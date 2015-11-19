Deviled Egg Appetizer Dip

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Left the recipe just as it was. When I finished I carved out a loaf of Italian Round Bread and put the Egg Appetizer inside. Carved up another loaf for scooping and dipping. Was gone inside 10 minutes and I used 3 dozen eggs! Was absolutely delicious - a keeper! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I added a few spices to the egg mixture (onion powder garlic powder dill weed fresh ground pepper salt sprinkle of paprika) but other than that I kept to the recipe. I served half of this with Townhouse crackers and stuffed the other half in celery. This was a little too mayonnaise-y for us but we still ate every bit of it. Great base recipe--I can already see the variations on additions. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This dip was amazing and people devoured it before all others! I served it with a sliced baguette but any lightly seasoned cracker would be great too. The only thing I added was a little salt and pepper and about 1/3 cup of bacon bits because that's how I do my regular deviled eggs. This one is a hit! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Simple to make, delicious to eat. I served it with Club crackers, went over pretty well. I did chop only the 5 egg whites, the rest was blended in. I made it how I usually make deviled eggs, so I added in some sweet pickle relish instead of the vinegar. Added a few spices as well as salt and pepper. Would definitely make again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars It was good and I will make it again, with a slight reduction of the vinegar. Thank you for your submission. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is easy to whip up and good. It's something different to try if you like deviled eggs or egg salad. I added a bit more hot sauce than called for and some black pepper. When I first tried it right after mixing I thought it had too much white wine vinegar but after sitting in the fridge a bit the taste was just right. I served with torn Hawaiian bread rolls and pita crackers. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars A friend brought this to a girls get together. Very tasty and healthier than some dips. Looking forward to making it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I brought this to a going away party and all but a tablespoon was left. Everyone loved it! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for Easter brunch. It was very tasty and I will make it again but I would reduce the sauce. It was just a little too watery for my family and I. But it was very yummy and will be made again. Helpful (1)