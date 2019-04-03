Avocado Baked Eggs

This avocado egg bake is simple and fun to make. I had these clever breakfast treats at a brunch gathering. The recipe is easy to make for two people and can be doubled or tripled for a crowd. I use a muffin tin to hold each avocado half when making multiple servings.

By sonjagroset

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings: 2
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place each avocado half in a ramekin. Crack 1 egg into each avocado half; season with cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Place the ramekins on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until egg is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle each avocado with crumbled bacon and chives.

Cook's Note:

You may have to carve out a little bit of the avocado meat so the egg can completely fit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 210.8mg; sodium 674.4mg. Full Nutrition
