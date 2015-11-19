Deviled Egg Appetizer Dip

Left the recipe just as it was. When I finished I carved out a loaf of Italian Round Bread and put the Egg Appetizer inside. Carved up another loaf for scooping and dipping. Was gone inside 10 minutes and I used 3 dozen eggs! Was absolutely delicious - a keeper!
I added a few spices to the egg mixture (onion powder garlic powder dill weed fresh ground pepper salt sprinkle of paprika) but other than that I kept to the recipe. I served half of this with Townhouse crackers and stuffed the other half in celery. This was a little too mayonnaise-y for us but we still ate every bit of it. Great base recipe--I can already see the variations on additions.
This dip was amazing and people devoured it before all others! I served it with a sliced baguette but any lightly seasoned cracker would be great too. The only thing I added was a little salt and pepper and about 1/3 cup of bacon bits because that's how I do my regular deviled eggs. This one is a hit!
Simple to make, delicious to eat. I served it with Club crackers, went over pretty well. I did chop only the 5 egg whites, the rest was blended in. I made it how I usually make deviled eggs, so I added in some sweet pickle relish instead of the vinegar. Added a few spices as well as salt and pepper. Would definitely make again.
It was good and I will make it again, with a slight reduction of the vinegar. Thank you for your submission.
This is easy to whip up and good. It's something different to try if you like deviled eggs or egg salad. I added a bit more hot sauce than called for and some black pepper. When I first tried it right after mixing I thought it had too much white wine vinegar but after sitting in the fridge a bit the taste was just right. I served with torn Hawaiian bread rolls and pita crackers.
A friend brought this to a girls get together. Very tasty and healthier than some dips. Looking forward to making it.
Great recipe! I brought this to a going away party and all but a tablespoon was left. Everyone loved it!
I made this for Easter brunch. It was very tasty and I will make it again but I would reduce the sauce. It was just a little too watery for my family and I. But it was very yummy and will be made again.
It came out bland and runny. I won t make it again.