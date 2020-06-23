Mom's Mexican Chicken (Jennifer Sue Jacks Henley)

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Made by mom with love.

By diabetic_dude

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Add chicken breasts, bring back to a boil, and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. Drain chicken and reserve 1 cup of chicken water. Shred chicken.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and jalapeno peppers in the melted butter until onion is softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Mix cream of chicken soup and reserved chicken water into onion mixture; stir well. Fold shredded chicken into mixture.

  • Line the bottom of the prepared casserole dish with tortillas; spoon chicken mixture over tortillas. Top with another row of tortillas. Repeat layering until all the chicken mixture and tortillas are used; top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 73.5mg; sodium 477.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

carol
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2015
I added steamed spinach since my dad can't eat jalapeño added cumin and a little Cajun seasoning. Added fresh garlic. Read More

Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
09/22/2014
Extremely similar to the enchiladas I make with the exception of the jalapeno. It was a welcome addition to me! I roasted my jalapeno beforehand since I was making salsa anyway and it gave the casserole a nice smoky taste. I usually roll mine but didn't since I followed the recipe. As a note: you don't HAVE to boil the chicken you can use any type of cooked chicken you like: grilled rotisserie leftover chicken whatever...don't limit yourself to following the directions to boiling from scratch...you potentially lose a lot of flavor. Play with it and enjoy. I also foiled my casserole (as this is what the recipe is) and baked it for 20 minutes since we don't like dried out cheese...we prefer a more gooey cheesy texture. Read More
