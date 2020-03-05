Homemade Pizza Sauce with Olive Oil

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars A good basic pizza sauce. Much better than store bought! The olive oil really adds a nice flavor. The only I suggest is adding some salt to really make the flavors pop. Be forewarned that this will make a mess on your stove. Now's the time to break out the splatter guard!:) I did as suggested and quickly pulsed the diced tomatoes in my Ninja before adding to the pot. Worked perfectly! Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I didn't make any changes but next time I'll add more seasonings and no red pepper. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent balance of herbs and tomatoes adding olive oil at ends gives great flavor. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Was fantastic

Rating: 5 stars After becoming obsessed with an episode of "The best thing I ever ate," I was on the search for a pizza sauce. The recipe I was trying to duplicate was a Pizza Pot Pie. I made this sauce as written but added an onion and sausage(I did put in less olive oil because the sausage has grease). I must say, My picture and the close-up during the episode looked exactly alike. I let people at work try it and was told that I could bottle the sauce and that the Pizza Pot Pie "changed my life!" by my co-workers! This will be my signature pizza sauce!!!!

Rating: 5 stars Simple and delicious. I owned a pizza franchise for over 10 years and this is how I make sauce for my own use at home.

Rating: 5 stars I had to use this sauce is the base, as I had to change the type of tomato used, yellow tomato puree instead and homemade brown sugar. I made it as written, tasted it and added onion, salt, and 4 times the amount of spices (COVID left us with limited taste). It's wonderful now.

Rating: 5 stars We just returned from an extensive trip to Italy and we were on the hunt for a pizza sauce that is similar to the typical sauce on the pizzas in Italy. This is it! I used Cento (Italian brand) tomato puree and didn't change any of the ingredients. It is perfect. Thank you!