Roasted Radishes

4
48 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 13
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

I saw a recipe for baked radishes in a magazine long, long ago and the thought so intrigued me I just had to give it a try. This is my personalized version of the original. I often switch out the thyme with either rosemary, basil, or crushed garlic, depending on my mood and what main dish these will be served with.

Recipe by Deeli

Gallery

Credit: Deeli
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Cut radishes into halves; cut any large radishes into quarters. Stir olive oil and thyme together in a bowl and toss radishes in mixture to coat. Spread radishes onto prepared baking sheet; sprinkle with salt.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender but firm in the centers, tossing every 5 minutes, 15 to 20 minutes. Drizzle with lemon juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 6.8g; sodium 16.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022