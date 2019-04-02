Honey Glazed Chicken
This honey chicken recipe was given to me by a friend. I've used this recipe for years, and my family requests it often. It's a light meal that everyone will enjoy. Serve with steamed rice.
This was really good! I seasoned the chicken with salt, paprika and ground mustard powder as suggested by another reviewer. Then, I browned the chicken in oil and removed from the skillet and added about 4 cups of stir-fry veggies to the remaining oil until heated through. Then I poured in the sauce mixture, which I doubled to accommodate all the added veggies, and added back the chicken and let the sauce reduce some. Finally, I added a little cornstarch mixed with cold water to thicken it a tad. The amount of sauce was perfect to coat all the meat and veggies and mix well with steamed rice on the plate. Yum!Read More
A GLAZE is supposed to stick to the meal. This wasn't the case. It was runny. Also, I expected it to be sweet (the honey) AND salty (the soy sauce) AND spicy (the red pepper). The honey overpowered everything. Wouldn't recommend to anyone.Read More
I made this last night; it was a big hit with my boyfriend. I used more honey and pepper flakes, and about half of the soy sauce. It was a little runny when the sauce/chicken was on the stove top, so to try to thicken the sauce up and give the chicken more flavor, I actually transferred the chicken and sauce into a baking dish and put it into the oven at 350 for 20-ish mins. It was wonderful that I did that. The sauce thickened a little bit, and the chicken was so amazing because the sauce was able to infuse into the chicken more (like a glaze is suppose to do). Served it over rice and had stir fry vegetables as an option to mix in or keep on the side.
This recipe is so easy and quick to fix, and it tastes good too. I used lite soy sauce and only 1 huge chicken breast, but I made the entire amount of sauce so there would be enough to pour over the rice. Definitely a keeper.
I added some minced garlic to the sauce...and also before frying the chicken I dredged it with flour (and a little bit of salt and pepper)...after adding the sauce I brought it to rapid simmer and let it reduce so it would glaze over also the flour from the chicken helped the process taste very similar to what you'd get at a Chinese take put place but half the cost!
This recipe was very easy and had everything already in the house. Nice quick dinner when you don't want to run to the store after work.
Double the sauce & used LITE soy sauce! I seasoned the chicken w/salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder, paprika & ground mustard powder as suggested by another reviewer. Then, browned the chicken in oil & removed from the skillet & added @3 cups of stir-fry veggies to the remaining oil until sauteed. Poured in the sauce mixture (2X amount), to accommodate all the added veggies, added back the chicken & let the sauce reduce some. Finally, I added a little cornstarch mixed w/cold water to thicken it. The amount of sauce was perfect to coat all the meat & veggies. Served over cooked rice.
I've made this recipe twice now and both times it was very tasty. The first time I made it I thought it was a little runny, so the second time I made it I put 2 Tbs of cornstarch in a plastic bag and coated the chicken prior to cooking. Not only did it thicken the sauce, it also added some crispness to the chicken.
Super easy and tastey. Make this all the time. We stirfry some zucchini, squash, onions, and red bell peppers. Make some extra sauce to put on these veggies. Make brown rice as the base. Then the veggies. Then the chicken. Also added some sesame seeds!
This recipe was delicious and super easy! I will definitely share this recipe and make it again. Thank you for sharing!
Followed the recipe except I added some cornstarch to get the sauce to thicken up and stick to the chicken better. Was very yummy and easy, will make again.
Delicious! I make this at least every other week. I add about 1-2 teaspoons of freshly grated ginger (use a less if you're using the bottled ginger), and it tastes even better!
Good tasting, I had a hard time making the glaze stick to the chicken. So I removed the chicken and reserved the glaze in the pan cooking it down till think. Poured it over the chicken. It worked much better that way. I will make it again.
I sprinkled chicken with yellow mustard powder, paprika and salt while cooking in olive oil. Then after adding the mixture of honey, soy sauce and red pepper I added about 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and mixed up while cooking over medium heat. Sause became thick like a glaze. Served with white rice and added cooked broccoli.
It was pretty tasty. I did like other reviewers and used salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika to the chicken while sautéing. Had 3 mongo breasts, so doubled it. Minute Rice for 4 servings, and it worked for 3 of us with another meal for 2. Used cornstarch to thicken sauce. With the changes, I'd make again.
We love this! It is very easy to make and tastes great. The only change we make is a bit of corn starch in the sauce to thicken it. This helps the sauce to stick to the chicken better.
I love it! I'm on limited diet, little fat and no spicy food. I can easily omit the red pepper and add it to pieces for my husband. I seriously needed something other than breaded chicken. This was perfect!
Great recipe. Husband was very pleased with it. Very simple to make
Good recipe. Like previous post I added corn starch to thicken the glaze. Recipe calls for a red pepper but doesn't tell you when and where to add it.
Easy (though it took me longer than the 20 minutes the recipe said) and my super picky kids loved it. I followed the advice of other reviewers and added some onion and garlic powders. I also added some cornstarch at the end to thicken the sauce. I will definitely make again.
Yum! I was so tired after work today and almost decided to just order in. So glad we didn't! This recipe is so fast and easy! After I started the rice I realized what I thought was soy sauce was actually teriyaki, so I used that instead. I doubled the sauce and added some onion and garlic. The perfect recipe for a busy day.
Fantastic! so easy to make. Thank you so much. I will return to this site always when I need recipes I dont have.
Super easy and delicious! I added onions and broccoli. This will now be in my rotation of easy weeknight meals!
Love this recipe!! Very easy and didn't take long to make!! The honey and soy sauce favors blend awesome together. I use a blend garlic power with the red flakes and it gave it extra favor.
Loved this! Super easy and I aded a bit of minced garlic and red pepper flakes (just a small bit )
This came out REALLY good however, I added a few things to the recipe. After dicing the chicken, I tossed it in flour mixed with salt, black pepper, lemon zest, and garlic powder. Then I let the chicken brown in the skillet and gradually stirred in the honey mixture. I cooked the chicken in the mixture on low heat for about 7-10 minutes. It tasted a little too sweet so I added in a half tsp of white vinegar to break up the sweetness. It's soooo yummy!!
Great recipe! Fast, easy and I had all the ingredients needed in the kitchen. My family loved it even my husband that isn't usually a big fan of sweet flavored meats.
I'm a newbie cook, and I modified the recipe a bit for more chicken. The sauce didn't turn out as thick or sweet as I thought it would, and two of my three kids thought it was 'too spicy' from the crushed red peppers. I liked it, but will tweak the recipe some next time. Looking forward to trying more recipes on this app. Thanks!
It was really yummy! I made some fried rice to go with it. Boyfriend was really happy with it and it was fast.
This was delicious and easy! I was concerned about the sauce at first, but if you let it simmer for a little bit (5-10) minutes on medium-low heat it will actually glaze the chicken. My only problem was that my chicken was still just slightly frozen so it was a little tough. But I'll definitely make this again... Often!
This was yum. I needed a quick dish that would still taste good. The flavors in this dish were perfect. The sauce isn't too think but I was fine with that as I had this chicken over salad ..so liked the sauce drizzled over my greens
This is a delicious recipe and easy to make. The only thing I do is toss the chicken pieces in cornstarch before browning. This makes the chicken a little crispy and the sauce thickens just enough.
I think it's good but I add some cayenne pepper and extra red flakes which makes it better
This will be a staple in my house. Everyone loved it! Simple easy and tasty!
Easiest sauce ever. I do suggest adding some corn starch or in a pinch, even flour worked for me to thicken but if you boil it long enough, it gets sticky on its own. My chicken or pork is usually done by then so I hate to overcook to thicken the sauce which is why I add a thickener. Either way, delicious!
Wanted something simple and new to make and ran into this recipe. Had all the ingredients so I made it :). It was so good, flavorful, smooth, sweet with that hint of spicy. The only thing I changed was I added a table spoon of garlic for a extra flavor to the honey. Will make again :).
Super quick and easy! My picky husband and 3 young kids all ate it and that's a winner for me! The only change I made was to eliminate the red pepper flakes for them, but I added them to my portion. Delicious!
This dish was great because I already had all the ingredients in my kitchen. It was very quick and easy. The only issue I had was the fact the sauce was too thin so it didn't stick to the chicken that well. But other than that I was delicious served over brown rice. Even my 3 year old liked it
Even my picky eater liked it! Added peas while cooking the chicken & served over brown rice. Used low sodium soy sauce. No issues with acid reflux with this meal either!
Made this and loved it! Followed a suggestion to season the chicken with paprika, salt, & ground mustard. Perfect addition. I also added a bag of frozen veggies and thickened with a little corn starch. Served with Asian Coconut Rice from here as well.
No leftovers here! My family loved it! I added lots of vegetables (some yellow onion, red bell pepper, zucchini and carrot) and my family devoured it! Huge hit, quick and easy! Will make again!
Very good and simple recipe, although my sauce did not thicken.
I followed other reviewers suggestions and added some seasoning like salt and pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, ground mustard but the honey overpowered everything. The sauce never thickened so I added some cornstarch. I'll give it another try because it was so quick and easy, but cut back on the honey.
For a recipe this simple and quick, it was surprisingly flavourful! The chicken was still tender and the sauce thickened up nicely to go over rice or any other side dish. This will be my go to dinner in a hurry. Thumbs up!
Quick and easy recipe. Had it with raw veggies instead of the rice.
This was super easy and very good. I just through in frozen (pre-cooked) chicken with the honey and soy sauce and it liquified nicely. No need to add oil. Very good.
I made this and added half a bag of frozen onion and pepper mix and 2 rings of pineapple. It was great!
great recipe, the sauce was a bit runny so I added corn starch and I added sweet chili sauce to make it a bit spicier
Added some corn starch to thicken sauce. Had with vegetable stir fry mix and rice.
The sauce is very runny, as others have noted; however I decided to put my chicken on top of a salad and used the extra sauce as the dressing. I also used corn syrup instead of honey and it was amazing.
Some small changes my grandson uses the sauce on rice. He loves this
I sliced up a green bell pepper and an onion and sauteed those in the oil about 3 or 4 minutes before adding the chicken. This really added to a well-rounded flavor for the dish that I would repeat again. Also, I found the glaze to also be runny, so whisked in maybe a teaspoon of corn starch to thicken it up and then it was the right consistency. I think I would try adding more pepper flakes or a bit of vinegar next time, to add contrast to the pretty strong honey flavor. But overall, it's a good basic bones for a VERY simple and highly edible weeknight meal!
It was delicious. We like our food spicy so I added extra pepper flakes and dredged the chicken in flour before frying. Tasted so good.
yes family loves it
I loved it! I did add a lot of garlic to it, plus more soy sauce.
This is good with rice.
Made exactly as written - very plain and watery
Very, very easy to prepare. Good taste. Sauce needed a little thickening.
Delicious!
We really enjoyed this recipe with mods. I listened to the comments and seasoned the chicken which garlic powder mix, paprika and salt and pepper. I also thickened the sauce with cornstarch and doubled the amount. We also added asparagus and peppers to the mix. Yum!!
Made a ever so slight adjustment - added 1/2 tsp of corn starch and doubled the recipe. I also substituted chili pepper flakes for the red pepper flakes. It was sweet with a nice little kick for the finish - awesome meal!!
Simple, quick, and delicious! I used low sodium soy sauce.
We made this as is, and everyone in the house loved it. Tonight will be the 3rd time it will hit our table. We have quadrupled the recipe except the red pepper flakes because the last batch was a touch too hot. We serve it over white rice with a veggie side. It is one of our favorites.
We really liked this recipe. I did make a few changes following some of the other reviewers suggestions. I prepared the chicken in bigger chunks than shown in the picture. I gave the chicken some salt and pepper and then dusted it with enough corn starch to evenly coat. I then cooked the chicken in a large skillet with vegetable oil until about almost done. I then added the honey sauce. The only change I made to the honey sauce was to add a tablespoon of Lingham's hot sauce. Lingham's Hot Sauce is a sweet hot sauce that can be found in the Mexican section at Walmart. (The sauce is spicy on its own - but with the chicken and the honey it added what we thought was the perfect little addition!)
Good quick dinner. I tossed the chicken in flour before I fried it. Help keep the sauce from falling off.
Wowza! A family favourite routinely demanded!
My very picky son absolutely loves it. Made it for a family get together and the pan was scraped clean! Wouldn't change anything about this recipe!
Taste was good, but it needed something else. Next time I'm going to add red & yellow bell peppers and I will probably add the rice to the fry pan before removing the chicken.
This recipe was great. I will be sure to add a little more honey and soy sauce to have extra sauce afterwards.
OMGoodness! This was so good! I was a little concerned at first when I tasted the honey/soy-sauce mixture alone, but when I added it to my chicken stir-fry and finished cooking it - it was utterly delicious! I used boneless/skinless chicken thigh because that's what I had on hand. I did embellish a bit... added some onion, bell pepper (red, yellow, and orange), and two slice mushrooms (had on-hand/about to expire). This would be fine on it's own but also a great recipe for adding your "odds 'n ends" veggies you have in the fridge. I think if you've seen it in an Asian dish, it could easily be added here. Yes, I will make this again! Thank you!!
I needed something in a hurry so I decided to try this recipe. We loved it. I didn't change a thing. Plan to keep this one handy so I can make it often.
Very easy and tasty . Tossed microwaved mixed stir fry veggies in with it and served it over rice. Nice quick meal.
The sauce is completely runny, as said by another user, so it's not really a glaze. Flavor was still good though, and it's a super easy and quick recipe to whip up, so I can't complain.
Great recipe! I added a little bit of minced garlic and corn starch to the sauce. I also seasoned the chicken breasts with Salt, Paprika, and Ground Mustard. Served with white rice and corn.
The sauce is very good. I did not put the red pepper flakes in, but instead used 1 clove of garlic. I would recommend marinating the chicken in the sauce and then cooking (for more moist and flavorful chicken).
This was delicious and super easy. I added about two tablespoons of chopped yellow onion and served over rice. I also seasoned the chicken with salt and paprika before cooking based on another review. I will definitely be making this again.
everyone loved this. we let it marrinade over night. families new favorite.
I added onions, garlic powder, onion powder and Mrs. Dash Onion & Herb seasoning. I also stir fried thinly sliced cabbage and sweet corn kernels in with the chicken. This was a really yummy dish and quick to make AND the kids loved it!
added extra garlic to the soy and honey. Excellent recipe, great taste!
I didn't deviate from the recipe. I used each ingredient in the proper amount, maybe it was because I used soy sauce packets from the Chinese restaurant, the flavors didn't unite well at all even after whisking well. My suggestion is to taste the mixed liquid ingredients before putting them on the chicken to make sure you like it.
Quite good but could pre-thicken the sauce so the chicken doesn't get over-cooked.
I made it as stated, but I doubled sauce, which was perfect. Very easy and yummy
cut down amount of soy sauce in order to get the glaze, otherwise you end up with looks like just soy sauce sitting in the bottom of the pan. tastes great!
Super easy to make and it tasted amazing! Thank you for the recipe!!! Definitely will be making it again soon
Me and my family loved this recipe. The only thing i did differently was I used whole bone in chicken breast, and took the skin off. I doubled the recipe because I used 4 whole breast. The recipe itself I followed the recipe as directed just doubled it. And of course I cooked it a little longer.
Does not even come close t the receipe
I wanted a non spicy version so left out the red pepper flakes. I coated chicken in flour. Texture was good. I didn’t like the taste. I added some things at the end to try to salvage it: ginger, garlic powder, salt. My husband thought it was decent. I could eat it. My toddler son didn’t like it.
no changes. perfect
This made a great dinner. As others suggested we dusted the chicken with corn starch before cooking. After the chicken was done, we removed it from the pan and stir fried some veggies. Then we added the chicken back to the pan before adding the sauce that we had doubled.
This was very good! I followed the recipe except for taking the advice of the other reviewers and adding cornstarch...that really helped to thicken-up the sauce so it was able to stuck to the chicken. Very easy & quick!
The only thing I changed was the red pepper flakes, I didn't have any, so I used Tabasco red sauce. Tasted pretty good. I would make this again
Did not seem to have quite enough honey or whatever is needed to get the glaze to stick to the chicken. Would need a few improvements.
Delicious made for my dad and sister and they loved it! It was really quick and easy it's the perfect weekday meal:)
I made this for my family and they loved it. It was just enough mixture of sweetness to spice, it was delightful. I will definably be adding to my list of dishes to make again.
I added a third chicken breast. It was too bland as the honey seemed to vanish. One reviewer caramelized the honey to make it stick to the chicken
Ate this last night. We coupled it with rice and mixed vegetables. Very delicious; sweet and spicy! I was raving about it all last night. Most people will already have the ingredients--which is great. We had fun "deboning" chicken breasts. Overall YUM!
Really good! I added about a half tablespoon of sriracha to the glaze which really enhanced the flavor. At first the glaze did not seem to stick to the chicken but the more it cooked the thicker and stickier the sauce got. Tastes great in flour tortillas!
Made this last night and my husband asked me to put it on the "short list" of dishes to have for dinner. I shook the chicken pieces in 2T cornstarch before browning and while they were cooking, sprinkled some yellow mustard powder, kosher salt and paprika as previously noted in other reviews. I also doubled the amount of the sauce so when I added my steamed veggies for just a minute at the end they were fully coated along with the chicken. Since I steamed the veggies separately they were crisp but covered with the sauce before serving. I served it over sticky rice but it would've been great alone. Thanks for the recipe!
