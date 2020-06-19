Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
wonderful and very pretty!! These will take care of your cheesecake and red velvet cravings. Taste best the next day. TIPS: Dont use reduced fat or fat free cream cheese. After you have made the swirls, and before you put in oven, VERY gently tap the pan on the counter to remove some bubbles that may have formed when swirling. ** Remember, oven baking times will vary! The batch I just did today took close to 40 minutes at 345 degrees.
I expected the cream cheese mixture to be thick because of the cook's note, but it was thinner than the batter so I just poured it over the cake batter in the pan. The 1/4 cup of batter was what I had to drop by dollops onto the cream cheese mixture and not drizzle because it was too thick. I baked for it 45 minutes and not 30 - 35 minutes as the recipe states. The edges were getting very brown but the inside was not quite cooked. It tastes okay, but not something I would make again. Very disappointing.
When I saw this recipe that combines my teenage son's three favorite deserts red velvet, cheesecake and brownies together I knew it would be a hit! My whole family enjoyed this. I decided to bake it in muffin tins but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Thank you for sharing your recipe miss_whisk, I will be making this again! :)
How anyone could give this recipe less then 5 stars is a shock to me. I made this recipe for the people I work with and they went over so well I can't wait to make them again. Yes, the cream cheese part comes out thin but I found it simple to pour this on top of the red velvet mixture. They were delicious!
Oh totally delicious. When I made it I used a full vanilla bean instead of vanilla extract. I mixed the seeds with the cream cheese and ground the vanilla bean skin with the sugar. Came out incredibly well. The brownie mixture got thick after I mixed in the flour, so I shall set aside a bit before adding the flour for the topping. Will let you guys know how that goes. Cheers for the recipe.
Everyone that tried these when I made them, LOVED THEM! I made a 9x13" pan of these (doubling ingredients). However, the batter for the brownie part was extremely thick and I found that I had to cut down the flour by 1/4 cup. Also, next time i wouldn't save so much of the brownie batter to swirl on top- it was too thick to "swirl" much and ended up just kind of baking into a red blob on the top. Lol, not necessarily pretty, but in no way lacking in taste! I also didn't need to double the red dye, there seemed to be plenty with the single batch amount. They came out very moist, soft, sweet, and AWESOME.
I followed the recipe to the letter and while they are very good, I found that the cheesecake batter is thinner than what the author suggested and that the brownies were a bit on the sticky side. But VERY good!
Couldn't find any red food colouring anywhere! It was the day before Valentine's Day, so perhaps that was the problem. I improvised. when I got to the stage of adding the saved batter in dollops on top and pulling a knife through, I then squeezed on in small dollops about a quarter cup of seedless strawberry jam that came in a squeeze tube, and carefully running a knife through that also. The result was just colourful enough, and delicious! Will definitely make these again.
I made the recipe with no changes. Other reviews were correct in saying the cream cheese will pour nicely over the cake batter and the reserved batter will go on in dollops. I think it is important to note that this dessert needs to be enjoyed the day after making. The first day the "brownie" part has the texture of dry cake. But after one night in the refrigerator the texture changes to that of a moist chewy brownie probably because it has time to absorb moisture from the cream cheese topping. It was delicious the second day!
I came across this recipe and love everything about it so I decided to make it for the first time it was amazing. My boyfriend loved it. Also I used apple cider instead of the distilled white vinegar. And didn't have food colouring so I used 3 big table spoons of raspberry jam in the batter and hot chocolate powder instead of the unsweetned cocoa powder. It turned out very good and the right amount of sweetness. Will differently make this again. And at 350 it took 35min to cook. Depends on ur oven.
First let me say, I am not a baker! I will cook all day long, but I don't like to bake. But this Valentine's Day, I made these for my DH. They were pretty good, and like other reviewers said, they were better the next day. Mine came out drier than I would have liked; more like cake than a brownie. But all in all, I would made them again. VERY easy and I had everything on hand.
I followed the recipe as is and the brownies came out wonderful. I didn't have enough red food coloring so the brownies were more "maroon" than red but the flavor was there. I didn't have the same issue as others with the cheesecake portion, I thought it was the perfect consistency. Overall, very good brownies that I will make again.
It was really good after I made a few changes! I only used 1/2 cup of flour so the brownie batter wasn’t as thick and I used vegetable oil instead of melted butter. I also hand mixed the cream cheese mixture; it’s more work, but it doesn’t turn out as liquidy. Use dark chocolate cocoa powder if you don’t like it be too sweet, but it wont come out red.
I doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 13 " baking pan. After refrigerating the pan for 1 day, I cut them into 1 and 1/2 " size brownies, wrapped them in foil and froze them. Several days later I left them out to thaw then put them on cupcake wrappers. I made 3 batches so I had enough for my son's fiancé 's wedding shower. The guests loved them!
I was really excited to make these for an ice cream social at work, but I accidently made them a week early and I'm glad I did because I would not have been proud to serve these. They lacked that distintive red velvet flavor and the cream cheese layer was more bland than rich and creamy and very thick, half would have been enough.
I made this for a Thanksgiving dessert. I doubled the recipe (which I often do with recipes) for a larger pan. The brownie base was very dry looking when I put it into the pan. It looked like it should have more liquid in it and did seem dry when we ate it. Also the cheesecake top was too thin...I actually poured it onto the brownie base. Very liquid with the consistency of half & half! I even tripled the cheesecake part and it was still not as thick as the base. I would make this again with a few modifications. You have to be very careful to NOT overbake this!! Maybe it's one of those recipes that can't be doubled successfully.
I’ve made these several times including once at Christmas. I made two batches, one red and one green. Then I changed the color for the swirl in the cream cheese. Green swirl with red brownies and red swirl with green brownies. Came out great.
Kar
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2016
I got compliments on this dessert at Christmas dinner. I followed the recipe exactly. Next time, I won't bother holding back the 1/4 cup batter, it was already marbling when I was spreading the cheesecake layer on top. The red velvet flavor was decadent and shined through. My son said that it is not like a brownie at all, but he still loved it. I will definitely make again.
The recipe is very easy to follow. The taste itself is really good, just enough balance on the sweetness and sourness and chocolatey flavor. I just had a slight modification and used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour and I think it’s the same. The other bakers are right on their comments that cooking time really varies. The first time I did this it took me 35 minutes while the next time it took about 45 minutes so just make to check starting at 35 minutes. The recipe also has a tendency to brown at the edges/top with too much baking time. Overall this is a good recipe and I’ll make it again.
CookingDad
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2018
This was my first attempt at making a dessert at home and it came out great! I will definitely be making this again.
These brownies are delicious. I followed the recipe to the letter, and they turned out very well. I let the brownies cool and chilled them in the refrigerator before serving just as the recipe instructed. However, I found they taste even better if you pop one in the microwave for a few seconds just before you eat it.
These turned out differently than I expected, but were still good! The brownie part didn't taste much like a traditional brownie, but mixed well with the flavours of the cheesecake. They were very pretty; in the future I might try and use natural red food colouring, as this calls for quite a lot of artificial dye to get that nice red colour. They took about 15 minutes longer to cook than the recipe called for, and I agree with the author that they do taste best the day after!
Yum! These were very easy to make and absolutely decadent. Huge hit. No changes made to recipe. I thought at first that an oz of red food coloring was a bit much but as I had plenty on hand I went for it. Good decision.
can't say i was really impressed with this recipe. the cream cheese mixture was too thin and the batter got done before the cheesecake did (as with one other member's comment). the flavor was just blah. couldn't really taste the cheesecake topping. i won't be making this again.
I attempted this recipe twice. Second time I changed the servings for a recipe geared towards 25 people, but really made about 16 brownies. They baked beautifully! I received many compliments on the appearance. But ultimately noone was raving about the taste and I agreed. Next time I think I would use the old fashioned Dunkin Hines mix and add the cream cheese with same baking time for the same effect. I feel I would produce similar beautifully appearing brownies but with significantly improved flavor. I made this dish from scratch twice for family and co workers and the brownies ultimately leave more flavor and moistness to be desired, but beautiful appearance!
So first off, this recipe is pretty okay on it's own. A few tweaks, and I was deeply pleased. I did note, like other reviewers that the brownie batter is a much thicker consistency than the cheesecake batter, but if you work in haphazard glops rather than trying to make it "perfect" it really works out fine once you swirl it together with a knife. I do recommend doubling the cheesecake layer. Like others, I had to extend the bake time (bout 7 min more), so my cheesecake got really brown while the brownie was still cooking. I felt if the cheesecake were thicker it would be more even, like the picture as well. It worked. I also added semisweet choc chips between the layers for extra chocolateyness. Might experiment with melted chocolate instead of cocoa in the batter for richer flavor, next time.
Very good recipe. I doubled it for a 9x13 pan and it came out well. The batter is too thick to "drizzle", but I found it works to fully pour the cream over the batter and then dollop the excess and swirl with a toothpick.
Recipe was quick and easy to make with easy to follow instructions. I was complimented on it several times because everyone like the fact that it was yummy but not too sweet. This will become an addition to my " bring a dish" list
I wouldn't call these brownies. Better suited for a muffin. The brownie was moist but missing that rich red velvet taste, and consistency was more like cake than gooey brownie. I'm going to add buttermilk next time & a little more flour to balance the extra moisture out. I also am going to double the cheesecake part to get a better swirl after it's cooked. The current amount wasn't enough in my opinion.
I made this last weekend and really liked it. I read the other reviews about the cheesecake batter being too thin, so I added 4 more ounces of cream cheese and it was pretty thick. I will most definitely make this again.
Amazing!!! First time making red velvet and it was easy. I doubled the recipe and baked in 13x9 pan for about 50 minutes. I used only egg yolks in the cream cheese layer and it was thick and creamy. Definitely a keeper!!! PS. I also used duck eggs :)
I always follow a recipe to the letter the first time I make it and then decide if any tweaking is needed. The ONLY ingredient I had to alter was the red food coloring. I had red "gel" and it worked out just fine. Very happy with the outcome and don't see needing to modify. They were moist and cooked for 35 minutes to perfection.
These are the best brownies I have ever had. I've made them 3 times in the past 3 weeks to share at work too. No changes needed, perfect, rich and delicious, no one who has tried one did not like them.
This recipe did not turn out as expected. The bake time and oven temp were off. The cheescake topping started to turn brown, while the rest of the cake was still baking. In addition, the cheesecake batter was very thin and runny in comparison to the brownie mix, which was very thick; this made swirling very difficult. In the end, the cheesecake top tasted eggy and the brownie was not as wonderful tasting as I had expected. While I like the idea of this recipe, I will use another recipe next time.
Delicious! My family really liked it, but I could not serve it to company as planned. It was so gooey that it would not come out of the pan cleanly (even though more than one toothpick came out clean.) The edges of the brownie layer were done, but the middle was quite underdone. I did not want to bake it longer, as the cheesecake layer looked just right. I had no issues with consistency of the batter as other reviewers mentioned. I will try this again, but next time I will try baking the brownie layer for 15 minutes before topping with the cheesecake layer.
