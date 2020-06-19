Cranberry Sour Cream Kuchen

4.7
41 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a holiday breakfast favorite in our home. It is equally delicious served warm or cold, and it also freezes well, so you can make it ahead.

Recipe by AUNT MAMIE

Gallery

Credit: Baking Nana
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch springform pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup white sugar, and vanilla extract in a large bowl using an electric mixer until creamy and smooth. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating in the first egg thoroughly before adding the second. Whisk 2 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl; beat flour mixture into creamed butter mixture in several increments, alternating with sour cream, to make a batter.

  • Spread half the batter in the prepared pan. Combine cranberries with 1/4 cup white sugar in a bowl and spread the cranberries over batter; top with remaining batter. Stir brown sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, almonds, 1 tablespoon butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl until the topping looks like crumbs. Sprinkle topping evenly over cake.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cake is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean or with moist crumbs, 50 to 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 79.9mg; sodium 324.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/03/2022