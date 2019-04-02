Warm Chili Cheese Dip

Gonna be one of my favorite recipes and you can't get any easier, although I don't know if it was the slow cooker I used, but seemed to take forever (wasn't my cooker) so I had to triple the time before was ready. Yummy yummy yummy! Will use for football & taco bar parties & I also think would be great in a taco & nachos for sure! This recipe as written is perfect for people that can't handle a little bit of heat. My next time will use medium sauce & probably add some green chilies, we love a kick of heart for the zing or if not chilies diced fresh jalapeños..... highly recommend this recipe to everyone! We are dip connoisseurs and foodies and I have a hard time not adjusting recipes to give it a little more umpf for added flavor depth and zing.