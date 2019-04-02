Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

This recipe has all the ingredients of a rich and creamy, flavorful twice-baked potato dish. Unfortunately, the measurements are way off. It calls for 1/2 lb bacon and 3/4 c. cheese for 2 potatoes...then to top with another 3/4 c. cheese...Holy Mother of God! Would you like some potato to go with that cheese and bacon? And those must be some massive potatoes, to fill a 9x13 pan...I couldn't find those, my supermarket only sells potato-sized potatoes. Nevertheless, I went ahead and tried the recipe as written, and while I stuck to the original ingredients, I ended up abandoning the recipe and finishing by taste, texture and consistency. The casserole turned out great, however since I walked away from the measurements, it's pointless to say so. The main reason for my review then, is to share this: it occurred to me as I made this casserole that I was very close to duplicating (in ingredients and process), a similar and much-loved recipe from this site: Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes By Dannon Oikos. I make this recipe frequently, and the only reason I wasn't making it this time, is that I'm always looking for the next best thing. It's the best Twice Baked Potato recipe I've found. The ingredients are almost identical to this recipe, and you could simply spread the filling in a casserole dish rather than putting it back into the potato skins. If you like the like the look of this recipe, try the Ultimate TBP recipe...the measurements are spot on with amazing flavor.

Read More