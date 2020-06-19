Cranberry Sour Cream Kuchen
This is a holiday breakfast favorite in our home. It is equally delicious served warm or cold, and it also freezes well, so you can make it ahead.
This is a holiday breakfast favorite in our home. It is equally delicious served warm or cold, and it also freezes well, so you can make it ahead.
Delicious! I made it for a Christmas party last Tuesday and will make it again for tomorrow. I had to bake it a little extra...60 minutes. I think I will put a little more than 1/2 the batter on the bottom of the pan this time; the cranberry layer sank a little too much, in my opinion.Read More
I followed the instructions, but thought it was a bit dry.Read More
Delicious! I made it for a Christmas party last Tuesday and will make it again for tomorrow. I had to bake it a little extra...60 minutes. I think I will put a little more than 1/2 the batter on the bottom of the pan this time; the cranberry layer sank a little too much, in my opinion.
Keeper Alert! Make this! Butter and Flour (not just grease) the pan for a really great crust. Place the spring form pan on a sheet pan - there will be a little leakage. I had to bake mine for an additional 20 minutes - cover the top with a loose piece of foil to prevent over browning. Next time I would toss the cranberries with a little of the flour as well as the sugar, to keep them from sinking. Awesome recipe. Thanks!
simple , pretty and fantastic flavor. Made as written, used frozen cranberries, chopped in the food processor for a few sec with sugar and a little flour. Doubled the topping. Cooked 20 min longer than written and would cover for the last 5-10 min next time (top was a little overdone). Brought to work and it was completely gone by 10 AM!
I cut this recipe in half and used a 6" springform pan and it came out wonderfully moist. I also chopped up frozen cranberries because that's what I had on hand and they dropped to the bottom. I, later read, dusting them in flour may prevent that. If anyone has any additional suggestions, that would be great. Overall, it was delicious and I'm glad I cut in half because I think I might have eaten more than half of it, one sliver at time, over two days :)
I made this with rhubarb and it came out wonderful. I'm sure it would work with many different fruits.
Definitely a keeper. I only made 2 adjustments. I replaced the almonds in the topping with pecans (what I had on hand) and I also greased and floured the pan. I used frozen cranberries (leftovers from Thanksgiving) and it turned out perfectly.
This is without a doubt a really wonderful sour cream coffee cake. Not too sweet but the topping adds a just right balance. Moist and delicious!
I found the batter a little thick. I may have added too much flour. I will try again but this recipe is to die for. My coworkers loved it. A definate keeper.
This is a great recipe. I love crumb topping so I doubled the final step and had more crumb topping to work with. The cake was a big hit at my Mother's Day brunch. Will definitely make again!
It was really yummy. It is a keeper. I completely followed the recipe and the cake turned out great. Thanks for sharing.
As written this is a nice, flavorful, moist cake. A simple variation is to instead of cranberries in the middle, add a single layer of canned apple slices. Rough chop the cranberries and mix with the remaining batter and pour over the apples. Bake 50 minutes then cover with foil and bake 10 minutes more and the check.
Wonderful kuchen! Only adjustment I would make is add a second Tbsp butter to help crunchy almond brown sugar part.
It was better than I expected it to be. Makes two large round cakes. Going to be my go to special dessert. I made it for my daughter in laws birthday dinner.
I followed the instructions, but thought it was a bit dry.
Definitely a keeper. I only made 2 adjustments. I replaced the almonds in the topping with pecans (what I had on hand) and I also greased and floured the pan. I used frozen cranberries (leftovers from Thanksgiving) and it turned out perfectly.
This was awesome! Made it for some friends and they devoured it. It was very moist and flavorful. I did substitute pecans for the almonds.
This is delicious. I have made it twice and it was awesome both times.
Made as written and it was delicious. Nice blend of sweet and tart with a creamy coffeecake texture. I might take the nuts out of the topping next time because I don't think they added much, but that's just personal preference.
I saw this and thought it would be perfect for Christmas morning. I was well into making it when I pulled out the sour cream and it was growing things. I substituted 6 oz. of cream cheese and 4 oz. of milk. It worked out beautifully. Next time, I'll use a larger pan or a bundt pan.
I added 1 cup blueberries 1 cup cranberries.
Hubby made it as I supervised and cleaned after him. It turned out great and the cake was wonderful.
Made it in a 12 inch cast iron skillet with no changes except used frozen defrosted cranberries which I mostly just cut in half because they were soft and mushy. I forgot to add flour to the crumb mixture but it turned out fine. 50 minutes at 350 was perfect.
Perfect holiday dessert
This is a GREAT recipe. I used Greek yogurt in lieu of the sour cream and walnuts in place of the almonds. Batter was very thick. I made the mistake of testing one center area at 50 minutes and pulled this cake out of the oven. Big mistake! As other reviewers noted, this cake needs at least 60 minutes if not more, to fully bake. In the process now of rebaking. Despite my error, the cake is incredibly moist, delicious, and a definite keeper.
Made this recipe as listed. It was wonderful - rave reviews from the family. Moist and not overly sweet. Great with a nice cup of coffee!
Baked in a 9x13 pan for about 40 minutes. More labor-intensive than I expected, since 1) cranberries are hard to chop without a really good food processor and 2) the batter is quite tough. I will probably make again, but with more cranberries and maybe less baking time, hoping to maximize moisture. Actually tastes better without the brown sugar topping IMO.
12.4.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/232005/cranberry-sour-cream-kuchen/ ... Since fullfat butter & had plain yogurt to use up, I subbed the 1 1/4c sour cream for all but 1/3c that plain yogurt; the third was fullfat sour cream. 'Still very good. Instead of the topping listed here, I just sprinkled some wide red sugar stripes before baking. Kinda pretty. I used a 9x13; baked in 35 minutes. I can't imagine this being a good cake to remove from the pan as it's soft, delicate, light. Flavor is good & not too sweet. Note4Me: Not worth making again
so good! delicious!!
Light and delicious. I will make it again because it is so good.
Mixed all the cranberries in with the dough. Came out great.
Amazing
Delish! Made as written. Quick and easy to put together. Beautiful texture and such a nice zing from the cranberries. I made this to take to work and everyone raved about it. I might increase the cranberries a bit next time. There will surely be a next time!
Delicious!
Delicious. Just make sure you test it right in the center. Mine was not quite cooked.
I made this exactly as directed. It was very good while warm, but left a little to be desired after it got cold. I'd probably make this again for a breakfast coffee cake.
Oh my is this good! SO light and tender. I followed recipe exactly except I didn't chop the cranberries. I highly recommend this.
Made as is. It's good but not worth all the raves
Everyone loved this! I had to hide it from my husband for my bridge group. I added more almonds and topped with home made whipped cream. Wonderful!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections