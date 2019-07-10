Roasted Radishes

I used to recipe to eat radishes for the first time in my life. The flavor with the simple spices left something to be desired. I winded up adding in a good bit of garlic powder there was a weird after taste on just eating them with salt/thyme/pepper and oil. I personally didn't add lemon maybe that would of helped with the taste but I often find dumping lemon juice on stuff over powers it and it's all I can taste. As far as how to cook them this recipe was spot on they were almost like baked red potatoes in texture and I think for anyone trying this if you find they don't quite taste great switch up and add some different spices to make them palatable otherwise I winded up eating every last one.