Homemade Pizza Sauce from Scratch

I noticed that most (all?) the pizza sauce recipes call for either tomato paste or tomato sauce or both. I wanted to do it from scratch! So I experimented until I got it right. This is much better than the store-bought sauce with none of those nasty preservatives.

By ObsessedWithPizza

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place water, tomatoes, and olive oil in a blender or food processor; blend until smooth. Transfer tomato mixture into a large pot.

  • Stir sugar, garlic salt, and vinegar into tomato mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 1 to 2 hours.

  • Pour tomato mixture into a clean blender or food processor no more than half full. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend until very smooth. Repeat with any remaining tomato mixture.

Tips

This should yield enough for about eight 12-inch pizzas where you use about 6 tablespoons of sauce per pizza. Transfer any extra sauce into resealable plastic bags and freeze for later. I put 6 tablespoons of sauce into 8 separate bags. Just run hot water over the bag to thaw.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 1.8g; sodium 682mg. Full Nutrition
