I threw this together one night when I was craving a Cajun chicken pasta dish I used to make. I've missed it since going low-carb. This dish was a perfect substitute! Great texture and a very, very mild vegetable flavor. Mostly just Cajun yumminess! Adjust the spices to your taste.
I loved the way these flavors sounded but I was looking for a cold side, so I mixed all the spices with a mayo/sour cream combo added a bit of sugar and vinegar and the result totally wow'd my BF and myself. Super yummy cajun flavors! Great with BBQ chicken
Spicy Cajun Cabbage Haiku: "Barely kept this down. We like it hot in this house. But this was 'gritty.'" I made the entire seasoning blend, but only used half of it in the dish, and even used more than the suggested 5-ish c. of chopped cabbage, but this was nearly edible due to the "grittiness" of all of those dried spices. Thank goodness for the plain buttered egg noodles that I made to serve this over b/c they helped cut some of the spice and grit. Every bite, while super-spicy, was like eating on the beach w/ sand blowing in your mouth. I'm just glad that it was a cheap meal to make so I didn't mind tossing the leftovers.
Well, first off, my finished product looked nothing like the picture so don't expect it to. This is really spicy cooked cabbage and onions so don't think of it as a cold crunchy slaw. It's not. However, that being said,we loved it. I would make a few modifications. I followed recipe exactly but found with the small head of cabbage I did not need all the spices. I used about 3/4 of mixed spices and would cut down to about half that or cut up more cabbage. I also liked the sauted onions and since the whole thing is cooked eventually anyway, I would used a larger onion with the same small head of cabbage. Otherwise, this was a great way to make something we don't eat alot of but like - cabbage. It's a nice change from the regular round of cooked veggies. I paired this with red beans and rice and center cut boneless pork chops rubbed with Creole seasoning (like Tony Chachere's)and it was like the Cajun version of a german pork and cabbage meal!
Loved this as I love spicy foods, but next time will slightly turn down the heat by reducing amount of chili pepper. I didn't have cayenne so used red pepper flakes. Will be making this often with garden fresh cabbage. For color may add red and yellow peppers
This was delicious! My husband even said that it was the first time he'd ever had cabbage that he hadn't hated! Two of my three kids really liked it too. I found the spice mix to be a little spicy and next time would not put in as much cayenne and chilli, and I didn't use all of the spice mix either. I used about 1/2 of it. To counter the over-spiciness, I added some cream at the end of cooking, and it made it lovely and creamy.
This is a pretty solid side dish. A little spicy for some I imagine but the spice blend works well . I followed the directions very close (for me) and my dish looked like the photo pretty much, still with some texture in the cabbage. If you get a bad smell, you over-cooked it. Then why not a higher rating? It is just missing something to elevate it to another level. Two dimensional if you will. What? I'm not sure maybe thin sliced turkey neck or the old faithful bacon. I like Carolyn's idea. Worth taking your own spin on it, I will By the way, the leftovers will make an excellent Mexican slaw by adding oil, vinegar and course pepper. Reno
This is a really, really good recipe. After reading the other reviews I cut down the cayenne to 1/4 tsp. I like spice but I can't have much. :) Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great!
having read the reviews before making this i figured i'd just halve the seasonings but unfortunately it was still too strong.. i started out by adding a dash or two of both worcestershire and white wine vinegar.. and then added some soy sauce and lemon to make it more palatable.. i'm so sad b/c i had higher hopes for this
I made this but I changed it a little bit. I added sautéed celery, carrots,fresh garlic and onion. I added extra chili powder since I didn't have any other spicy ingredient. I also added soy sauce and cooked seasoned chicken breast . Instead of using butter I just used olive oil. This was super delish. I'll are this again for sure.
Absolutely delicious! I love hot and spicy and I used hot Hungarian paprika but only 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. I also doubled the butter at 4 tablespoons. Came out with a slight crunch to the cabbage and extremely flavorful!
I made this recipe for 4 people. Easy to follow and tasted absolutely amazing! A great side to the black eyed peas we were having! As I am a calorie counter, my dish worked out at 113cals per serving. For the more main ingredients I used 240g Yellow Onion and 465g of Savoy Cabbage. Hope this helps!
At the end, with modifications, I enjoyed it greatly. I made the seasoning as directors. However, I added it in in small increments until it reached an intensity of spicy that I liked. I also added about a teaspoon of sugar and rice vinegar to taste. Thereafter, I really enjoyed it
2.25.21 ... Spicy Cajun Cabbage ... As nearly all reviews said too spicy, I halved it. Subtle, yet effective - like me. Thyme-sensitive me halved that amount again. I'm going to try this seasoning on other foods.
