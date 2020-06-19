Crusted Cinnamon Walnuts

Walnuts baked until crusted with cinnamon glaze. Cool and serve as a snack or in salads. Soak pan or wash immediately for easy cleanup.

Recipe by LUCASLKPT

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Prepare a jelly roll pan with cooking spray.

  • Beat egg white and sugar together in a large bowl.

  • Mix cinnamon, vanilla, and salt together in a small bowl; stir into the egg mixture. Fold walnuts into the mixture to coat; spread onto the prepared jelly roll pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the coating is crusty, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Cool nuts 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 16.3g; sodium 76.7mg. Full Nutrition
