Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

Just a note: This recipe takes longer to "prep" than it states, since the item that simmers for 20 minutes is supposed to cool to room temperature before adding to the casserole dish. I didn't understand why, so I used it hot off the stove. This recipe is also very dish-heavy: a skillet to brown beef (and simmer tomato sauce), a pot to boil noodles (and a colander to drain them and/or the beef), and a casserole dish. I used a crock-pot to brown the beef, then reused it to bake the casserole. I also reused the pasta pot to simmer the sauce. I know that doesn't matter to everyone, but I was surprised by how much longer it took to get to the oven (than the 20 minutes stated), as well as by how it totaled out my available dishes while being a fairly "simple" dish. Waiting now for it to come out of the oven to see what my guys think of it. I'm cooking for hubby (with a small appetite due to recent surgery), 2 teenage boys, and 2 lower elementary age girls. Well, the unanimous vote was that it wasn't bad, but just nothing to write home about. We couldn't figure out whether to think of it as Mexican (because of the sour cream & cheese), or Italian (because of the noodles and tomato) or American (because of the onion and cream cheese). We all ate it... we were starved by the time it was finally done! So oh, well. If I try it again I will severely tweak it! Good taste, but not exciting enough to warrant the investment of time and dishes!

