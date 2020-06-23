Mom's Mexican Chicken (Jennifer Sue Jacks Henley)

Rating: 3 stars

Extremely similar to the enchiladas I make with the exception of the jalapeno. It was a welcome addition to me! I roasted my jalapeno beforehand since I was making salsa anyway and it gave the casserole a nice smoky taste. I usually roll mine but didn't since I followed the recipe. As a note: you don't HAVE to boil the chicken you can use any type of cooked chicken you like: grilled rotisserie leftover chicken whatever...don't limit yourself to following the directions to boiling from scratch...you potentially lose a lot of flavor. Play with it and enjoy. I also foiled my casserole (as this is what the recipe is) and baked it for 20 minutes since we don't like dried out cheese...we prefer a more gooey cheesy texture.