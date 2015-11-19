Hard Boiled Eggs in the Oven

1 of 118

Rating: 5 stars Curiousity got to me, so I made 6 eggs in a disposable foil muffin tin. Since I read the reviews and my oven is not, I baked them @ 325 degrees for 25 minutes, then plunged them in ice water for 10 minutes, as instructed. Turned out perfectly! And I like my hard boiled eggs 'hard' - almost green. The eggs peel easy and the minor discoloration in no way outweighs the convenience of this method. Don't think I'll ever boil my eggs again! Thanks for the recipe!! Helpful (128)

Rating: 5 stars I love how eggs cook in the oven compared to boiling! I read about the red/hard spots people are getting where the eggs touch the pan. Alton Brown's YouTube video shows him doing this but with a thoroughly damp towel laid on the oven rack then resting the eggs on the town so they never touch metal. I had no red or hard spots. I posted a picture of my peeled eggs with one egg cut open to show the perfect yellows. This is my go to method from now on! Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars Just tried this recipe and they came out great. I put a little crumpled up foil in the bottom of the tin and rested the eggs on top making sure they didn't touch the sides and no brown spots! Helpful (65)

Rating: 5 stars For the folks who have a problem with the burnt spots, the solution is to keep the eggs from touching the muffin tin. There's probably other ways to do it, but I took a sheet of aluminum foil, put it over the top of the muffin tin, pushed it down a little into the cups so that the eggs don't roll out. I also only cooked them at 325, but for the full 30 minutes. They came out perfect. Helpful (52)

Rating: 2 stars Was there supposed to be water in the cups? I tried this for my Easter eggs this weekend and they turned out rubbery :( Also you could tell tell where the egg touched the pan as there was a hard red/brown spot on the egg that stuck to the shell when peeling. They tasted fine but weren't very pretty to look at Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars Our holiday crowd is so big and deviled eggs are absolutely "the thing" in demand so quantity matters and trumps the 'lil colored spot where the eggs rest in the muffin cup. Not sooo ugly and easily trimmed off with a sharp Wüsthof then glopped over with the tasty deviled filling. Just saying this is a deviled egg factory's dream and the flavor/texture remain a favorite with the crowd. I always sprinkle a little paprika on top anyway so appearance is solid:o Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars I did the recipe exactly as written. One thing I noticed when I read reviews, before I did the recipe myself, some people were having a hard time peeling the eggs. When I first started peeling my own eggs, it was not going well, but as I got to the last ones, which were still in the cold water, they began to peel great. That being said, I don't think it's the cooking process that causes the peeling problem, but not leaving them in the cold water long enough. Hope this helps. I will try this recipe again. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Big secret is to put them in silicon muffin tins. No dots from metal muffin tins or by laying them in the oven shelf. I just tried these today for the first time. I made two different batches to test it. I used older eggs in one and newer ones in the other. A). no marks; B). EASY, just put the muffin tins away and that's it; C). The shells slipped off the egg for some of them before I could peel them! D). You can do this while doing other things. Four suggestions: use cupcake papers so eggs won't sit on metal or use silicon 'tins', use a gravy ladle to remove the eggs imediately from the pan to water with ice in it, and set oven to 325, not 350. I won't make 'boiled' eggs again because this is way easier and it's easy clean up. Helpful (26)