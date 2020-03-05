Teriyaki Marinade and Sauce

Rating: 4.44 stars
130 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 89
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

I looked long and hard for a good-flavored teriyaki marinade recipe that could double as a sauce. Found a few and modified to this.

By Matthew Broomhead

11 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar, sesame seeds, garlic, and ginger together in a small saucepan over medium-high heat.

  • Whisk cornstarch into water in a bowl; add to soy sauce mixture. Cook sauce, stirring regularly, at a simmer until thickened, 5 to 7 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If using as a marinade, leave cornstarch and water out of the recipe. Just mix ingredients together in a bowl, rather than heating them, before marinating.

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 4.5g; sodium 903.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (131)

Margie McDermand Bayer
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2014
Since I found this recipe my two boys (19 & 21) hug me so much that I can't finish my dinner. I suppose that is not a bad thing. When I come home with a big pack of chicken legs, the family knows what's coming. I marinate for at least 24 hours, turning once, and then bake uncovered in a 350 oven for 2 hours or more. Note: I make a double batch so the legs are just about covered. A few nights ago hubby was really late coming home from work and the legs were happily cooking for two and a half hours. Oh, my...! My oldest son couldn't stop saying, "Mom, look, the meat is just falling off the bones!" Followed by yumm, yummm, yum noises. Ok, Broomcladdad, that to me is a great compliment. The last batch I made I tweeked your recipe and added maybe a 1/4 cup more soy sauce and a smidge more brown sugar. I love sesame seeds but have to leave them out. Hubby and I have bridges, and I'm not talking about those in Madison County either. Next month, March 2014 my father-in-law is turning 75. Guess what my mother-in-law wants me to make for the main course for his birthday dinner? Job well done!! Margie Bayer Read More
Helpful
(51)

Vicky Ferrell Field
Rating: 2 stars
02/04/2015
If you are making this recipe to use as a sauce vs using it as a marinade - BEWARE. It is VERY salty. I made it as written and it was inedible. I added more brown sugar, more water and more honey to try to save it. It was still salty, but edible. I'll make this again, but with definite changes. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Angela manke
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2014
This is a great recipe. I doubled this because I was making a large dinner. I added 1/4 C molasses (a secret Japanese ingredient) and 2 more Tablespoons of brown sugar (it wasn't quite sweet enough for my taste) totaling 6 Tablespoons as well as a few shakes of crushed red pepper. I did not double the sesame oil because it is so strong so I substituted olive oil up to 1/4 C total. Again these extra ingredients were doubled!!! This was delicious...enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(23)
arnetage68
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2013
Have been looking for this recipe for a long time. Used fructose in place of honey balsamic rice vinegar a ton more minced garlic and added a big splash of sherry at the end. Did not add cornstarch or cook it as I have found if you keep basting your food with its own juices along with the marinade while it's baking the sauce thickens on it's own. Fabulous as it keeps forever! /arnetage68 Read More
Helpful
(11)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2013
This is really good. For us the sesame seeds are not optional. The fresh ginger is great. I can see being able to use this for a lot of purposes. Delish! (I do use low sodium soy sauce) Read More
Helpful
(7)
forpeepsakes
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2014
So much cheaper than buying store bought with the same great flavor. Will be making my own from now on. Love it! Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(5)
CHERYLKOVALSKY
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2014
This is an amazing recipe. Even better than the store-bought and much cheaper. I use it for chicken and fish and it's great with both. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Samantha A. Estremera
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2014
Very delicious full of authentic flavor. I didn't have rice vinegar so I substituted apple cider vinegar. I also added extra garlic as that's my preference:-) Thank you for the recipe Read More
Helpful
(4)
Falon
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2013
Easy to make because I always have these items on hand. Tastes better than store bought too. Read More
Helpful
(3)
