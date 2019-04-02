Honey Glazed Chicken

I made this last night; it was a big hit with my boyfriend. I used more honey and pepper flakes, and about half of the soy sauce. It was a little runny when the sauce/chicken was on the stove top, so to try to thicken the sauce up and give the chicken more flavor, I actually transferred the chicken and sauce into a baking dish and put it into the oven at 350 for 20-ish mins. It was wonderful that I did that. The sauce thickened a little bit, and the chicken was so amazing because the sauce was able to infuse into the chicken more (like a glaze is suppose to do). Served it over rice and had stir fry vegetables as an option to mix in or keep on the side.