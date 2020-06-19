Sauteed Carrots and Leeks

A side to use when you have lots of carrots and leeks to use up from the garden. Wife likes it and so do the kids.

Recipe by mcgerm

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine leeks, carrots, chicken broth, butter, sugar, thyme, salt, and pepper in a skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until liquid evaporates, about 15 minutes. Cook and stir mixture until leeks and carrots are lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 4g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 221.3mg. Full Nutrition
