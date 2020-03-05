Teriyaki Marinade and Sauce

1 of 131

Rating: 5 stars Since I found this recipe my two boys (19 & 21) hug me so much that I can't finish my dinner. I suppose that is not a bad thing. When I come home with a big pack of chicken legs, the family knows what's coming. I marinate for at least 24 hours, turning once, and then bake uncovered in a 350 oven for 2 hours or more. Note: I make a double batch so the legs are just about covered. A few nights ago hubby was really late coming home from work and the legs were happily cooking for two and a half hours. Oh, my...! My oldest son couldn't stop saying, "Mom, look, the meat is just falling off the bones!" Followed by yumm, yummm, yum noises. Ok, Broomcladdad, that to me is a great compliment. The last batch I made I tweeked your recipe and added maybe a 1/4 cup more soy sauce and a smidge more brown sugar. I love sesame seeds but have to leave them out. Hubby and I have bridges, and I'm not talking about those in Madison County either. Next month, March 2014 my father-in-law is turning 75. Guess what my mother-in-law wants me to make for the main course for his birthday dinner? Job well done!! Margie Bayer Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipe. I doubled this because I was making a large dinner. I added 1/4 C molasses (a secret Japanese ingredient) and 2 more Tablespoons of brown sugar (it wasn't quite sweet enough for my taste) totaling 6 Tablespoons as well as a few shakes of crushed red pepper. I did not double the sesame oil because it is so strong so I substituted olive oil up to 1/4 C total. Again these extra ingredients were doubled!!! This was delicious...enjoy! Helpful (23)

Rating: 2 stars If you are making this recipe to use as a sauce vs using it as a marinade - BEWARE. It is VERY salty. I made it as written and it was inedible. I added more brown sugar, more water and more honey to try to save it. It was still salty, but edible. I'll make this again, but with definite changes. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Have been looking for this recipe for a long time. Used fructose in place of honey balsamic rice vinegar a ton more minced garlic and added a big splash of sherry at the end. Did not add cornstarch or cook it as I have found if you keep basting your food with its own juices along with the marinade while it's baking the sauce thickens on it's own. Fabulous as it keeps forever! /arnetage68 Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is really good. For us the sesame seeds are not optional. The fresh ginger is great. I can see being able to use this for a lot of purposes. Delish! (I do use low sodium soy sauce) Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars So much cheaper than buying store bought with the same great flavor. Will be making my own from now on. Love it! Thank you for sharing. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is an amazing recipe. Even better than the store-bought and much cheaper. I use it for chicken and fish and it's great with both. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very delicious full of authentic flavor. I didn't have rice vinegar so I substituted apple cider vinegar. I also added extra garlic as that's my preference:-) Thank you for the recipe Helpful (4)