Warm Chili Cheese Dip

Junk food as it was meant to be! If you've ever had queso dip at Chili's, this is pretty much it. This has been my go to Fritos dip for many years. I sub fresh salsa for the picante or make the picante from scratch (don't like jarred salsas). Ro-Tel will also work, but it's not quite the same. It can be made in the microwave or on the stovetop, too, and its all good. Try it with Fritos or Tostitos Scoops, most tortilla chips won't stand up to it.
This is my very favorite recipe, I use Hartford farm chili no beans, Clancy's processed cheese, my own home canned salsa or fresh made when tomatoes are coming from garden and I add one pound of ground sausage to mine as well. I like meaty chili cheese dip and that just gives it the extra taste as well.
I followed the recipe exactly but I did add an 8oz can of Tomato Sauce. Very good dip, thick and creamy! It was hit at our house. I will be honest though 30 minutes is not long enough to melt everything. I cut cream cheese and velveeta into cubes but I left it in low for about an 1 hour.
Gonna be one of my favorite recipes and you can't get any easier, although I don't know if it was the slow cooker I used, but seemed to take forever (wasn't my cooker) so I had to triple the time before was ready. Yummy yummy yummy! Will use for football & taco bar parties & I also think would be great in a taco & nachos for sure! This recipe as written is perfect for people that can't handle a little bit of heat. My next time will use medium sauce & probably add some green chilies, we love a kick of heart for the zing or if not chilies diced fresh jalapeños..... highly recommend this recipe to everyone! We are dip connoisseurs and foodies and I have a hard time not adjusting recipes to give it a little more umpf for added flavor depth and zing.
Made this last night, did not have the picante sauce. It was still awesome, I used half a loaf of velveeta, 1 package of cream cheese, 2 cans of chili, and loaded it with hot sauce. Dipped with hint of jalapeno tortillas! Definitely making it again, want to try it with the picante!
Very good cheese dip. Absolutely a hit with my coworkers. I used medium picante sauce and it wasn't hot at all. I may try to add a little more heat with a hotter picante sauce next time. This was a huge hit at my work potluck and took two minutes to throw together.
THIS is the recipe that my mother used to make when I was a kid...she'd make it for casual dinner parties and keep it hot in her avocado-colored electric fondue pot. She'd spend most of the evening shooing me and my sisters away from the dip. It's really, REALLY addictive. I toss a pinch of red pepper chips in it and ONLY use Frito scoops. More dip = more joy.
First and foremost this is a delicious dip that I loved and will definitely be making again and again!!! I loved the simplicity and the flavors were awesome. I followed the recipe as called for but halved it. I thought the dip was a little thick and that could be a factor of halving it, next time around I might use less cream cheese. But as you can tell by the Five Stars we did love it!!!
