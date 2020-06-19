Sauteed Carrots and Leeks

I had some leftover leeks in the fridge I had not a clue to do with and wasn't in the mood for soup so came across this little gem of a recipe. My leeks were kind of medium/small sized and I had 3 in the fridge so I just used them all. The only other thing I did differently was nix the sugar (diabetic husband, and I didn't feel it needed it). First of all, this smelled really good in the pan. My husband came in the kitchen and said it smelled awesome. It did take a bit longer than the 15 minutes stated for all my liquid to evaporate and everything to come together, but no biggie. It was time well spent. My picky kids didn't take to it much, but the husband and I literally devoured the rest of the pan with our dinner. Fantastic. This may be my new favorite way to make leeks.