Berry Bliss Cheesecake

4.3
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries make this no-bake cheesecake a springtime favourite.

Recipe by PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
5 hrs 45 mins
total:
6 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment on the bottom and sides. Mix graham crumbs and butter; press onto bottom of prepared pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat cream cheese spread and sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Mash 1-1/2 cups berries with fork. Add to cream cheese mixture; beat on low speed just until blended. Gently stir in Cool Whip; spoon over crust.

  • Refrigerate 6 hours. Serve topped with remaining berries.

Shortcut:

Recipe can be prepared using frozen mixed berries instead. Thaw berries, then drain well. Mash 2 cups berries with fork; beat with cream cheese mixture. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 208.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022