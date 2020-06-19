Cranberry Bread Pudding
Aromatic, flavorful bread pudding.
I hate to be the first rater because I wasn't able it follow the recipe as written. I just didn't have all the ingredients. But this recipe served as a fabulous base for a wonderful sweet/tart bread pudding. The lemon zest added great flavor to the pudding- don't leave it out. Here are the changes that I made: 3 1/2 cup milk, 1 cup sour cream instead of whipping cream, brown sugar instead of white, vanilla extract instead of bean, sliced almonds instead of raisins, 2 cups cranberries- and could have had more really, leftover sliced potato and whole wheat breads instead of baguettes. I baked the whole shebang in a 13 x 9 inch glass pan- I am not sure if it all would gave fit in a pie plate.Read More
Not impressed.Read More
Wonderful recipe! Made to take to a day after Thanksgiving dinner. Only changes I made were used vanilla extract(did not have a vanilla bean) and only used cranberries(no raisins on hand). Also made a warm, vanilla/lemon sauce to go over it (an old family recipe that goes with a blueberry cake). Delicious! Will definitely make again for fall/holiday get togethers!
I made this recipe with some leftover banana bread. I cubed it and ended up with about 4-5 cups. I used vanilla extract in place of the bean, dates in place of raisins, brown sugar vs the white, and I used about half more cinnamon and 2 cups total cranberries. Put it all in a 9x13 pan. I also lowered the oven temperature to 325 degrees and cooked it about 5-10 minutes longer. The 350 just seemed a bit too extreme for a custardy type dish and didn't want to fry the cranberries since they float to the top. Turned out great! The cranberries add a festiveness in color, plus were a nice tart to offset the sweet bread.
I used cranberry bread and craisins and this was fabulous!!! I have changed up the bread and the raisins/craisins and everytime it is fantastic!!!
I made this for a Thanksgiving dessert. Great hit with the family! Easy to make with a taste of elegance. I will be making this again.
Really nice flavors! I replaced the lemon zest with orange zest (because I like cranberry & orange together). I didn't have any vanilla bean so I substituted real vanilla (liquid). I wish I had added a few chopped pecans. I will definitely make this again!
I've made this recipe several times for work and they love it. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I was looking for a bread pudding recipe that called for cranberries. I made this with a couple of substitutions. It is in the oven right now and I will serve this as dessert for Sunday dinner. I have a feeling it is going to be very good. I will let all of you know how it turns out.
Added 2 cups of cranberries, 3 eggs and a 1/2 cup of milk. I used a mix of challa and brioche
Great pudding and very colorful. A warm sauce would make it even better. Will definitely make it again. I followed recipe exactly.
Delicious! I made it two days in a row because my family loved it! The second time I used 6 teaspoons imitation vanilla extract and a half cup of raisins and a half cup of craisins -awesome - my house was super aromatic and the aroma of vanilla enhanced it even more.
I substituted orange zest for the lemon, then included the juice of that orange in the amount of dairy portion, going with all Half and Half for the milk/cream amounts. I'm going to stick with that. 12" deep dish pan? Don't have that, so I used a 9x9 and loaf pans. Made creme anglaise for topping. Took it to a small potluck - it was a hit! Nice to have the small pan portion the next day.
It's fabulous. They didn't leave any
Absolutely wonderful recipe! Will definitely make again!!
I loved this bread pudding...anything with cranberries is great to me....the texture and the moistness was excellent...I served it with a dollop of whipped cream...Everyone taved over this dessert....5*****
I’ve been making this recipe for the holidays since it was posted. It’s fabulous as written! Sometimes, I use orange zest instead of lemon or vanilla extract instead of bean. I’ll also add more cranberries for color. It’s all good. Also, make sure your egg mixture covers the bread without drowning it. Some breads soak up more liquid than others & if there is not enough liquid, it will be dry.
I altered it a bit but i chose this one due to the instruction of soaking bread 40 minutes before baking I like details like that. I morphed this into a smore's version
I have a question--in the photo it looks like there are walnuts. Is that ingredient missing, or are they optional? (Or have I mistaken something else for a walnut?)
Have made this recipe a couple of times now but used vanilla extract (real stuff not imitation) instead of vanilla bean - wonderful dessert for a hubby that loves bread pudding! Have used half and half instead of heavy cream and substituted rice milk once as well to cut done on cals. Last time used only a half cup of sugar but 1/4 white sugar 1/4 brown and it just added a bit of a different flavor. This is my go to recipe for bread pudding now.
Oh so good. Family enjoyed recipe.
