Warm Chili Cheese Dip

4.9
19 Ratings
This is a warm cheese dip with chili con carne and cream cheese. Passed down from a co-worker, it's the staple to any potluck or Sunday football party.

Recipe by vinolover

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • Place processed cheese, chili, cream cheese, and picante sauce into a slow cooker. Set on Low and let processed cheese melt, about 30 minutes. Stir until thoroughly combined; serve warm.

Cook's Note:

I use the large jar of picante sauce because it's easy and I can't find other store-bought salsas in the bigger size. Feel free to use whatever salsa you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 67.3mg; sodium 958.5mg. Full Nutrition
