White and Sweet Whipped Potatoes

Rating: 4.4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet potatoes are a staple of Southern cooking. Here they are combined with white potatoes and whipped with a delicious combination of ingredients to make a special side dish.

By Matthew Broomhead

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine russet potatoes and sweet potatoes in a large pot. Pour enough water over the potatoes to cover; add chicken bouillon. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Dump drained potatoes in a large bowl; add milk, butter, brown sugar, salt, pepper, allspice, and nutmeg. Whip the potato mixture with a potato masher or immersion blender until a desired consistency is reached.

Cook's Note:

You may use Yukon Gold potatoes instead of russets if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 519.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Amber Tan
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2016
THIS IS AMAZING!!! I made it exactly as stated with the exception of using heavy whipping cream in place of the milk. It was subtle but very flavorful. Pure delight. I will be making this again soon!! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Ron Reed
Rating: 3 stars
11/28/2019
I gave a three star because I did not want the sweetness of brown sugar; added some garlic salt smoked paprika and used sour cream instead of milk. I really like the result. The combination produces a mild sweetness. Read More
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Amber Tan
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2016
THIS IS AMAZING!!! I made it exactly as stated with the exception of using heavy whipping cream in place of the milk. It was subtle but very flavorful. Pure delight. I will be making this again soon!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
CB
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2015
For a novice cook this was very easy to make. I made it for Canadian Thanksgiving and my family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dorothy C Weis
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2018
Don t think it needs the sugar felt it was too sweet- I have cooked white/sweet potatoes together before with no sugar and like it better. Read More
Advertisement
Matthew Bevington
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2021
I dig it! They're good without the brown sugar too so you can get away with a pretty healthy dish Read More
Karen S. Curry
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2017
Made this for a family gathering and everyone loved it. Will definitely be making this again. Followed the recipe and see no need to change anything! Read More
Marcia
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2021
I didn’t like the seasoning, especially the nutmeg. The cooking instructions were perfect though, so I may experiment with some other spices. Read More
Advertisement
Ron Reed
Rating: 3 stars
11/28/2019
I gave a three star because I did not want the sweetness of brown sugar; added some garlic salt smoked paprika and used sour cream instead of milk. I really like the result. The combination produces a mild sweetness. Read More
DP Bear
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2019
Great also I stole and idea from a pumpkin pie recipe I use and added a 1/8 teaspoon cayenne. Even better Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022