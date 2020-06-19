Crusted Cinnamon Walnuts
Walnuts baked until crusted with cinnamon glaze. Cool and serve as a snack or in salads. Soak pan or wash immediately for easy cleanup.
These are quite tasty. I made them as directed except I made half the recipe for a first try because I wasn't sure how they would turn out. I have never made roasted walnuts before, but these came out more tender than crunchy. Not that it is a bad thing, it is just not what I had expected. They are good by themselves, I can't wait to put them in a salad or on top of vanilla ice cream... yum!Read More
Just made a batch of these using pecans instead of walnuts. Not sure if was the kind of nuts I used or if my oven bakes hot but they only took 1 hour at 200. They may be the best thing I've ever tasted - even better than the ones we had at Disney World. I also used parchment paper & they didn't stick at all, although I did stir them after the first 30 minutes. If they last long enough they may be really good in salads.
Fantastic! I can't stop snacking! I made these to bring with me to the gym for an after-workout treat and they turned out great. Plus baking them made the kitchen smell delicious. About halfway through baking I'd recommend flipping them with a spatula or gently shaking the pan so they don't stick as much.
After trying several recipes for cinnamon walnuts, I can honestly say this one is the easiest and it succeeds every time. For a little extra flavor, I added a small pinch of cloves and nutmeg along with the cinnamon. Packaged in cellophane treat bags, these cinnamon walnuts were a hit with my co-workers. They are best made with granulated white sugar. When I tried coconut sugar for one batch, they were less crunchy and slightly sticky, though still delicious.
This is fantastic! I boiled the walnuts for five minutes to take the bitter taste from skins out. I used a power mixer to whisk the egg and sugar then used it again to mix in other ingredients till they were super fluffy and smooth. Dumped it in a bowl with walnuts. I cooked at 300 after first house for fifteen min then for about five min on 400. I also sprinkled more salt, sugar and cinnamon on top. They were so delicious and crispy and crunchy.
Super easy and so delicious!
Came out awesome, I used parchment paper as well..clean up was a snap and baked on 225 for an hour and ten mins. flipping at 35 mins. so yummy.
Easy to make and very tasty
Yummy!
Really tasty and very easy. I decreased the cinnamon just a bit and also stirred half way through the baking. Made a great addition to my Christmas goodie gift boxes.
Fantastic recipe! I’ve used it three times this season and they cam e out wonderful each time. It’s best to turn over the nuts midway through cooking.
