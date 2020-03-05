Family Favorite Sloppy Joes

Rating: 4.6 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a simple recipe that was given to me by my mother. She served it when I was a child, and my family of 6 loves it too. Serve on hamburger buns.

By ACPHIFER

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix ketchup, chili sauce, brown sugar, Parmesan cheese, relish, onion, and Worcestershire sauce into ground beef; simmer until heated through and flavors blend, 20 to 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 50.2mg; sodium 597.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (16)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jayson Sisson
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2014
I love this sloppy joe I just add a little more pickle relish. I have made this several times and everybody that eats it loves it. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Meghan Murdoch
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2020
I would add about a tbs. or two of Parmesan cheese as well as a few drops of werchester sauce. DO NOT ADD THE SUGAR. Ketchup is sweet enough on its own. The ketchup flavor wasn’t as strong as I thought it would be and that is good because I hate ketchup. You might even be better off using crushed tomatoes or something. Fix those few things and it’s a good recipe. Read More
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Cookieman
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2014
I have several recipes for sloppy Joes but this is one of the easiest and most flavorful recipes with the fewest ingredients I have found. Some people comment it is too sweet but not for my family we tend to like sweet. There is one ingredient I do like to add to various hamburger related recipes that adds vegetables and stretches the recipe and that is the Bellaire brand Southwest Vegetable mix. For those of you not familiar it is a combination of chopped green peppers onions black beans and corn. It is located in the frozen vegetable section of the grocery store. Costco has small pretzel buns that go perfect with sloppy Joes. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jayson Sisson
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2014
I love this sloppy joe I just add a little more pickle relish. I have made this several times and everybody that eats it loves it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2013
This is a really easy recipe and the sweet pickle relish adds another dimension. Next time I will cut back the brown sugar to 1/4 cup. It was a bit on the sweet side. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
tracey
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2013
OMG this was so yummy!!!I loved it!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
SLynn
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2016
Next time I will reduce the sugar by half. It was pretty sweet. I bought really good chili sauce which makes a difference with the flavor. Definitely quick easy and no complaints from the family. Read More
LizP
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2016
Very simple to make and tasty....even the kids liked it! The only change I made was to cut the brown sugar down to 1/4 cup. Read More
Advertisement
Rachel Graves Givens
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2016
Awesome! Read More
LindaB
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2015
H Read More
Monica Schweinfurth
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2017
This might be our new favorite way to make sloppy joes. Like the other reviewers I reduced the brown sugar to 1/4 c. I used ground turkey and it was delicious! Read More
Meghan Murdoch
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2020
I would add about a tbs. or two of Parmesan cheese as well as a few drops of werchester sauce. DO NOT ADD THE SUGAR. Ketchup is sweet enough on its own. The ketchup flavor wasn’t as strong as I thought it would be and that is good because I hate ketchup. You might even be better off using crushed tomatoes or something. Fix those few things and it’s a good recipe. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022