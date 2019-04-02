Spicy Cajun Cabbage

I threw this together one night when I was craving a Cajun chicken pasta dish I used to make. I've missed it since going low-carb. This dish was a perfect substitute! Great texture and a very, very mild vegetable flavor. Mostly just Cajun yumminess! Adjust the spices to your taste.

Recipe by Carolyn Chieffe Perrine

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chili powder, thyme, smoked paprika, oregano, cayenne pepper, cumin, onion powder, and salt in a bowl.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion in hot butter until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until soft, about 2 minutes; stir shredded cabbage into onion and garlic. Cook and stir cabbage mixture until cabbage starts to soften, about 5 more minutes.

  • Stir spices into cabbage mixture and cook, stirring often, until spices are evenly mixed in and cabbage is tender, 3 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

The spice quantities are a guide. Add or subtract to your taste (and heat tolerance). The cabbage should be small. You need a yield of about 5 cups shredded cabbage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 663.2mg. Full Nutrition
