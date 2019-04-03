Avocado Baked Eggs

With the two halves of the avocado, I made the first half exactly as the recipe called for with a slight addition of a few herbs. The other half I got creative and mixed some seasoning and cheese in proportions that I've used before and know are tasty. The eggs came out beautifully and I would have taken pictures because they looked so nice. Then I tasted them! They were so awful I couldn't eat them and I'm not a picky eater. I had scrapped out some of the avocado to make room for the eggs and knew the avacados were delicious. Baked avocado is not something I'd ever eat again! I would suggest slicing a little avocado and put it in the oven, toaster over or microwave to see if it's a flavor you like. Even though they were beautiful, I threw them away. A total waste.