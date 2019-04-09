Nacho Mamas Bean Dip

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great way to get your kids to eat beans and you will love it as well! You can add extra onions and canned or fresh jalapeno peppers to taste, but my kids love it this way!

By Lisa Ermgodts

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pulse Cheddar cheese and green onions together in a blender until evenly chopped; add cream cheese and pulse until blended. Pour in ranch-style beans; pulse to blend. Blend in pinto beans and cilantro until smooth. Serve with scoop-shaped corn chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 230.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2016
Made as written and this was excellent. I originally forgot the cilantro and realized it as soon as I took the first bite. In doing so I have to say that if you left out the cilantro and added a bit of taco seasoning you'd end up with a pretty close knock off of Frito Lay's original flavored bean dip in a can. I love cilantro and enjoyed it in this dip but for those who don't, it was good without it too. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

OCDawn
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2018
Easy to make but bland. Probably will not make again. Read More
