Roasted Radishes

I saw a recipe for baked radishes in a magazine long, long ago and the thought so intrigued me I just had to give it a try. This is my personalized version of the original. I often switch out the thyme with either rosemary, basil, or crushed garlic, depending on my mood and what main dish these will be served with.
I wasn't sure what to do with all of the radish that I had. I mean, I can only eat so many in a salad. So I was glad to find such a simple way to enjoy them. I used fresh oregano instead of thyme and really enjoyed the flavor. We also let them cook for almost 30 minutes and got a wonderful slight browning on the radish. This recipe takes some of the peppery bite out of the radish and they become a cute little morsel of tastiness.
Have tried this recipe using white radish but it was so-so. Don't think white radish tastes good oven baked unfortunately - found it to be somewhat lacking in flavour... will have to find another way of cooking white radish...
Wow made these as written except added some red onion and they we really good! They don't even taste like radish. (I like radish) I used regular red radishes and sprinkled with the lemon. Thanks for sharing this one, it's now on my go to list.
I had never heard of roasting radishes but our garden yielded too many all at once, so I tried this. I used fresh rosemary instead of thyme and added black pepper. They weren't quite right but I tossed in a little bit of brown sugar and this helped. I know now, though, that I can throw radishes in with other root vegetables.
I have made this a few times. I always cook for much longer than the time in this recipe. I even cut the radishes fairly small and still cook for often an hour before I get a consistency I like. I usually also add nutritional yeast for extra flavor. Each time I make it, it comes out different and I’m still trying to figure out how to accomplish the texture I mistakenly got the first time I made it, which was crispy like a hash brown. Anyhow, I do love roasted radishes!
Birk
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2017
I used to recipe to eat radishes for the first time in my life. The flavor with the simple spices left something to be desired. I winded up adding in a good bit of garlic powder there was a weird after taste on just eating them with salt/thyme/pepper and oil. I personally didn't add lemon maybe that would of helped with the taste but I often find dumping lemon juice on stuff over powers it and it's all I can taste. As far as how to cook them this recipe was spot on they were almost like baked red potatoes in texture and I think for anyone trying this if you find they don't quite taste great switch up and add some different spices to make them palatable otherwise I winded up eating every last one.
Learned that I liked cooked radishes from making Braised Lamb and Radishes from this site, so thought I'd try another radish recipe. This one is simple and lends itself to customization re seasonings. I followed the recipe for temp and time, and just used my favorite seasonings. Turned out really good. Served it with broccoli, brown rice, and ham. Next time I'll change up the seasonings and serve with sausages - I think that would be pretty good too.
these came out pretty good with a few modifications.. i used a lot less oil and instead of ground thyme i used a sprinkle of poultry seasoning.. i felt like something was missing so i chopped up some fresh cilantro over them and it was devine! i think next time i'll sub cumin for the thyme and make it taste more mexican.. ty for a new way to make radishes
This is a great idea. I never even thought of cooking radishes. I do this with garlic powder instead of the thyme... but it is excellent.... I have also done with thyme and it was fantastic... this time i added a touch of balsamic vinegar.. OMG so good.
First time trying this recipe I thought the roasted radishes were good. Second time around making this,I added fresh garlic and fresh thyme. I also left out the lemon juice the 2nd time and my hubs and mother in law thought they were roasted red potatoes. I roasted them 30 minutes to get a good browning that made them crispy. If your watching carbs, and omit potatoes in your diet, then I highly recommend trying roasted radishes. Not as excellent as roasted potatoes but a good substitute nonetheless.
This was okay. I loved radishes when my makes them in soups where it soaks up the flavor of the soup but still has its distinct taste. Roasting it just brings out its taste and that’s it. I think if I try this again I will roast it longer- like 25-30 minutes. I think the ones that were caramelized a bit more was better.
I don't what I was expecting, but this just wasn't all that and a bag of chips for me. I think maybe IF I tried this again, I'd leave off the lemon juice and maybe add some garlic powder to the oil and thyme mix--it just needed something.
I followed the recipe but as instructed the cook time was not long enough. I had to cook about 30 minutes. The flavor was as good as expected but the texture threw me off. I never have had a cooked radish and will not go out of my way to do it again. For those doing low carb thinking you found a potato substitute....no, it is not. Strongly resembles a zucchini without the seeds. I deducted a star for cook time being off.
I think I will stick with eating radishes raw. This seemed like a good idea, and the texture of the cooked radishes was interesting. I don't think I will make these again but if I do I will try tossing them in some zesty Italian dressing before roasting them. Thanks anyhow for sharing the recipe.
