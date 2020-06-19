Sun Drop® Pound Cake
If you love Sun Drop® you'll love this cake. A moist citrus cake with it's own Sun Drop® glaze.
Fantastic! I followed the directions except for switching it up to make a Cherry Lemon Sun Drop pound cake. I used Cherry Lemon Sun Drop soda and added a dash of maraschino cherry juice with the extracts. Same with the glaze. Perfect! Sometimes I male a Cherry Lemon buttercream frosting in lieu of the glaze.Read More
Tasted good, but, had no lemon taste. I will not make this again.Read More
Fantastic! I followed the directions except for switching it up to make a Cherry Lemon Sun Drop pound cake. I used Cherry Lemon Sun Drop soda and added a dash of maraschino cherry juice with the extracts. Same with the glaze. Perfect! Sometimes I male a Cherry Lemon buttercream frosting in lieu of the glaze.
I just took this cake out of the oven and it was perfect!! Moist on the inside with just an ever so slight crust on the outside! I did have to make a couple of substitutes: cake flour instead of all purpose flour, and 1/4 cup butter + 1/4 cup canola oil instead of 1/2 cup crisco. It's the best Sundrop cake I've ever made!!
Easy and yummy too! My co workers at the hospital love it as well as my daughter ‘s friends at college!
This is a simple delicious recipe. Everyone who tasted it loved it. I didn't change one thing.....I am however, going to try this same recipe with an orange soda and orange extract.
Fantastic! Turned out great the two times I've made it.
Instead of sundrop soda I used orange cream soda and real orange juice. This recipe is so moist and firm. My friends and coworkers love when I make it.
Perfect as written! This is the classic recipe. Been using it for quite a while and everyone loves it! I make mine in a Bundt pan and the results look much more like the second and third photos attached to this recipe. I've never applied that much icing on the finished cake; it's drizzled over the cake to run down the sides. Should one WANT to taste more lemon (Notice that this is NOT a recipe for a Lemon Cake; it's for a Sundrop Cake), I have on occasion added just a tiny bit of lemon extract to the icing.
