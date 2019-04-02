Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

This twice-baked potato casserole is a slight twist on an old favorite. This cheesy recipe will surely set mouths watering. For a creamier casserole, use a potato masher to mash potatoes thoroughly.

Recipe by Tay

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Use a toothpick to poke a few holes into each potato.

  • Bake potatoes in the preheated oven until fully cooked, about 1 hour. Cool for about 15 minutes.

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate; crumble and set aside.

  • Cut a thin slice from one side of each baked potato; carefully scoop out flesh and transfer to a large bowl. Discard skins.

  • Mix 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, sour cream, milk, butter, chives, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper into potatoes until well combined. Spread potato mixture into the prepared casserole dish; top with remaining Cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until just bubbling, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.

Editor's Note:

This recipe can be made a day ahead of time. Prepare through Step 6. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and refrigerate. To reheat, bake casserole, still covered with foil, in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for about 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 34g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 1014.7mg. Full Nutrition
