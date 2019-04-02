Spicy Cajun Cabbage

Well, first off, my finished product looked nothing like the picture so don't expect it to. This is really spicy cooked cabbage and onions so don't think of it as a cold crunchy slaw. It's not. However, that being said,we loved it. I would make a few modifications. I followed recipe exactly but found with the small head of cabbage I did not need all the spices. I used about 3/4 of mixed spices and would cut down to about half that or cut up more cabbage. I also liked the sauted onions and since the whole thing is cooked eventually anyway, I would used a larger onion with the same small head of cabbage. Otherwise, this was a great way to make something we don't eat alot of but like - cabbage. It's a nice change from the regular round of cooked veggies. I paired this with red beans and rice and center cut boneless pork chops rubbed with Creole seasoning (like Tony Chachere's)and it was like the Cajun version of a german pork and cabbage meal!