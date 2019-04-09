Nacho Mamas Bean Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 36
Calories: 121.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.2g 10 %
carbohydrates: 9.3g 3 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 0.3g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 17 %
cholesterol: 14.8mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 238.2IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin c: 0.7mg 1 %
folate: 12.8mcg 3 %
calcium: 117.4mg 12 %
iron: 0.6mg 4 %
magnesium: 14.5mg 5 %
potassium: 67.4mg 2 %
sodium: 230.6mg 9 %
calories from fat: 64.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved