Honey Glazed Chicken

495 Ratings
  • 5 290
  • 4 149
  • 3 28
  • 2 20
  • 1 8

This honey chicken recipe was given to me by a friend. I've used this recipe for years, and my family requests it often. It's a light meal that everyone will enjoy. Serve with steamed rice.

By jbrink1

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
182 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk honey, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes in a bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir chicken in hot oil until lightly brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour honey mixture into the skillet; continue to cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink in the center and sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 481.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/26/2022