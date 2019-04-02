Make-Ahead Garlic Toast
I love this because I always have leftover bread and it goes to waste most of the time. The best part is that you can pull out as many pieces as you want and bake them straight from the freezer!
This surprized me that it actually worked. I had serious doubts but it was an incredible lifesaver for two reasons--I was able to salvage day old bread and make garlic bread ahead of time so that I could just throw it in the oven right as I needed it. I did up the garlic powder but other than that I kept the recipe the same. GREAT recipe.Read More
Awesome idea that works great for later when you are short on time. It's so convenient to have it waiting in the freezer! The recipe is good but to bring it to 5 stars, double the amount of garlic.
I love this recipe because I always have left over bread. The garlic toast was mild tasting. For a little more zip add garic salt to taste.
Much better than buying it frozen from the grocery store. I've made it with garlic powder as well as with roasted garlic (recipe from this site as well). Was great both ways. :)
This recipe is so convenient and tasty! The ONLY thing I changed was the garlic powder. I crushed real garlic (about 2 Tbsp, as I ? garlic) in my mortar (which I use often for Puerto Rican recipes). Other than that, I loved it and my 4 yr old especially who is crazy about garlic bread! Thank you for the recipe! :-)
I think this tasted a lot better than the pre-made kind from a box. It was very easy to make and great to have on hand.
This recipe is awesome. Only change was I used bottled minced garlic instead of garlic powder.
Perfect recipe, perfect balance of ingredients! I needed the garlic bread right away for dinner, so I didn't freeze it and it turned out great!! will freeze in the future as I know frozen garlic bread bakes well :)
The bread was very good. I only buttered one side before freezing it. Next time I make it, I will butter both sides. It's so nice to have a bag of garlic bread in the freezer whenever I want it.
wow, great, easy recipe. bought 2 loaves of italian bread from costco and followed recipe exactly. everyone, and i mean everyone freaked out about how good this was! i will be making this again and again. WOW!!!!
I hosted an Italian dinner for 40 people and wanted to have actual garlic toast to serve (versus heated up loaves of bread and butter), so made this ahead of time and froze it. It worked very well. Everyone seemed to like it (and some liked it A LOT -- coming back for seconds and thirds). My only complaint is that it was a bit salty. Next time I make this I will decrease the cheese to 1/4 cup, add a little more garlic, and use unsalted butter.
Great idea. I will use this recipe often.
perfect!! love it! i will use them for bruschettas!!!
I love how convenient this. This is so good and easy, I will always have this in my freezer ready to go.
perfect! finally I'm not wasting half a loaf of bread, and it tastes amazing!
I use this recipe with left over/stale bread and end slices that I have collected in the freezer. Soooooo good!!
Everyone loved it
This was a hit for my family. Instead of Italian bread, I used Texas toast. I willdefinitely be using this recipe again! Thanks
This was excellent - I had a bit leftover so threw it in a pan with some asparagus and it was wonderful too!
I will make it this again minus the Parmesan cheese because to me it gave it a strange taste. I like using fresh garlic and some garlic salt but the idea of making it ahead and freezing it, is so awesome!!
This garlic bread recipe is very good. I think I will use less parmesan cheese and try french bread instead of Italian. Otherwise, it was very tasty. Thank you.
Very good recipe. I've made this numerous times and have enjoyed the convenience of having it the freezer, too. It's great with "World's Best Lasagna" by John Chandler (also a recipe on allrecipes that freezes well).
hey, this came out really good. i made it with some of my frozen homemade no-knead bread.
Better than store bought and a great way to use up a partial loaf of french bread. I love the convenience of having it ready to toss in the oven - as many pieces as I need.
Made this twice in the last 2 days
I don't think I made any changes except to use a healthy 1/3 c parmesan. Great! I will make this again or when I have leftover bread. Nice to have some in the freezer ready to add to a salad or lasagna.
Delicious and easy. I kinda winged it with measurements as I didn’t have a pound of bread, so I cut back ingredients. Very good and so easy. I was looking for something quick so I didn’t have time to freeze. It wasn’t necessary
Didn't freeze, just made it for dinner. So easy and really, really good! A big hit with everyone!
Yum! And it holds up very well in the freezer. Good stuff
My whole family LOVED this... made exactly as written but used Sam's Club ciabatta bread that we cut in half. So easy to make. Saved this recipe for sure!!
Very good, but then I used a lot more garlic--that was a must.
We were out of dried parsley so used Italian Seasoning instead... And it was a HIT. Don't think I've ever gotten as many compliments on anything else i made ... Ever!
