Make-Ahead Garlic Toast

44 Ratings
I love this because I always have leftover bread and it goes to waste most of the time. The best part is that you can pull out as many pieces as you want and bake them straight from the freezer!

By cook205

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 toasts
Ingredients

18
Directions

  • Mix butter, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and garlic powder in a bowl. Arrange Italian bread on a large baking sheet and spread each slice with garlic butter mixture. Place baking sheet in freezer and freeze until bread solid, about 1 hour. Transfer bread to a resealable plastic freezer bag until ready to use.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Arrange desired number of slices, butter-side up, on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bread is toasted and butter is melted, 5 to 7 minutes.

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 206.4mg. Full Nutrition
