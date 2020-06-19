Perfect Butternut Squash Muffins
Similar to pumpkin muffins, these are a great way to use up butternut squash and are not too high in sugar. Even my picky husband enjoys these! Feel free to play around with the spice amounts to your liking.
Similar to pumpkin muffins, these are a great way to use up butternut squash and are not too high in sugar. Even my picky husband enjoys these! Feel free to play around with the spice amounts to your liking.
These really are perfect butternut squash muffins! I increased the amount of squash to 2 cups, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and best of all, I diced up an apple and folded it into the mixture right before spooning into the cups. Sprinkled a light amount of cinnamon and sugar over the top before baking and they baked in exactly 15 minutes. I ended up with 24 perfect muffins! The apple adds such a nice flavor when you bite into it. With my three guys, these were gone by the end of the day and they want more. Thanks for sharing a really perfect recipe!Read More
Too moist and very lacking in sweetness and texture. My son (3yr) enjoyed it but he likes bland things.Read More
These really are perfect butternut squash muffins! I increased the amount of squash to 2 cups, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and best of all, I diced up an apple and folded it into the mixture right before spooning into the cups. Sprinkled a light amount of cinnamon and sugar over the top before baking and they baked in exactly 15 minutes. I ended up with 24 perfect muffins! The apple adds such a nice flavor when you bite into it. With my three guys, these were gone by the end of the day and they want more. Thanks for sharing a really perfect recipe!
I had to play with the servings a bit to get the end result of muffins I was looking for. I ended on seven servings which gave me 12 medium sized muffins. BE AWARE THE SERVING AMOUNT ON THIS RECIPE IS NOT CORRECT. I actually used a whole roasted butternut squash which worked out perfectly. I did add a teaspoon of vanilla and increased the pumpkin pie spice. Before baking, I sprinkled each muffin mound with cinnamon-sugar. These turned out excellent--very moist, slightly chewy, good breakfast muffin.
These muffins are wonderful. I made one change to the recipe. I used 3 cups of butternut squash instead of the 1.5 cups listed. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. This made 28 muffins.
This recipe made 1, 9x5 loaf and 1 mini loaf. Bake mini loaf for 30 min. and big loaf for 50 min. I used apple butter in place of oil and it turned out great! I will make again!
I just made this recipe with a butternut squash from my garden and it makes the most delicious moist muffins! I used a whole squash and followed the directions as listed, and ended up with about 30 muffins. They are perfect for breakfast. My husband wanted to sweeten them up a bit so we add a cinnamon / sugar mix to the top of a few and they were great as well.
I used gluten free flour and buckwheat flour, reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup (to account for the chocolate chips that were added:) and halved the fat and replaced with applesauce.
We loved this! Who says you can't have your veggies and cake together? We added "craisins" and sunflower seeds because we like them.
I followed the recipe exactly with the exception being I used sweet potato in place of the squash. Squash is not flavorful so I took advantage of some potatoes I had leftover and used that. Everything else I added and a healthy cup or so of pecans. DELICIOUS! Soft, not overly sweet, nice texture and an adaptable recipe! Will make these again!
Doubled recipe, added three ripe bananas so that I had 3 cups of a banana and butternut squash mixture. Used brown and raw sugars, and used equal parts coconut oil and salted butter instead of veggie oil because I don't keep that. I also did equal parts all purpose and wheat. Haha, I also added chopped almonds and 3/4 cup shredded sweetened coconut. Don't forget I soul led this recipe and it made 48 muffins filled 3/4 full, if not a tad more. Very light moist muffin. I bake continuously and this is the best banana/butternut squash muffin I've ever had. They baked perfectly in 16 minutes. I baked them in cupcake papers. Sooooooo good!!! I will use this recipe as a base from now on! Lol. These things made me giggle they're so good. Yum!!!
I made this as a gluten-free recipe. I used Sweet Rice flour in place of the whole wheat flour and Bob's Red Mill All-Purpose Gluten-Free flour. I switched the veggie oil for Olive Oil. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, so I substituted All spice. I added pecans instead of walnuts. Next time will try almonds!! And I only had part of a butternut squash left from another recipe so I added some yellow squash to make up the difference! I made mini-muffins and didn't even tell my family they were GF and EVERYONE loved them.
Delicious breakfast muffin. Used acorn squash. Also used 1 apple in place of nuts. Will definitely make these again
These muffins really were great! I liked the balance of the spices. I was confused because in one spot the recipe said it would make ten muffins but in another spot it said 20. However, I halved it and got ten, so it seems the latter was correct. I used apple butter in place of the vegetable oil, as one reviewer suggested, added a tablespoon of coconut oil and decreased the sugar, using only brown. Also used a whole small squash, in spite of halving the other ingredients. A dense muffin but a delicious one and a great way to hide squash. Thanks!
The recipe is perfect. I followed it to the letter and got very nice muffins that the children loved. I used only 1/2 cup of sugar to make them healthier, and they were fine. Thank you for a very good recipe.
I made a couple change, I used 2 1/2 cups of butternut squash instead of 1 1/2 cup and I used dried cranberries instead of raisins. I didn't have pumpkin spice so I increased the cinnamon by the same amount. I don't like the wheat flour so I used 1 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 1 1/2 cup white flour. They turn great! My hubby and boys devoured them!
Made with 3 cups of squash. Followed recipe as directed & made some with nuts, raisins & some left plain. Definitely better with additions. This is a great recipe to get creative with & use up squash. Suggested add-ins: dried fruit, vanilla or maple flavoring, coconut. Decrease ground cloves to 1/4t. increase pumpkin spice.11-3-15 Used 1/4c coconut oil and 1/4c Canola oil.1/2c coconut & 1/2c walnuts. 1/2 t. Vanilla 1/2t. Coconut extract. I reduced cloves to 1/4t.Next time keep cloves 1/2t. Super moist & delicious.
I did this with the modifications Madkj84 described in their review, and it was great! Although mine made 20 muffins, I guess I put a lot in each space. Really delicious, and no need to reduce the sugar!
I made this with a butternut squash soup that my family would not even try. But they'll eat these. I added 1/4 cup more of my squash soup and did not add the water.
I made these today, the only adjustment I made was using half whole wheat and half white flour. (1 1/2 cups of each). They were quite delicious! I can easily see me adding other goodies to these if I have no nuts or raisins. Poppy seeds, chia, sunflower etc. For an extra specail look I'd even consider an oatmeal crumb topping. I'm confident this is a really versatile recipe! Thanks for posting this!
My family loved these muffins. I used 3 cups of squash and added a little vanilla. I used rice and oat flour to make them gluten free. Making them again this morning. We call them squffins.
Scrumptious and nutritious :-)
Love this recipe! I typically make this into loafs instead of muffins. I usually also end up using the entire butternut squash rather than measuring it out. It always comes out really moist and delicious! It’s a really adaptable recipe too because I’ve mixed it up with the sweeteners plenty and it always turns out good. My go to when I have a butternut squash!
Ohh!! thanks God!! Finally, I baked something with whole wheat flour which had a puffy and fluffy texture. The recipe was totally timesaving and trouble-free. Good Luck!
It’s perfect , I used milk instead of water. I used a cup of milk instead of half . I find it too dry with 1/2 cup. I used pecans instead of walnut . It’s delicious. I put a water bath when I put it in the oven. It’s nice and moist.
Too moist and very lacking in sweetness and texture. My son (3yr) enjoyed it but he likes bland things.
Very good with the walnuts and raisins (the Boys prefer mini choc. chips). Add chopped apple if on hand. When done baking, brush tops with butter and sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture before. Made 22 muffins.
These turned out delicious! I found chopped fresh butternut squash at the grocery store and wasn’t feelin’ like making soup. I added raisins and pecans and a splash of vanilla. They baked up firm and tender. I used large muffin cups and it made 12 plus one mini loaf pan. Will definitely be making these again!
Perfect Butternut Squash Muffin Haiku: "I used acorn squash, mild about the same, right? (More raisins, no nuts.") Took these to a Halloween pre-school party so I passed on the nuts but increased the raisins. I made the recipe as directed with a cooked, mashed acorn squash instead of butternut. Results were very moist and the kids liked them - the parents not quite as much only because they weren't terribly sweet.
I doubled the recipe, using 6 cups of squash and about 5.5 cups of flour. Otherwise followed it exactly and we loved them! The second time I made them I added a couple cranberries and a sprinkle of crushed walnuts to the muffins and that was a nice touch. When doubling the recipe it makes 36 muffins. This is going in my favorites!
Wonderful recipe! Time and time again.
We don't use a microwave, so the squash was peeled, diced into thin slices after removing seeds, and then browned on medium heat. We bake gluten free, so flours were substituted with Namaste All-Purpose Flour. Vegetable oil was substituted with Coconut Oil, so it took a bit more to "mash" ingredients into squash. Basically kept mashing with a large fork until the mixture looked somewhat consistent. We used the equal amount of Craisons that would have been raisons and nuts.
These muffins are nice and yummy. No one else in my household has been eating them that much, but that just means more for me. I probably should have frozen half to keep them fresher longer.
I added extra spices, enjoyed this recipe with adding craisens.
I substituted chocolate chips for raisins.
Used white all purpose. added confectioners sugar icing with water, vanilla, and butter. Didn't have ww flour, raisins or pumpkin pie spice. Think my muffins could've benefitted with those. But I liked - especially with icing!
Great recipe. We have lots of winter squashes from the garden. I used a Rugosa squash, which is very similar to a Butternut but larger and rougher looking on the outside. The flavor was perfect for these muffins. These are easy to make and very, very tasty and healthy, too. I made some in a regular muffin pan and others in my muffin top pan which we love. Thank you for this recipe!
The muffins were mushy. I cooked them at 350 for a bit longer instead of 400 for 15. Because I put my fork in and they were cooked but when I took 'em out and split to see texture, it was mushy. Not my style of texture especially when it comes to muffins with veggies.
These turned out well. I used 1/2 c honey in place of the white sugar. My husband really liked them.
was given free butternut squash. will definitely be making this again. yummy
Delicious flavor! I used buckwheat flour (I do not recommend!). Despite that daring mistake this recipe is a keeper. Next time will use the ingredients as listed. Thanks for the recipe!
i didn't care for the texture. I think you should only mix until just combined. Otherwise its too tough. It was a bit bland even though I increased the salt, and added vanilla. This is an ok muffin, not a perfect one.
Everyone loved this recipe. I did adjust slightly. I don't like my baked goods too sweet, but after tasting the batter, I added a little more sugar and a drop more vegetable oil for just the right amount of sweetness and moisture. Also I decided to use mini loaf pans instead of a cupcake pan and reduced the oven temperature to 300 degrees and baked for about 30-40 minutes. Was moist and delicious !!
I read so many great reviews but then was SO disappointed. I made these as the recipe says except adding vanilla to the muffins. The taste of these was so terrible I had to spit it out and throw all of the muffins out. I didn't use butternut squash though and instead used what I had on hand. This recipe could be good I guess, but all in all not worth it!
My muffins didn't turn out quite as moist as expected, but they still tasted good. Next time I will add a bit more squash.
Made it exactly as the recipe was written. Tastes amazing, but baking time was too long. The bottoms browned too much. Next time I will cut the baking time by 5 min or more. I did rotate halfway through. I froze the batch and pull out a few as needed for breakfasts. Next time I'll add a cinnamon/sugar topping as another reviewer added.
I didn't have whole wheat flour, and couldn't find ground cloves, so I used 3 cups all purpose flour and 2 teaspoons cinnamon. I found 15 minutes too long, I had a few burnt bottoms, will check them earlier next time. It made 22 muffins. I frosted them with cream cheese icing. They were well received at my Community Center Bingo!
I left out the nuts and raisins because of a picky kid and they were kind of bland (and she said so too.) Next time I will make as written and I think they will be better.
I made a GF version of these and subbed the raisins for dates, added vanilla, and an apple to the mixture and it turned out delicious. Next time I will use butter instead of the vegetable oil I bet that would taste amazing. Thank you for this awesome recipe it was a success.
amazing recipe love it alot
I just made this recipe as a way to add fruit & veggies into my 18mo’s diet. I took the suggestion of adding vanilla and a diced apple. I didn’t have whole wheat flour so I used 2.5 cups of all-purpose and .5 cup of large flake oats instead. I got 24 muffins & a half loaf from this recipe. My lil guy gobbled them up and with only 1 cup of sugar total I’m not having to ration them! Total win!!
I doubled the recipe only because I had a lot of butternut squash, added more cinnamon, nuts & raisins, sprinkled top with sugar cinnamon mixture & baked in 2 large loaf pans @ 300 degrees for about 90 minutes, testing for doneness. It was very tasty & moist. I
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections