Avocado Baked Eggs

This avocado egg bake is simple and fun to make. I had these clever breakfast treats at a brunch gathering. The recipe is easy to make for two people and can be doubled or tripled for a crowd. I use a muffin tin to hold each avocado half when making multiple servings.
After a few changes I really like this. One is I placed the ramekins in a pan of water while cooking, cooking time will likely need to be increased if you use refrigerated ingredients, and I didn't carve out the avocado. I cracked the egg into the avocado and used a thin knife to cut the white and let it run down in the ramekin. I also seasoned the entire avocado half, inside and out with seasoned salt. I added some chopped precooked turkey sausage. And sprinkled a little finely diced onion over them, a few slivers of Parmesan cheese, and topped with a little paprika for color. What's not to like? Mmmmmm.
Made this recipe today according to instructions. First off, don't use x-tra large eggs. This was all I had so had to remove some of the egg white in order not to spill over. (And yes, I carved out more space in the avacado). There is no way this dish is ready after 15 mins of baking. Unless you want to eat runny egg whites. I baked mine for 35 mins. The final end product just was not that tasty. It may work better to add onions and cilantro ie to avacado and bake and simply add a fresh cooked egg on top after baking.
Hmmm thought this would work...Pretty but not a winner for us. It took 30 minutes (checked them earlier and the yolk was done but the white was liquid) to cook the eggs through and it really had an unappealing outcome. Just not our taste I guess, and we love every ingredient in this....just not the sum of the ingredients and method.
We've been watching recipes for this combo for awhile & always wanted to try it. I have to admit our first attempt was unsatisfactory. However, that was primarily due to: a)our 1st time; b)avocado being too ripe; c) cooking temp too low; d)frustration when adding egg to avocado half & trying to transfer them to the oven without chaos. All I can say is try it more than once & don't be afraid to experiment a little. Because our subsequent meals of baked avocado w/egg & an addition -if any- of choice have been well worth it!
To everyone talking about this being bland and that this needs sour cream and melted cheese - this is actually a paleo diet staple and that's where this recipe originally started to take off. It's meant to be a healthy breakfast and you can add your own toppings. Yes, healthy fresh food is actually less flavorful than processed foods smothered in dairy products. That's where spices come in. I needed to cook these twice as long as the recipe calls for, but maybe it needs to specify that they are room temperature products as I had mine refrigerated. I nixed the bacon, added lots of garlic powder and pepper, and a bit of sea salt and dill. Smothered it in organic salsa and it was delicious! Will make this again.
I abosolutely love egg and avocado, especially the combination of hard boiled egg whites with fresh uncooked avocado. I thought I would love this recipie but neither my BF or I cared for it. I'll stick with the fresh avocado and cooked eggs from now on.
Not only did this make a huge mess in the muffin pan (the eggs overflowed the avocado), but it was almost inedible. Avocado is my favorite food, but COOKED avocado tastes terrible and ruined the flavor of everything else.
Good recipe, very tasty. I added a thin slice of cheddar on top. It took 30 minutes for the egg white to set at 425 degrees. One does have to scoop out more avocado than one imagines in order for a medium size egg to fit without spilling over. I'll be making this again.
I made this for my mom and I, and we both thought it was delicious. You might have to shell out the avocado and leave out part of the white if the pit is small and your egg large. The cook time seems to vary depending on the oven you use. Experiment! I think I'll add some onions and tomatoes next time to make it even better. Easy to make and definitely worth the effort.
I just made this! It was amazing. I found by removing some of the egg white before putting it in the avacado worked better. It cooked In 15 minutes for me but I have a convection oven. I used cheese and bacon. I'm still drooling!
Fun idea. The recipe does not work as written, which is why I can't give more than two stars. You have to make extra room for the egg in the avocado (and figure out what to do with the avocado you carved out). It also, as noted previously, takes more than 15 minutes to bake. So don't let the super easy looking recipe fool you. If you had a sense this was too good to be true - just pop pit out of avocado, enter egg, and bake a mere 15 minutes - go with your sense.
so sad with the way this turned out, I've been looking forward to trying this for awhile. like many have said 15 mins is no where near enough time to cook the white of the egg, and by the time it is cooked the yolk is WAY done which looses the best part of the egg. Also there is a very odd flavor that you get with the cooked avo and egg (not sure what is the cause). Season just the top of egg was not enough because the avo was tasteless :( I will just stick to a poaching or frying an egg and topping with fresh avo next time.
I just made this for breakfast this morning & I did make a few changes...I added some salsa verde (green) & a little spoon of tomatoes w/green chilis along with some thin slices of pepperjack cheese. I did use a large egg & hollowed out some of the avocado & seasoned with a seasoning that I found some time ago by Goya called Salad & Vegetable Seasoning. I use this on everything!!! Absolutely makes any vegetable, meat, a salad & especially avocados just taste amazing. I sprayed a touch of oil on my ramekin & cooked about 25 minutes, keeping an eye on it & it is just, well delicious. I did not add meat since I cannot eat some meats but I could eat this for lunch & dinner...just make it to your taste & see what happens, well if you like avocados & I absolutely adore them!!!
Tried this recipe this morning, and the avocado was bitter and left an bitter after-taste. Ate the other half of the avocado (fresh) to see if it was the avocado and it tasted normal. Would never bake an avocado again.
Very tasty, I changed up the recipe a bit and minced up garlic and pushed it inside the avocado and I did the same with a red bell pepper, then seasoned it with johnny's and chili powder, then put the egg (which did fall out so a way to stabilize the avocado is the key, then I topped with mozzarella cheese. :D Tastyy
MAKE SURE YOU GREASE YOUR RAMEKIN!!! My family loved this recipe. My 4 year old who hates everything except sweets, bacon and guacamole, loved it and ate every single bite. I did remove some of the avocado to make extra room for the egg and still didn't have enough room, a little ran under the avocado. I used the extra to make a little guac to eat with it. I topped it with a little queso fresco and the guac and a little sour cream. The roasted avocado flavor was delicious.
Following another recipe, I separated the eggs and added one yolk to each half then added just a little egg white to fill the avocado. Added cherry tomato to the baking dish (didn't use ramekin). Sprinkled crumbled feta on top. No bacon, no chives.
With the two halves of the avocado, I made the first half exactly as the recipe called for with a slight addition of a few herbs. The other half I got creative and mixed some seasoning and cheese in proportions that I've used before and know are tasty. The eggs came out beautifully and I would have taken pictures because they looked so nice. Then I tasted them! They were so awful I couldn't eat them and I'm not a picky eater. I had scrapped out some of the avocado to make room for the eggs and knew the avacados were delicious. Baked avocado is not something I'd ever eat again! I would suggest slicing a little avocado and put it in the oven, toaster over or microwave to see if it's a flavor you like. Even though they were beautiful, I threw them away. A total waste.
This was delicious! I altered a few things. I used salt and pepper, cilantro and chives, and laid a slice of pepper jack cheese over the top before putting it in the oven. Next time, I won't leave it in the oven for the full 25 minutes, because I like my egg yolk runny, but this was still delicious. I only had half an avocado, but it was a very satisfying lunch.
Made a few mistakes. Try having the avocado and egg at room temp. Add Shuck and Jive on top of avocado. Use paparika on top. Roasted tomato might be good on top too. Over cooked the egg and should have added hot sauce to the avocado before the egg. My eggs are either really big or my avocados are small, the stick together part of the white would not stay in the avocado even though I hallowed out enough space for it, it just slid out the side, tried to capture it several times and even removed more avocado, no luck.
Yum! I followed the recipe but added a Southwest mix I had on hand instead of the cayenne pepper. I also added the bacon bits at 15 minutes when I checked to see if it was done. It actually took about 25 minutes to cook. I added Pepper Jack cheese on top before I ate it. So good!
I really liked the idea / concept but ......... the reality is a bit disappointing. First .. if you use large eggs and "regular" sized avocados you will end up with just the yolk in the pit cavity. Second ..... once you get it baked ......... how do you eat it? Holding a freshly baked avocado skin while you scoop out the flesh & egg (yolk) is painful!! Once I got everything out of the skin and ate it ..... it was pretty tasty. I'll need to rethink how this would work better. I'm thinking either scramble the eggs and pour into the avocado ........ or scoop a bit out first. Another option may be to remove the half from the skin and use a ramekin so eating it would be MUCH easier without compromising the concept.
After reading the reviews, I added about a teaspoon of salsa to the avocado (under the egg) before baking & dressed them with some hot sauce, cheese, sour cream & green onion. They really only needed about 20 minutes and turned out beautifully! Everyone loved them!
I didn't follow the recipe to the tee but I was more interested with the egg and avocado combination since I have never tried my avocados cooked before. Definitely needed lots of salt to add flavor. I would probably do it again but I definitely like my avocados UN-cooked better.
I made this using a small glass pie plate instead of ramikens and both halves of the Avocado fit nicely side by side. I also changed my seasonings using a garlic salt parsley mixture and a touch of chili powder. I then topped with green onions, cilantro, Serrano peppers, and shredded pepper jack cheese. Remember that the cooking time is an approximation as not all ovens are the same.
Turned out great! I will make this again soon! I added my own extra toppings. Simulated bacon bits and sriracha sauce, I didn't have chives or real bacon available. I cooked it for double the time because I used a jumbo sized egg and I prefer my eggs fully cooked.
I was visiting my daughter out of state and she told me what she was having for dinner and then said "you are too". I wasn't looking forward to it BUT it was delicious ! Now I've made it for myself at home, neither of us had used the bacon but will at some point.
I made this for my girlfriend this morning and she Loved it ! I did change a few things , I added to each halve, a pinch of each … Ground Paprika, Himalayan Pure Pink Salt, Seasoned salt, Garlic powder, Curry powder, Black peppercorn ground, Minced onions and before taking it out, melted some Mozzarella on top of each ! Baked for 30 minutes at 425 degrees and two pieces of buttered toast !
This definitely takes more than 15 minutes to cook fully through. I had to set mine for an additional 10 minutes twice (so total 35) but I took it out around 32 mins. I spiced mine w cayenne pepper, salt and pepper only bc I don't eat meat and had limited ingredients in the house. I also used sriracha once it was cooked. It was okay, nothing great. The egg yolk was a bit dry bc it cooked quicker than the whites. I'd maybe make it again and try some different ingredients.
I just started Keto and wanted a healthy lunch option. This was fantastic! Subbed the bacon for pan fried black forest ham, added a ton of Weber Grill Chicago Steak seasoning (0 carb), added a tiny bit of shredded colby jack when it came out, and some 0 carb cholula hot sauce. It was awesome, cooked perfectly :). Would definitely make again! My eggs were refrigerated so it did take an extra 3 minutes cook time :). I didn't EXACTLY carve out the center so a bit of egg spilled over, but I don't care it was still awesome lol. Enjoy!
This is an AMAZING dish. My family loved it and so did I. I do recommend scooping out some of the avocado so more of the egg can fit because at first, most of my egg came out of the avocado. i added lots of salt and the bacon and chives added a nice pack of flavor to it!
I have made this a few times and my bake time is always longer, more like 20-22 minutes. Don't cook them too long, you want the yolks a bit runny. I like to top these with cilantro, and queso fresco and a nice hot salsa along with the fresh green onions. All mixed together and smeared on toasted bread is fantastic too.
We tried this for dinner, did not make any changes to the original recipe. My husband and I both liked it a lot! The eggs I used spilled out of the avocado, but that was okay. No big whoop. We will absolutely make these a regular part of our choices for meals. Quick, easy, and delicious.
Something is wrong with the cooking time. By the time the whites were cooked enough to be barely edible, the top was overcooked.. And even tho I seasoned the inside of the avocado and the egg itself with garlic, salt, and pepper, there was no wow factor. It was just very bland, had an off flavor and the texture was all mush.
I had to discard some of the egg white for it to fit inside the avocado. Although, I used a very small one...It was all I had. All around, it was filled with lots of protein and had a solid taste. Next time I would top it with some goat cheese to give it a little bit more flavor.
I ended up with was uncooked runny eggs ): I took them out sprinkled cheese over them and took a bite..it wasent edible at all and when my fork broke through the top layer of egg it was STILL runny on the inside.
Definitely will make this again! I used cilantro instead of chives and omitted the cayenne. I scooped out some of the avocado as I only had large eggs. Low carb/keto comparable recipe. Very filling without any substitution to flavor. I used exact cooking time and yolks were cooked through. Decreasing cooking time by a few minutes should leave yolk runnier for those who like it that way.
This a great easy and basic avocado and egg recipe. You can substitute whatever spices you like, Brazilian steakhouse or spicy Montreal steak for instance ??. I missed the part about carving out some avocado for the egg to fit...noticed right away. On that note, I’d butter or oil the dish a little to ease clean up, but it left a little treat for after the avocado was done. Cooked mine in the toaster over for about 15 m at 425ish and then broiled for a few minutes. Added a nice crisp/crunch to the egg, which I enjoyed. Would also probably add a little seasoning to the avocado first too, but it was fine. It’s avocado and egg. You know what you’re getting lol. Will do again and play around with it, because I can. Good stuff ??
Very very bland even after seasoning the heck out of it. Avocado is bland. Next time I would wisk the eggs, add peppers, onions, maybe salsa, bake at least 30 min for egg to cook and top with sour cream and more cheese. It was edible, just not the taste sensation I had hoped for.
I am not impressed. The avocado needs something for taste. I sprinkled garlic salt on the egg but it didn't help with the tasteless avocado. Cooking time was 20 minutes. The egg was still runny at 15 minutes but by 20 it was rubbery. I might try the other half tomorrow. I will put a little lime juice and salt on the avocado, more seasoning on the egg, and cover it during cooking so the egg doesn't get rubbery.
I really liked the recipe with a few changed. I added chopped onions (which I baked with the egg the entire time) and would do without the cayenne pepper. Next time, I will carve out more of the avocado to make more room for the egg and also add tomatoes. I cooked the turkey bacon inside of the egg and avocado also.
I hollowed my avocado out a little bit and kept what I scooped to the side. I added some onion lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder and a little sour cream and mixed it for the topping. I added some pre-cooked sausage, Whisked the egg with cream salt pepper onions and poured into the avocado. I also baked in a ramekin with water around the bottom at 425 for about 25 minutes and then added cheese. I topped it with the guacamole I made.
I make this all the time, as long as the cost of avocados is not too much. I add a lot of spices, though. Onion powder, garlic powder, hot pepper flakes, cyanne pepper powder, black pepper. I drape with Swiss cheese and sometimes lunch meat slices. After cooking, I sprinkle with tobasco sauce. I break eggs into avocado without scooping. If any extra overflows, it's also fried egg time!
