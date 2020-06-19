Sauteed Carrots and Leeks
A side to use when you have lots of carrots and leeks to use up from the garden. Wife likes it and so do the kids.
A side to use when you have lots of carrots and leeks to use up from the garden. Wife likes it and so do the kids.
Yummy! Thanks for sharing this tasty way to prepare leeks. I was looking for a use besides soup, and these were great. Next time I'll use half the sugar, to suit my personal taste as this was a bit sweet, but the flavor was lovely.Read More
Sorry....thought this was just OK. I'm a vegetarian due to health reasons (not by choice) and thought it'd be great, but had to make many changes & probably won't make it again. Added much more liquid, sugar and cooked much longer. Actually I added more of every spice listed because it needed much more flavor. I chopped baby carrots, but they took quite a while to cook, hence the extra liquid. Overall, just oK. Much prefer the Dijon Carrots and other carrot recipes.Read More
Yummy! Thanks for sharing this tasty way to prepare leeks. I was looking for a use besides soup, and these were great. Next time I'll use half the sugar, to suit my personal taste as this was a bit sweet, but the flavor was lovely.
The recipe came about out of necessity. My wife is a vegetable phobe and will only eat most stuff covered in cheese sauces, white sauce, or candied in butter and brown sugar. I also have Leeks staring at me from the garden year round, and I needed some other way than soup to use them up. I personally cut my garden carrots (Nate's half-longs) into short one inch sticks to mimic baby carrots, and kind of mirror the cut on the leeks (Hannibal) the same way. As a variation I will mix in parsnips at a ratio of 1 to 2 with the carrots. The kids like the stronger flavor of the parsnips but the wife picks them out... More for me! PS After reading reviews... You can easily vary the vegetables texture from al dente to soft by how long you cover the vegetables before beginning the final reduction. If you want al dente start off uncovered and cook a shorter time. A full 15 min covered and then heat to high for reduction will give you soft carrots and carmelized leeks.
I made this with all intention of taking a picture of it. I was to busy before dinner to get a picture and it went to the table before I could reserve some for later. You can't tell your guest please don't eat that I haven't taken a picture yet. This was easy to make and delicious I had 4 vegetable side dishes on the table and this was voted hands down the favorite, they were scraping the bowl looking for more. Looked very pretty on my "Pretend Easter" dinner table as well as being tasty. Thank you for the recipe!
Awesome, but I tweaked it for my 3yr old (she's type 1 diabetic). I sliced veggies like in the picture, added fresh garlic and a turnip, used water instead of broth to avoid extra sodium, no sugar, and olive oil instead of butter. Also had some parsley and other fresh herbs I threw in. Took longer than 15 mins to get nice and browned, but SO GOOD when it was done!! Served with brown rice and grilled chicken breast.
I liked this a lot! Of course I did a bit of tweaking for my eating style using coconut oil instead of butter and I didn't use any sugar. I did add a bit of fresh ginger to the skillet and I had no thyme so that was out as well. I really enjoyed this recipe. Thank you for sharing!
this is soooo good, I used more carrots ( about 1 lb) and sliced leeks and carrots as shown in the photo, Since my husband doesn't like aldente veggies, I used 1cup of chicken broth, otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I will make this often,it disappeared quickly. thanks.
I can't believe how my picky eaters gobbled this up and asked for more. I used vegetable broth (just because that's what I had on hand) and I've also added chicken breasts to it for a 1-dish meal. Highly recommend!
Sorry....thought this was just OK. I'm a vegetarian due to health reasons (not by choice) and thought it'd be great, but had to make many changes & probably won't make it again. Added much more liquid, sugar and cooked much longer. Actually I added more of every spice listed because it needed much more flavor. I chopped baby carrots, but they took quite a while to cook, hence the extra liquid. Overall, just oK. Much prefer the Dijon Carrots and other carrot recipes.
I made this for Thanksgiving and again for New Year's Day! LOVE it and so easy.
I had some leftover leeks in the fridge I had not a clue to do with and wasn't in the mood for soup so came across this little gem of a recipe. My leeks were kind of medium/small sized and I had 3 in the fridge so I just used them all. The only other thing I did differently was nix the sugar (diabetic husband, and I didn't feel it needed it). First of all, this smelled really good in the pan. My husband came in the kitchen and said it smelled awesome. It did take a bit longer than the 15 minutes stated for all my liquid to evaporate and everything to come together, but no biggie. It was time well spent. My picky kids didn't take to it much, but the husband and I literally devoured the rest of the pan with our dinner. Fantastic. This may be my new favorite way to make leeks.
I prepared exactly as the recipe stated. This was delicious and not overly sweet. It was quick and easy to make and could definitely go into a weeknight menu plan. Thanks for this keeper!
Had no complaints! Everyone loved these. The only thing I did differently was to slice my carrots diagonally.
Ding, ding, ding....We have a winner! This is pretty close to perfect as written and oh, so tasty. Thank you for sharing Mcgerm!
The whole family enjoyed this side dish so much that we will be sharing it with others during our big Thanksgiving Dinner.
When I was done cooking, both my husband and I thought this looked more like something to mix into another recipe than a side dish. However, it tasted amazing, and went very well with some chicken cordon bleu and pasta! The only changes I made were to use beef broth (I thought we were having steak), 1 clove of garlic, and Herbs de Provence (didn't have thyme)
Easy and delicious side dish. Great way to use up carrots and leeks.
I have been searching for a recipe for carrots that I liked because the only carrots I'll eat are those that have cooked with pot roast all day. I finally found it with this one. The only thing I changed due to allergies was I used vegetable broth instead of chicken. Outside of that I followed it exactly and I loved them! Making them again as I type!
It's an easy recipe, which helped me use up both my leftover leeks and carrots. However, I don't like the sweetness of the carrots that much.
You have to try a 5 star recipe, right? It did not disappoint - easy and very tasty! Sometimes I love recipes that are simple and don't take a million ingredients. I made this exactly as written, but served over pearl couscous as a side dish with grilled pork chops and salad. Perfect!
Excellent as described!
I forgot to add the sugar, but we enjoyed this anyway.
Bright , fresh and tasty. Instead of chopping veg finely, sliced very thin with blade. Added a stalk of finely sliced anise. Steamed with Iid on skillet until nearly dry (5 minutes). Added freshly chopped parsley instead of thyme. Prepared well ahead of time and put skillet in the fridge until needed on stove.
Delicious!
Very easy veggie dish. Flavorful, but SOO easy to make.
We were not leek fans but this was very flavourful for such little effort. I used heritage carrots and palm sugar instead of white. The whole family enjoyed it. Thanks mcgerm. I just love finding yummy veggie recipes!
Fantastic! Sweet, yet satisfying. Thyme gives it an extra oomph
This was excellent and I will be making it again. I did make a few changes due to dietary restrictions and taste. I only used two carrots as I was adding a small package of petite gourmet mushroom that needed to be used up. Since mushrooms are like little sponges I added another 1/4 cup of broth. I left out the sugar as I knew that the carrots were very sweet. I used Earth Balance instead of butter but I'm sure that it would have been much better with butter. Since I don't care for thyme with vegetables I used 3/4 tsp of herb de provence. This is a solid recipe, thanks mcgerm
My family loved it! I wish the recipe had said what size carrots though. I ended up cooking a bag of 16 oz with 2 large leeks and the ratio was great. However, I think I used too much broth. I added a little bit more because I was worried I had used too many carrots. By the time the broth cooked off, the carrots were a bit softer than they're probably supposed to be. Despite that, the flavor was still delicious! Next time I'll use the same amount of carrots & leeks, but won't add any extra broth. Great recipe!!!
Simple and delicious!
I actually found the sugar added wasn't quite enough to my taste, but my carrots might not have been too sweet to begin with. I will make it again.
I had braised leeks while in Scotland. Ever since, I have been looking for a goo recipe with leeks. This was so easy as delicious! I will be making it again.
I wanted a little more color, so I sautéd the carrots for a few minutes alone and then added the leaks for a few more minutes before adding the broth. I also skipped the sugar, and added a splash of Balsamic vinegar once the broth boiled off. I felt like that balanced the sweetness of the carrots and leeks nicely.
Absolutely delicious
Made this for my husband who had it once and was done. Carrots really didn't want to soften so it took more time than I hoped when looking for a "quick carrot" dish. My 5 year old on the other hand thought it was the best thing ever. She skipped over the chicken nuggets and went straight to this saying it was her favorite. So if I make it again it'll be for her.
Very nice and so quick to make. But what does it have sugar in it for? Carrots are a sweet vegetable. I left that out.
I was very happy to find this recipe. I made it with rainbow carrots. It came out great. I will be making this again soon. My family really liked it. They ate all of it.
This was yummy! I was afraid to buy leeks because I wasn't sure what to do with them but not any more. I left out the sugar because we are trying to limit sugars and I didn't miss it. My husband used the left overs to make a chicken soup the next day for lunch. 5 stars.
This is a vegetable dish that my family asks for. I use the recipe as is. There are never any left overs after a family meal or potluck. Yum!
Good golly this was surprisingly delicious! I'm going to make another batch and see if it freezes well.
This was super easy and delicious, the hardest part is chopping the leeks and carrots. I didn't add the sugar, because there's enough sugar in the vegetables already. We will definitely be making this again the next time I find good looking leeks at the farmers market.
This was restaurant good!
Loved it! added more chicken broth, less butter and added sliced red radishes too...they cook up with a mild flavor, act like potatoes without the starch n calories.... this recipe is a keeper!!
I didn’t have any carrots so I used baby red potatoes and followed the rest of the instructions. Delicious! I will use carrots the next time and I bet they will be very good.
I love this dish with meatloaf and mashed potatoes.
This is absolutely delicious! I decided to cut the vegetables into quarter inch slices instead of finely chopped. Since we like our carrots pretty soft, I increased the chicken broth to one cup and cooked it longer. I made no other adjustments and we loved these carrots and leeks. I will definitely make this recipe again.
I added celery and left over blackeye peas for the broth. Last 5 min i added arugula lettuce. Will make this regularly.
So easy, needs a bit more punch. I'll make it again and maybe add some dried chilli peppers!
Perhaps my carrots were smaller than average. Perhaps we just really enjoyed this, but there is no way this was 6 servings. The two of us scarfed the whole pan full. Thank you for a great side!
I added more carrots since my leeks were so big. Other than that, this is a great way to make carrots as a side dish. The thyme and sugar really bring out wonderful flavors.
absolutely loved it!!!!!!! i cut out the sugar and added a bit more chicken broth after the first amount evaporated since i wasnt sure how soft the carrots were. I had no thyme so i used garlic, black pepper and parlsey instead. AMAZING!
This was really delicious! I tossed in some chopped garlic and added some day old homemade chicken noodle soup in place of the broth and me and the hubby devoured it with some rice for dinner. Thanks for sharing the recipe just what I needed to use up the leeks bought from the market!
Delicious and easy! I was lucky to have all the ingredients on hand. I would also recommend a little less sugar.
delicious! swapped half the butter for olive oil, and added in some onion. great way to use up leftover veggies post thanksgiving.
My boyfriend and I absolutely love this recipe! I didn't do anything differently, and it was amazing. I will definitely make this many more times.
Delicious! Didn't change anything, will definitely make again.
Very good but I did add more kosher salt than the recipe states. Yum! My kids liked it too.
This has become a family favourite in our house. My mom bought some leeks for me and I had no idea what to do with them and when I came across this recipe I thought I would give it a try. I add a little more chicken broth as I like my carrots on the softer side so I like to cook them a little bit longer. Otherwise the recipe is perfect as it is....oh, we add more thyme (about double), can never have too much thyme. The biggest problem with this recipe is that no matter how much I make there never seems to be enough!!
It was a hit, something different but very good.
Delish!
This recipes was very simple and delicious... I sautéed the veggies first with two fennel bulbs. Then after they got some color followed the directions. I also added Apple and sausage to the recipes at the end. Even without the changes the recipes would be delicious. As cook stated, this recipe is good if you have some stuff to get rid of in the fridge. You really can add anything
This was SO easy and quick to make and I LOVED it (my kids ate it too). I made it for a lunch side dish with my kids chicken nuggets (to make it a bit more healthy)!
bought some leeks for the first time and looked for a recipe to use them. Found this recipe and I am in love with it. Delicious!
Tasty! But the chicken broth wasn't enough, added more than 3x the amount throughout the cooking so the veggies wouldn't burn. Didn't use sugar.
easy and good
I did not use any sugar and I used Italian seasoning. I put a lid on the pan until the carrots and leeks where soft then removed it to finish cooking. Everything was done but did not brown. Was very flavorful and soft.
This was my first experience with leeks. Yum! I' vegetarian so I made it with vegetable broth and it was just delicious, so good that I ate the leftovers for breakfast the next day!
Very nice side. The o0nly change I will make next time is a teaspoon of sugar instead of a tablespoon.
We liked this recipe. It was a nice change from sweet carrots. I did add some white wine to the mix.
This is so super easy and delicious!
just made this w/our BBQ dinner it was awesome!! everyone loved it. only i didn't use sugar but i had some dates i chopped fine- about 1/4 cup. I only had one large leek and one pkg. of carrots too. Also i had a small pkg. of fresh spinach that i added to the top after 10 minutes of cooking and it went really nicely with it. I love spinach but everyone else liked it in there too. Donna
Family loved it! Great change from glazed carrot. We reduced sugar added and added little more broth.
So simple. So quick and tasty. It was by far the best side dish on the table. Thanks for the recipe!
This was fantastic! I added a bit extra pepper as I like things a bit spicy
Hubby made this to go with dinner tonight....OMG DELISCIOUS!!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!
This was easy and delicious! I have this saved in my recipe box and it's going to be a regular dish for my husband and I.
Loved this easy recipe. Sautéed some brown mushrooms a couple of minutes before adding in the carrots and leek, a clove of garlic, and a decreased the sugar. A delicious recipe and will make again and again.
Fantasticaly easy. Slightly sweet. Could probably add chopped up chicken or put over rice. Will definitely make again.
I made a half recipe and it was very good. I didn't add the full amount of sugar based on other reviews and may eliminate it entirely in the future just because I'm trying to cut sugar out of my diet.
The leeks and carrots never got browned, but were delicious anyway. Maybe because it was cooked in my non-stick skillet.
This was so simple, but so tasty. Definitely in my 'comfort food' category. I ate the leftovers with rice and bul kogi beef; it was outstanding. I'm trying to eat more leeks, but didn't want to make a soup again. This fit the bill.
I'll never make veggies any other way. This is our favorite staple used every week. I use frozen vegetable medley from SAMs Club (broccoli, cauliflower & carrots) and use either leeks or green onions depending what's on sale. I also reduce the sugar slightly depending on how I feel. The BEST!
This was very good. It was a little bit of work, should have used my food processor, I'll do that next time. I was lucky to get 2 bites before my husband ate the rest and asked for more!
Thought this was recipe was great. Easy, delicious, and something different than your typical veggie side. I left out the thyme, just because I'm picky about spices.
Everyone loved this !
This was a very tasty side dish. Had a really big leek left over and needed to use up. I be keeping leeks around more often now.
Good leek recipe. I put the veggies in the chopper. Used half the sugar. Will make again.
This recipe is sooooo good! Easy to make, and I substituted sweet potatoes for carrots! Yummy!
Super good! I diced the carrots in larger pieces so that they remain firm. Next time I will also make the Leek pieces larger. Taste wise, can't wait to make it again!
I had never had leeks before and wanted to try them, this was a great side dish and I'm going to add it to our Easter Dinner!
I added tomatoes since that is what I had in my garden. Delicious and simple.
grade A+++ followed the recipe exactly. So easy. So good.
I made this recipe as stated. It is so good. I paired it with some falafel and Cucumber sauce a broccoli salad and ate like a Queen!
Good fast recipe. I had some carrots that were starting to get wrinkly and a couple of leeks so was looking for something I could do with them. I left some of the water ?? so I can dip with bread aswell. Very tasty.
I had some really meh tasting carrots. Reduced the sugar to 1.5 tsp, sauteed the carrots and leeks in butter for about 5 min prior to puting the rest of the ingredients in. HEAVEN!
Fantastic! Easy for a weeknight dinner side also.
Love this. Easy and looks gourmet.
I did a large Julienne cut on the Carrots and Leeks and the dish came out Great
Makes a great tasting side dish!! I opted out on the sugar and it still came out tasty. Prefer not to use sugar, and used fresh thyme as well. Great recipe!
Giving it 4 stars instead of 5 because it took significantly longer to become tender than instructions said, and I had to add more broth to prevent burning while waiting for them to become tender. BUT - the taste was amazing! It got rave reviews by all of my family. Will definitely make this recipe again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections