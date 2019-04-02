Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
This recipe can be made a day ahead of time. Prepare through Step 6. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and refrigerate. To reheat, bake casserole, still covered with foil, in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for about 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 15 minutes more.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 34g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 1014.7mg. Full Nutrition
Wonderful! Tip:Don't discard the skins!! Prepare them as potato skins, add cheese and bacon and flash freeze them, then seal them in portion sizes freezer bags for an easy homemade potato skin appetizer later! Just put frozen potato skins in preheated oven at 350 for 10-15mins. Now about the Casserole! It's wonderful! Followed exactly except I added seasoned salt instead of regular salt and tripled the recipe. By tripling the recipe I have plenty to put in the pan for the casserole as well as extra potatoe stuffing to put back into my potatoe skins to freeze for last as twice baked potatoes. Love the versatility of this recipe and being able to use up all of my potatoes
This recipe has all the ingredients of a rich and creamy, flavorful twice-baked potato dish. Unfortunately, the measurements are way off. It calls for 1/2 lb bacon and 3/4 c. cheese for 2 potatoes...then to top with another 3/4 c. cheese...Holy Mother of God! Would you like some potato to go with that cheese and bacon? And those must be some massive potatoes, to fill a 9x13 pan...I couldn't find those, my supermarket only sells potato-sized potatoes. Nevertheless, I went ahead and tried the recipe as written, and while I stuck to the original ingredients, I ended up abandoning the recipe and finishing by taste, texture and consistency. The casserole turned out great, however since I walked away from the measurements, it's pointless to say so. The main reason for my review then, is to share this: it occurred to me as I made this casserole that I was very close to duplicating (in ingredients and process), a similar and much-loved recipe from this site: Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes By Dannon Oikos. I make this recipe frequently, and the only reason I wasn't making it this time, is that I'm always looking for the next best thing. It's the best Twice Baked Potato recipe I've found. The ingredients are almost identical to this recipe, and you could simply spread the filling in a casserole dish rather than putting it back into the potato skins. If you like the like the look of this recipe, try the Ultimate TBP recipe...the measurements are spot on with amazing flavor.
I made it a bit easier. I used instant potatoes (made according to package) and didn't use sour cream (didn't have any on hand) or milk, instead I used half and half. I also topped it with 1tbs of bacon bits and parsley.
I made this for Easter dinner and had 15 people. I boiled and mashed the potatoes. EVERYONE LOVED IT! I actually prepared it the day before and then covered and baked for about 40 minutes at 350 degrees. It was delicious! I actually have several people asking for the recipe. I will definitely be making them again.
Grew up with this recipe with a couple of alterations. I use sharp cheddar & half and half. Also, cut the baked potatoes in half lengthwise and SAVE them. I make a large casserole of this using 6-8 potatoes and increase the rest of the ingredients proportionally. 5-10 minutes before the casserole is ready, put all the skins in the oven (on a baking sheet or even just on the oven rack) to warm them. Serve in a bowl so that guests may fill the skins with the casserole. I have family who always want to fill skins and much prefer it that way!
My roommate picked this recipe to make for some friends of ours. We made it to serve 12 instead of 4 and ended up using an entire 4oz package of organic 'living' chives, and it was a complete hit! Everyone LOVED it, and we're definitely keeping this recipe to use again! My only regret is not having taken a picture of them. :)
We enjoyed this dish but there's something really wrong with the proportions given. I doubled the amount of potatoes, did not double the remaining ingredients, and it came out just right and fit perfectly into a 7x11 baking dish, about half the size of a 9x13. I don't understand how anyone could stretch two mashed potatoes to fit into a 9x13 dish. Other than that, everyone liked it. I did use sliced green onions in place of dried chives.
I haven't made this recipe yet, but I plan to. I don't have to make to advise people that there is a total difference in the flavor of a baked potato over instant and even mashed potatoes. I would much prefer people would first review the actual recipe then any adaptations they have used.
This was a yummy dish! Just right for the steak meal we planned. I followed the directions as written,, but it could easily be adapted with other spices. Next time I think I will add some sauteed onions to the potato mixture. Definitely a 5 star recipe.
Flavorful, rich potato dish with these changes: for a 9x13 pan I used 5 lbs. of potatoes, 1 cup sour cream, 3/4 cup milk, about 2 1/2 cups Cheddar, 1/3 cup melted butter and the seasonings adjusted accordingly. Mashed everything well with a potato masher, but left it a little chunky, not smooth. This makes a generous amount, as you can imagine with the amount of potatoes, just right for a holiday potluck.
This has become a favorite in my family. Especially popular side served at steak cook-outs. An easy make ahead dish. Try roasting some garlic while baking the potatoes. Squeeze out 1 or two cloves into the potato mixture. We also like thinly sliced fresh scallions in place of chives.
Great recipe! I've read some reviews about throwing away the potato skins :( This simple change to the recipe is for all of the potato skin lovers who hate to throw away those delicious skins. I have made a recipe like this many times, However, I use the potato skins. Bake potato as directed. Cut the cooled baked potato in half lengthwise, scoop out the flesh, saving the skin (set aside). Mix the ingredients as directed. Scoop the potato mixture back into the saved skins. Put the stuffed potatoes into an appropriate sized baking dish. Bake for 20 min. or until cheese is melted.
Yummy! I guess the potatoes called for in the recipe would be like those huge ones you get at McAllister's Deli. I used 5 of the largest potatoes I found in the bag I bought. It wasn't enough potato for a 9X13 pan. I did use the same amount of all the other ingredients and it came out great.
I made this tonight and it was so good! I had to increase the recipe to serve more people. The only other changes I made were to boil potatoes rather than baking them. And I used precooked real bacon pieces, because that's what I had. It was a huge hit; they ate the whole pan! Thanks for a great recipe :-)
i made this as an alternative to mashed potatoes. To say it simply they were an absolute smash hit! The only changes were extra bacon for the meat lovers and extra garlic. I did in the name of time boil the potatoes rather than bake them but nevertheless it turned out fantastic. In the words of two guests it was the best mashed potatoes we have ever had!
This was pretty amazing.I used 3 russets and didn't come anywhere near being able to fill the 2 Qt. casserole dish I used more or less a 9x13 dish. I also used fresh scallions in place of the dried chives. I just used my sous chef Mike for the potatoes because who wants to wait an hour just to start this delicious meal (side really. This will go great with a grilled steak). I wish I had more potatoes so there could have been more of this to eat. Next time I will definitely have way more potatoes and probably double everything else.
Flllowed directions as written and it turned out wonderful. Served for Father's Day with tritip, salad, corn on the cob, jalapeño poppers and watermelon! I will definitely make it again and will also share it with my sons to make!
The amount of potatoes to the amount of other ingredients is way off. You need at least 4-6 baking potatoes for the rest of the ingredients. Heck, use 6 potatatoes, lb. bacon, etc, and put in 9x13 pan. Don't get me wrong, putting the ingredients in a pan instead of the skin isn't a bad idea but the amount of ingredients needs to work together and this recipe doesn't. I'll use the twice baked potato recipe I have and put it in a casserole dish next time I make it because the ingredient list works together for a very tasty dish.
So far, I've made this twice! My family of seven LOVE it. The only adjustment I've made on it is to add a pound of ground turkey, and it's a meal in and of itself! I season the turkey as it is cooking with seasoned salt, onion powder, garlic powder, fresh ground pepper, and parsley, and it's wonderful!! Definitely on our menu for future dinners!
This recipe was OMG delicious. So easy to make. I made It early enough to bake the potatoes and let them cool then just before dinner put it in the oven at 350 for 15 min. This will definitely be made again and again.
Yummy! Like everyone else, I cut the prep time way down and made it way easier by boiling my potatoes. I also omitted the dried chives and used fresh ones on top. And I substituted garlic powder and salt for garlic salt. Just minor changes. Took this to a dinner with friends and they cleaned out the dish -- will definitely make it again!
These potatoes are delicious, I will definitely make these again, they are a nice treat! I served them with Tri-trip steak, and had zero left over! I did double the recipe, using 5 lbs. of potatoes, and doubling all the other ingredients, with exception of bacon, you could still one 1/2 to 3/4's lb. of bacon. I do recommend baking the potatoes, versus boiling as some reviewers suggested, as this gives you the true"twice baked" flavor. After removing the potatoes from their skins, I did mash the potatoes some before adding the other ingredients.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2014
My family couldn't stop raving about this! It will definitely become a staple in our home!
I love this recipe but I use instant potatoes and it works just as well. Also remove it from the oven during the last 10 minutes and add some chunks of Velveeta Cheese to the top and then finish baking.
This is super tasty. I used 6 potatoes (2 lbs). They have to be unusually large potatoes for just 2 to fill that size casserole. I also feel fresh chives and garlic are better for this recipe. For those reasons I gave this 4 stars. With the fresh ingredients and proper amount of potatoes and some added crispy skin, it is definitely 5 stars! Changes I made: I ended up using 2 lbs of yukon gold potatoes (about 6) 1 tablespoon freshly chopped chives, and 2 cups shredded cheddar with the remaining ingredient amounts as written and this filled an 11"x7" casserole dish nicely. I also replaced the garlic powder by combining 1/2 teaspoon freshly minced garlic with 2 tablespoons butter and microwaving that for a minute until the butter is melted and the garlic is softened and added that to the potato mixture. For added flavor & texture, I chopped up about 1/2 of the crispy potato skins and mixed those into the potato mixture. It was a great addition!
Extremely good! I used 5 Russet potatoes, nuked them first for 15 minutes to reduce the oven time. Saved the skins for tomorrow's dinner and followed the rest of the recipe. Good Recipe which reminded me of twice baked potatoes from years gone by....or bye, bye!
The twice baked potato casserole came out perfectly. I suggest using only 1/2 the bacon. I also suggest that you use the bacon grease left over from cooking the bacon and the skin of the potato and make potato chips out of it. I would highly suggest making it and I would make it again.
These were the first mashed potatoes I've ever made and my guests said they were the best mashed potatoes they'd ever had! I put all ingredients (except cheese) in the mixer and it was the perfect consistency and perfect flavor.
Heaven. i used 8 small potatoes & baked them earlier in the day, left the rest of the amounts alone but used ~ 6 oz bacon because that was in the fridge. Left the green onions off about 1/4 of the pan for Conner, Used 2 handfuls of shredded medium cheddar for each 3/4 cup. baking at 350 for 25 min.
I finally tried this recipe tonight, to serve with a small boneless ham -- it sounded good, and I figured with a little tweaking after the initial trial I would have a keeper. I was totally wrong... no tweaking needed here, other than I used 6 smaller russet potatoes from my garden and baked it in an 8x8 casserole, which seemed like the perfect size for the amount of potato mixture. Although I understand the reviews that mention saving the skins, or stuffing the mixture back into the skins instead of a casserole (because I love baked potato skins), the real beauty of this recipe for me is that you don't need the big, beautiful, more expensive baking potatoes -- use smaller, less perfect potatoes, cut in half, scoop out the potato, discard the skins (or add them to the compost pile, if you have one), and still enjoy the loaded twice-baked potato experience. And if you do want to make real twice-baked potatoes, in the skins, go ahead and do that. Love this recipe, Tay -- thanks for sharing!!
Twice baked potatoes are a favorite at my house, so this was too. What a great idea, and super easy. I baked my potatoes in the microwave and then baked the casserole for 10 minutes. Made the process much quicker and was still delicious!
Big hit today at a family brunch! 2 potatoes is simply not enough, I used 5 potatoes and doubled everything and still used a 9x13 pan with no issues size wise. Creamy double baked goodness. I’ve been told I need to make it again for Christmas.
This is a huge hit with our family. But I do it a bit differently. I like easy... • Boil [skin on] potatoes until tender • I used already cooked bacon crumbles. • Mash potatoes until desired consistency. We like ours a little chunky. • Mix Bacon [to taste], 1 cup Cheddar cheese, sour cream, milk, butter, chives, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder with potatoes. • Spread potato mixture into the prepared casserole dish; top with 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon. YUMMY
I was looking for a twice baked potatoe recipe that was quick and easy to make for an impromptu get together. So I googled and this one stood out so I whipped it up. Not only is it easy, it's delicious!!! It was a hit!! Highly recommend this recipe.
Loved this recipe! I took the advise of another and peeled and boiled the potatoes. What a lovely trick- no need to scoop out hot potato , less mess and shortens cook time. Kept everything else the same. I was doing a beer can chicken on the grill and put potato casserole on grill instead of oven. What a way to keep house cool and still get comfort food in June.
I'm not one to overcomplicate or change recipes . However , 2 potatoes for a 9x13 is not enough . Also to save time I microwave my potatoes (always) . anyway , they were delicious. Even my picky son loved them . Will definitely make again , several times .
Turned out pretty well. I used 4 medium-large russet potatoes with all other ingredient quantities the same, and it turned out fine. I also added a can of diced mild green chilis and some sliced jalapenos on the top layer of cheese, and both of those additions worked well. I think it's better if you mash up the potatoes pretty thoroughly, rather than leaving them chunky. I will make it again.
brenda
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2019
This is really good. I did have to do some guessing on how many potatoes to use, wish people would put in how many pounds to use instead of a number.
Delicious! I added more garlic powder to mine, just cause I am a fan of garlic, but I'm sure it would have been delicious with the original amount, too. I mean, cheese + potatoes + sour cream... How can you go wrong?
I used five large baking potatoes instead of two and baked it in a 9 x 13" pan. Increase the sour cream, milk, bacon as well as the cheese to take into account the added potatoes. It turned out wonderful! Everyone loved it!
This is an absolute hit with my family. We've always liked twice-baked potatoes and the casserole is so easy. I made it once exactly as written, once I added onions, and once I put in onions and broccoli (my kids always liked twice-baked potatoes with broccoli). Both onions a broccoli went in raw. My very Irish father loved it. Now, whenever I make it, I cook extra and give my parents one as well.
A good recipe but as others have mentioned, you need way more than 2 large potatoes. I used about 3 lbs of potatoes (could have used 4lbs) & did not alter the remaining measurements. 3 out of 4 of us enjoyed it. My picky son was not a fan even with the bacon & cheese.
elaine
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2020
Very good .. will proably cut back on the cheeses just a smidge next time, only because we like stiffer mashed potatoes
Made this at my son's request , for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved this dish. I think the size of the pan is off. I doubled the recipe and used a 1.5 quart casserole dish and could have doubled again with room to spare. This was a huge hit and I will be making again, without doubt.
Used more potatoes for thanksgiving and just added more of the ingredients to match the number of potatoes. Used fresh chives instead of dried. Very easy to make and delish! A big hit this thanksgiving.
Outstanding! One of the best potato casseroles I've made in years- and easy. To save yourself even more time, you can use pre-cooked bacon and microwave it until it is very crunchy (also gets rid of some of the fat). The combination of flavors was great and can be adjusted to your preferences as far as actual baked potatoes. I mixed fresh chives in mine as opposed to the dry, which I didn't have. The chives came out still retaining some crunch and the taste was wonderful. I really don't understand why this isn't a SIX star recipe!
No photo we finished it off ! But I used 3 large baking potatoes , an 8x8 glass pan . Used Half and Half instead of milk . Only sprinkled shredded cheese on top with the bacon pieces . Cooked/baked for 30 minutes . Made ahead the day before. It was fantastic. Will make again
Great a few problems the potato to other ingredients does match. Used 6 large and next time will use 8 and add more milk and sour cream as needed. I also added end 1 cup cheddar to the mixture , then added more to the top as far as the bacon goes I also put that into the mix as well . I come from a restaurant background and have been making this version in the twice baked skins for at least 30 years. Glad to be reminded to put the mix in a bowl and in a casserole ,great for large gatherings
I didn't use exact measurements and I did it for 8 servings. Yummy!!! I individually wrapped potatoes in foil and poked with a knife. I didn't scoop out potatoes either just cut them in cubes/slices and followed the other instructions.
To feed 15 (7 were kids) , I used 8 potatoes and followed the recipe up to step 5 to make ahead - using a 10" x 13" casserole dish. I made the bacon and placed the crumbles in a baggie to transport, adding them on top for the reheating. One hour covered in foil, at 300 worked fine, with the last 15 min. uncovered at a higher temp. There was about 1/3 left over. Everyone loved it. It did take quite a while to prep that many potatoes and mash them by hand. And I adjusted the milk and sour cream for correct consistency, not measuring.
The ingredients all go very well together, however, I feel there is too much bacon and cheese. I make a similar recipe using leftover mashed potatoes. When I make mashed potatoes for another meal, I double the recipe and save half for "loaded baked potatoe casserole". I add a little extra salt and pepper, a heaping tbsp of greek yogurt (sour cream if that's what you have on hand) and place in an 8×8 baking dish, cover with 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, top with 3 slices of chopped bacon and chives or green part of scallions. I cover with foil and place in a 350 oven until cheese is melted. I then uncover and bake for 5 minutes. This recipe is always a hit and can be put together rather quickly since I'm using leftover potatoes. Even quicker if you have cooked bacon in the fridge as I always have
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.