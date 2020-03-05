White and Sweet Whipped Potatoes

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars THIS IS AMAZING!!! I made it exactly as stated with the exception of using heavy whipping cream in place of the milk. It was subtle but very flavorful. Pure delight. I will be making this again soon!!

Rating: 5 stars For a novice cook this was very easy to make. I made it for Canadian Thanksgiving and my family loved it.

Rating: 4 stars Don t think it needs the sugar felt it was too sweet- I have cooked white/sweet potatoes together before with no sugar and like it better.

Rating: 4 stars I dig it! They're good without the brown sugar too so you can get away with a pretty healthy dish

Rating: 5 stars Made this for a family gathering and everyone loved it. Will definitely be making this again. Followed the recipe and see no need to change anything!

Rating: 3 stars I didn’t like the seasoning, especially the nutmeg. The cooking instructions were perfect though, so I may experiment with some other spices.

Rating: 3 stars I gave a three star because I did not want the sweetness of brown sugar; added some garlic salt smoked paprika and used sour cream instead of milk. I really like the result. The combination produces a mild sweetness.