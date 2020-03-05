White and Sweet Whipped Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a staple of Southern cooking. Here they are combined with white potatoes and whipped with a delicious combination of ingredients to make a special side dish.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You may use Yukon Gold potatoes instead of russets if you prefer.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 519.1mg. Full Nutrition