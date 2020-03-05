Homemade Pizza Sauce with Olive Oil

A good basic pizza sauce. Much better than store bought! The olive oil really adds a nice flavor. The only I suggest is adding some salt to really make the flavors pop. Be forewarned that this will make a mess on your stove. Now's the time to break out the splatter guard!:) I did as suggested and quickly pulsed the diced tomatoes in my Ninja before adding to the pot. Worked perfectly!
I didn't make any changes but next time I'll add more seasonings and no red pepper.
Excellent balance of herbs and tomatoes adding olive oil at ends gives great flavor.
After becoming obsessed with an episode of "The best thing I ever ate," I was on the search for a pizza sauce. The recipe I was trying to duplicate was a Pizza Pot Pie. I made this sauce as written but added an onion and sausage(I did put in less olive oil because the sausage has grease). I must say, My picture and the close-up during the episode looked exactly alike. I let people at work try it and was told that I could bottle the sauce and that the Pizza Pot Pie "changed my life!" by my co-workers! This will be my signature pizza sauce!!!!
Simple and delicious. I owned a pizza franchise for over 10 years and this is how I make sauce for my own use at home.
I had to use this sauce is the base, as I had to change the type of tomato used, yellow tomato puree instead and homemade brown sugar. I made it as written, tasted it and added onion, salt, and 4 times the amount of spices (COVID left us with limited taste). It's wonderful now.
We just returned from an extensive trip to Italy and we were on the hunt for a pizza sauce that is similar to the typical sauce on the pizzas in Italy. This is it! I used Cento (Italian brand) tomato puree and didn't change any of the ingredients. It is perfect. Thank you!
It's very easy pizza...hehehehe