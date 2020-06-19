Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

So first off, this recipe is pretty okay on it's own. A few tweaks, and I was deeply pleased. I did note, like other reviewers that the brownie batter is a much thicker consistency than the cheesecake batter, but if you work in haphazard glops rather than trying to make it "perfect" it really works out fine once you swirl it together with a knife. I do recommend doubling the cheesecake layer. Like others, I had to extend the bake time (bout 7 min more), so my cheesecake got really brown while the brownie was still cooking. I felt if the cheesecake were thicker it would be more even, like the picture as well. It worked. I also added semisweet choc chips between the layers for extra chocolateyness. Might experiment with melted chocolate instead of cocoa in the batter for richer flavor, next time.