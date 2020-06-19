Cranberry Bread Pudding

Aromatic, flavorful bread pudding.

By Mike Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 12-inch deep-dish pie pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk milk, cream, sugar, eggs, lemon zest, salt, cinnamon, and vanilla bean together in a bowl; fold in baguette slices, raisins, and cranberries. Set aside to soak for 40 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 12-inch deep-dish pie dish.

  • Transfer bread mixture to prepared pie dish; remove and discard vanilla bean. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake until pudding is set and lightly browned, about 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 71.6g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 187.4mg; sodium 881.3mg. Full Nutrition
