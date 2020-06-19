Homemade Pizza Sauce from Scratch

I noticed that most (all?) the pizza sauce recipes call for either tomato paste or tomato sauce or both. I wanted to do it from scratch! So I experimented until I got it right. This is much better than the store-bought sauce with none of those nasty preservatives.
Directions
Tips
This should yield enough for about eight 12-inch pizzas where you use about 6 tablespoons of sauce per pizza. Transfer any extra sauce into resealable plastic bags and freeze for later. I put 6 tablespoons of sauce into 8 separate bags. Just run hot water over the bag to thaw.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 1.8g; sodium 682mg. Full Nutrition
A nice way to use up an ubandance of romas this season. Used my food processor for the first step. Decided to cut back the sugar a tad and it was still a sweet sauce. After simmering I used my emersion blender for step three. Threw in some dried basil and oregano. I advise cutting back the sugar to taste. Enjoy!
I had extra tomatoes from my garden, so I decided to make this sauce. However, I didn't want to make as much so I halved it. Instead of garlic salt, I used fresh crushed garlic. I also omitted the sugar completely. I also added a sprinkle of dried oregano. I had to let it simmer for almost 2 hrs before it had the right consistency. Once it was done, I tasted it and it was amazing! Very flavorful. I couldn't believe how good it tasted being made with so few ingredients.
I saw that many reviewers cut back on the sugar, so I did as well and used brown sugar as that is what I grew up watching my mom use. I like more sauce on my pizza and felt it did not yield enough sauce for more than a couple pizzas. I think this is a good basic recipe and was happy to use Roma's out of the garden. I did not run through the food processor a second time bc I thought the consistency was fine after simmering down.
This recipe is very very sweet. Too sweet for traditional pizza, but just right as a dipping sauce (for cheese breads, Italian breads, etc.). This sauce would work well for fruit based pizzas like pineapple or a sweet BBQ chicken pizza. The texture is wonderful. We found no need to blend the sauce a second time as it cooked into smoothness just fine.
I think the measurements for the Garlic Salt are incorrect... I made this to the recipe EXCEPT I used 1 tb Garlic Powder and 1 Tb Garlic Salt (I thought 2 tb. salt seemed like too much) and it was still extremely salty. Next time I will use 1 Tsp. Garlic Salt and 1 tsp Garlic Powder.
I think this is very easy and a great recipe. I add a little touch of crushed red pepper and the sauce comes spicy! (that's how I like it) I just add in oregano and basil towards the end.....comes great and I get just enough for the pizzas I make! Leave the sugar for the end if you're not a "sweet sauce" person :)
I made the sauce as the recipe directed. It was quite sweet, but it balanced well with the saltier toppings. My wife and I enjoyed it, but we also fight over the last sugar cookie and marshmallows in the Lucky Charms.
Modified based on reviews: Cut sugar to 1 tab. Replaced garlic salt with: 1 tsp salt and a pinch of black pepper. Added 1 tab Italian seasoning, 2 garlic cloves, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, and 1 pinch red pepper flakes. Leave other ingredients the same. Don’t forget to purée through blender once done for smooth sauce.
I very much enjoyed this recipe. It was super simple to make with that I already had in my fridge (reader, please note I made this during the COVID-19 outbreak). I made this with 1 Roma tomato and a few baskets of cherry tomatoes. To make up the flavor I added a tablespoon, or so, of tomato paste. The whole apartment smelled delicious while it simmered. I do agree with the other reviewers re: sweetness and garlic salt. I personally had a clove of garlic on-hand, so I chopped up half and let it simmer along with the tomatoes. I think that helped cut the sweetness a good bit. However, I was a bit disappointed at the yield. I was expecting a lot more sauce. Maybe I just really love saucy pizza! Overall a delicious sauce!
Holy moley, this was waaaay too sweet. I didn't stray much from the recipe - added a little oregano, basil etc. and made a double batch. I went to do a taste after this simmered for a few hours, and I recoiled in terror - told my wife it was like tomato-ey applesauce. I see that others here who have reviewed this more favorably have commented that they have reduced or omitted the sugar - I will probably give that a shot next. But as written, this is dreadful.
I really like this recipe the sauce is a bit sweet but good. At first the sauce was really watery but I cooked it on low for about and hour and a half. There wasn’t much sauce as there was at first so I just doubled the recipe.
Wow, this sauce was amazing! I halved the recipe and used a clove of fresh garlic and half tbsp of sea salt instead of using garlic salt. I would also recommend (as other users have suggested) omitting the sugar or adding it to taste at the very end.
It turned out great. I am usually sensitive to sweetness since I don't eat sweets so I didnt think it was sweet at all. I did cook it for about 30-45 min longer so that might have made the difference. The sauce is plain so I think it could use some Italian seasoning. But thats the beauty of the recipe, you can customize it how you like it.
Firstly, I was using my tomatoes from the garden so difficult to translate to 10 Roma tomatoes. Mine turned out orange vs red and not a huge quantity (I used about 30 small tomatoes). Reduced the sugar to just a taste. Overall it was wonderful.
Had a large batch of tomatoes given to me by a neighbor, and we love pizza in my house, so gave this recipe a try....turned out great! Made no changes whatsoever - delicious. Froze leftovers for future use. Easy!
This recipe worked, but you do need to tweak it. I would suggest adding no sugar, because the sauce is naturally quite sweet. Also, I added a teaspoon of oregano and plenty of fresh basil to the sauce and that made it more flavorful.
I love this sauce! I have made it several times as both pizza sauce and pasta sauce. I followed others advice and only used 2T sugar and used 1T Garlic salt and 1T Garlic powder. I also added 1T dried Basil and 1T dried Oregano. I cleaned the seeds out of the tomatoes and strained them to use the juices instead of the 1 cup of water. I didn’t remove the skins. And I only puréed them once. It takes longer to cook down for me, but worth the wait and the house smells fantastic when it’s cooking down.
This recipe was fair. It gave me a good base. I added 3 garlic cloves oregano and basil. I too cut down sugar to 1 tbsp. The sauce did not cook down as thick as it needed to be. I ended up adding a 6 oz can of tomato paste. I then slow cooked it all afternoon. The flavor much improved after the tomato paste.
Made this before (& thought I was able to add my own personal notes, but Allrecipes must've taken that feature out...:( ) ... Anyway, I'm trying it with brown sugar, like someone suggested, and 2T garlic powder & a scant T of salt, to cut back on some salt.
I put in 1 tablespoon of sugar and thought it was plenty sweet. I also took 1 very large glove of garlic and added it to the blender with the tomatos before cooking it all up. I add very little water, maybe 1/2 cup, bc I wanted a thick consistency.
So, I'm basing this rating off of the end product as I followed it step-by-step (and COMPLETELY disregarded the comments section, that was my mistake), the end product was not that good, and completely messed up the pizza in the end. The sugar, as with others, was the problem at the end. It is insanely too sweet as per the ingredients listed, but I do think that this sauce could be good if you just completely breeze over the sugar - or at the very least, add way less sugar, maybe just a dash or something. But yeah, as is, this was massively too sweet.
I made the exact recipe and being inexperienced i discovered i should have invested time into buying quality roma tomatoes. The sauce was pale and the flavors didn't blend well. I am confident that if i had quality roma tomatoes the pizza sauce would have been far better. To fix the prob on hand, i added a can of tomato sauce and i was sure to buy back up premade tomato sauce. It turned out pretty good. Next time it will be far better.
I was so excited to make this fresh sauce. This is FAR TOO SALTY. Maybe it should have 2 teaspoons of garlic salt. I love garlic and put garlic salt in almost everything but this sauce was inedible. We threw away the pizza.
