone loved it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
KittyKatG
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2015
I made this for Easter brunch. It was very tasty and I will make it again but I would reduce the sauce. It was just a little too watery for my family and I. But it was very yummy and will be made again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Grandma Cindy
Rating: 1 stars
04/27/2018
It came out bland and runny. I won t make it again. Read More
