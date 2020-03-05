Homemade Pizza Sauce with Olive Oil

Rating: 4.64 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious pizza sauce, quick and easy, and everyone who has it loves it. The olive oil near the end preserves its flavor.

By esor99

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring tomato puree, diced tomatoes, garlic, brown sugar, Italian seasoning, basil, and red pepper flakes to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered until sauce is thickened, about 30 minutes. Stir olive oil into tomato sauce and simmer until hot, 1 to 2 minutes more.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

If you don't want chunks of tomatoes in your sauce, use crushed tomatoes instead of diced.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 5.4g; sodium 546.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2017
A good basic pizza sauce. Much better than store bought! The olive oil really adds a nice flavor. The only I suggest is adding some salt to really make the flavors pop. Be forewarned that this will make a mess on your stove. Now's the time to break out the splatter guard!:) I did as suggested and quickly pulsed the diced tomatoes in my Ninja before adding to the pot. Worked perfectly! Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Geri
Rating: 3 stars
10/23/2017
I didn't make any changes but next time I'll add more seasonings and no red pepper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2017
A good basic pizza sauce. Much better than store bought! The olive oil really adds a nice flavor. The only I suggest is adding some salt to really make the flavors pop. Be forewarned that this will make a mess on your stove. Now's the time to break out the splatter guard!:) I did as suggested and quickly pulsed the diced tomatoes in my Ninja before adding to the pot. Worked perfectly! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Geri
Rating: 3 stars
10/23/2017
I didn't make any changes but next time I'll add more seasonings and no red pepper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Deborah Norris
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2014
Excellent balance of herbs and tomatoes adding olive oil at ends gives great flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
mflynnjr
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2021
Was fantastic Read More
cindyinbay
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2020
After becoming obsessed with an episode of "The best thing I ever ate," I was on the search for a pizza sauce. The recipe I was trying to duplicate was a Pizza Pot Pie. I made this sauce as written but added an onion and sausage(I did put in less olive oil because the sausage has grease). I must say, My picture and the close-up during the episode looked exactly alike. I let people at work try it and was told that I could bottle the sauce and that the Pizza Pot Pie "changed my life!" by my co-workers! This will be my signature pizza sauce!!!! Read More
David Kozinski
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2020
Simple and delicious. I owned a pizza franchise for over 10 years and this is how I make sauce for my own use at home. Read More
Advertisement
Julie M
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2021
I had to use this sauce is the base, as I had to change the type of tomato used, yellow tomato puree instead and homemade brown sugar. I made it as written, tasted it and added onion, salt, and 4 times the amount of spices (COVID left us with limited taste). It's wonderful now. Read More
Erin
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2014
We just returned from an extensive trip to Italy and we were on the hunt for a pizza sauce that is similar to the typical sauce on the pizzas in Italy. This is it! I used Cento (Italian brand) tomato puree and didn't change any of the ingredients. It is perfect. Thank you! Read More
lhynzkie
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2013
It's very easy pizza...hehehehe Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022