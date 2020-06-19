Sun Drop® Pound Cake

If you love Sun Drop® you'll love this cake. A moist citrus cake with it's own Sun Drop® glaze.

Recipe by Tammy

Cake:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a tube pan.

  • Beat white sugar, 1 cup margarine, and shortening together with an electric mixer until creamy and smooth. Mix flour, 6 fluid ounces citrus-flavored soda, eggs, lemon extract, and vanilla extract into the creamed mixture until well incorporated. Pour batter into the prepared tube pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Let cake cool for 10 minutes before turning cake onto a serving plate.

  • Whisk confectioners' sugar, 2 tablespoons melted margarine, and 1 fluid ounce citrus-flavored soda together in a bowl until smooth; spread over cake.

489 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 72.6g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 169.8mg. Full Nutrition
