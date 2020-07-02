Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best! Featuring ground beef, noodles, and a creamy cheese sauce, this simple recipe dates back to the 1940's. I've tweaked the amount of cheese and sour cream depending on what I've got in the fridge and it always turns out great! My mother has suggested this was made up as a way to use up ingredients in the fridge.
This is from the original poster, Mrs.Wolfie. This was my grandmothers recipe dated back to the mid-1940's. I posted as she wrote it on a recipe card. Some of the ingredients and steps may seem archaic so I wanted to make sure you all understood this is a 50 year plus recipe. The changes mentioned are nice and I'm glad so many are enjoying it. My family still prefers it the way Clatie made it.. I'm sure she is thrilled this simple recipe she made up has garnered this much attention!
Just a note: This recipe takes longer to "prep" than it states, since the item that simmers for 20 minutes is supposed to cool to room temperature before adding to the casserole dish. I didn't understand why, so I used it hot off the stove. This recipe is also very dish-heavy: a skillet to brown beef (and simmer tomato sauce), a pot to boil noodles (and a colander to drain them and/or the beef), and a casserole dish. I used a crock-pot to brown the beef, then reused it to bake the casserole. I also reused the pasta pot to simmer the sauce. I know that doesn't matter to everyone, but I was surprised by how much longer it took to get to the oven (than the 20 minutes stated), as well as by how it totaled out my available dishes while being a fairly "simple" dish. Waiting now for it to come out of the oven to see what my guys think of it. I'm cooking for hubby (with a small appetite due to recent surgery), 2 teenage boys, and 2 lower elementary age girls. Well, the unanimous vote was that it wasn't bad, but just nothing to write home about. We couldn't figure out whether to think of it as Mexican (because of the sour cream & cheese), or Italian (because of the noodles and tomato) or American (because of the onion and cream cheese). We all ate it... we were starved by the time it was finally done! So oh, well. If I try it again I will severely tweak it! Good taste, but not exciting enough to warrant the investment of time and dishes!
Update II: Yummy and satisfying as is. I do admit to sneaking in extra sour cream cuz I LOVE it! What a great way to use a pound of ground beef on a cold winter night.Update!!! This time I made it with Italian sausage and used just one can of the tomato sauce . Since I was using sausage, I cut the salt in half. I sauteed the onion before mixing it in with the sourcream/cream cheese mixture. Topped with mozarella. Great results and I thin I will try it with chorizo and mexican cheeses next time. I can see so many possibilities for grandmas homestyle casserole. I have to add that the review by the "Versatile Foodie" seems hardly fair. She reviewed this as if it was some fine wine or gourmet recipe. This is NOT that kind of recipe and I don't think it has been represented that way. This is just one of those old fashioned simple casseroles that calls for easily attained and simple ingredients. Nothing fancy schmancy, just good stick to the ribs family pleasing casserole. Thanks for sharing LaDonna and Grandma!
I made this casserole last night with a couple of very small moderations. Instead of chopping or dicing the onion, ( an entire sweet yellow onion ) I put it in my mini chopper and pureed it. I made the recipe with Prego@ Traditional spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. I topped the casserole with sharp cheddar, romano and parmesan cheeses. I loved this casserole, but better yet, my husband and grandson loved it too. ( my husband usually doesn't like casseroles. and doesn't like spaghetti. ) We had enough left for lunch today and it's even better the day after. This is a keeper. We loved it.
This was a great find. The layers of sour cream, cream cheese, and onion really set off the flavor of this simple dish. The family really enjoyed it and leftovers weren't left over for very long. I imagine that many readers will find ways to tweak this recipe with additional ingredients. I prepared it exactly to the recipe and would argue that no adjustments are necessary.
I am trying to lose weight and am careful with my calories so I played with this. I used lean ground beef, switched the sour cream for fat free yogurt, used low fat cream cheese diced tomatoes instead of sauce and low fat mozzarella and I was able to make a very satisfying dish, true to the intent of the recipe and 25% fewer calories. I did add spinach to the cream cheese layer and fresh garlic because I had no garlic salt. There was plenty of flavor and as someone else pointed out this is a perfect recipe to your own taste. Thanks, Mrs. Wolfie we enjoyed this.
Very tasty dish although I noticed there were very few herbs or spices involved. I made some additions: 2 tsp. dried basil and fresh black pepper to taste. The sour cream mixture makes the dish creamy and adds lightness. I would make it again.
Found this as I had ground beef already cooking on the stove with a vague idea that I was going to cook SOME kind of casserole. I am always looking for new additions to our weekly routine and this one fit the bill nicely. I expected it to be a bigger hit with my small children, but my husband and I both enjoyed it immensely. I added canned peas and fresh chopped carrots as well as parsley, and I cooked most of the onion with the beef and only added a small amount to the cheese/sour cream mixture. I will make this again, but sparingly. This is firmly in the comfort food department and can't be very waistline friendly...which is why it tastes so good!
This recipe was easy and and a hit with my family. I did have a few modifications. I use ground turkey instead of beef. While browning the turkey, I added some minced garlic and the diced onion. I also used a jar of spaghetti sauce versus the tomato sauce and sugar. I traded the egg noodles for a box of rotini pasta and used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar. To make it extra cheesy, I added Parmesan cheese to the sour cream/cream cheese mixture.
I was worried when I was preparing this because I taste tested the sauce and it seemed very salty, I did not care for it, but proceeded exactly as recipe indicated. I then taste tested sour cream/cream cheese/onion portion and not terribly impressed with that either. I continued with recipe exactly as called for and baked. Did not have high expectations but after baking it -- it was transformed! I mean it was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!! We loved it! It is true comfort food and will be delish on a cold winter night with good crusty bread. My son said it was the best thing I've ever made! I was tempted to brown onion with ground beef as I am not a fan of onions but was so glad I didn't because that combination of onion, sour cream and cream cheese was outstanding! Really made the dish unique. And, come on, this was Grandma's recipe and who second guesses Grandma's cooking? She knows best every time! This recipe is going in my rotation for Fall/Winter dinners. Excellent!
This was a big hit. I added more sugar to tone down the tomato sauce (I forgot I had some spaghetti sauce I could have used), and added some oregano and pepper. I mixed the first layer of noodles and sour cream mixture with some cheese, then layered the rest according to the instructions. A green salad along with garlic bread made for a very good dinner.
I make this a little differently and it's to die for. I use 2 lbs ground beef. 1 pint of sour cream, 1 11 oz of whipped cream cheese and 1 bunch of chopped green onions. I use Chinese noodles ( looks like spegetti). I put noodles in a 13x9 dish then the cream cheese mixture then tomato mix then cheese and refrigerate overnight. Cover in foil. Bake 350 for 40 min and take foil off and cook 5 min more. It is super yummy??
I didn't expect to like this but made it because I had all the ingredients in the house and needed something for dinner. My husband and I really loved it. I'll definitely make it again. The only think I added was a layer of cheddar after the first layer of beef otherwise I followed the recipe.
Comfort food at it's best! I made this last evening for dinner and it was GREAT!! I normally follow recipes to a T the first time I make them - and for this I did, except for the garlic salt (I used garlic powder) and I added some dried parsley to the meat sauce mixture. I also did find that I needed more of the cream cheese/sour cream mixture, as I didn't have enough for the one layer, so I used the entire 8oz package of cream cheese and the entire container of sour cream - (unless I read the recipe wrong?? I couldn't find a 3oz package of cream cheese?!? so got an 8oz package) - so I doubled the cream cheese/sour cream mixture. I will definitely make this again! My roommate loved it too! Thanks!
Usually this kind of recipe is not something I cook. I'm not much for gulah & casseroles but I decided to try it anyway. It was actually really good!!! Next time I will cut the cream cheese down a bit and probably mix the meat sauce with the sour cream & cream cheese just to ensure it's mixed a little better. Otherwise it was delish & a hit with the family!
I've made this at least 3 times now. My husband LOVES it. It's great reheated too. Like most reviewers, I cook the onion with the beef. I thought it was too salty the first time I made it so now I leave out the garlic salt and use minced garlic instead. I also like to add oregano and black pepper to the tomato sauce. I also use much more than 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. What can I say? We love cheese!
I needed a recipe for ground beef and this looked simple. My husband and I both liked it. Lots of flavor. Although, I could see my younger grandchildren not liking the sour cream and onion. I'll definitely make this again, but I'll use garlic powder instead of garlic salt as I thought it was a bit salty. My husband didn't agree, he liked it as is. The only change I made was using kluski noodles (heavier noodle) instead of egg noodles because that's all I had on hand and I didn't have quite the 8oz. so there was more sauce and sour cream mixture than would have been. Oh, and I didn't wait until the sauce mixture was room temp. I just didn't have the time. I don't see where that changed anything. My only criticism is the amount of dirty dishes necessary to make the recipe. On the up side, it's a do ahead kind of meal and I can see where you can add various vegetables to make the dish more interesting. I'd add some zucchini or eggplant to kick it up a notch. I would even feel comfortable serving this to company. Just add a loaf of good Italian bread and you're good to go.
This was one of the better casseroles on this website with a few minor changes. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and low fat sour cream. I used 2 cups mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar and double the cream cheese. And mixed about 1 cup of the mozzarella in with the sour cream/cream cheese/onion mix. I think it's important to do the layers as stated and not mix the noodles in with the sauce ahead of time. That way you get the pockets of flavor from the sauce and cheese/onion mix, and it almost tastes like a lasanga. The noodles were cooked perfectly and not mushy using extra large egg noodles and cooked only 5 minutes in the water. We will definitely make this again... It's also important to use a good tomato sauce because the dish will taste totally different depending on how good your sauce is. We used MIDS traditional sauce.
Very yummy. The second time I added a little more sugar and garlic salt and a pre-made spaghetti sauce instead of just plain tomato sauce and like that a lot better. The recipe as-is is a little bland for my taste, but overall a delicious addition to my family's menu.
I finally got kudos from my husband and mother-in-law! I pretty much don't know how to cook, but I could easily follow this recipe. And it was delicious! The only thing I would do differently next time is add a little more sour cream and cream cheese. We like our cheese!
Good comfort food. I enjoyed this & my fiance liked it so much he asked if he could take all of the leftover's to work. Well, I gave him a large portion, but this girl needs to eat too! I thought this may have been too salty with 1 t of salt & 1 t of garlic salt, so I omitted the salt then added 3/4 t of garlic powder instead (we love garlic). I sauteed the onions in 1 T of butter before I added them & I'm glad that I did because they were still slightly crunchy when this was done. I also used plain yogurt and increased the cream cheese to approx 5 oz. and added colby on top instead of cheddar (what we had on hand). The cooking time was accurate & I was sure to not to overcook the noodles as previous reviews stated. End result was a great weeknight meal. The only thing I did not look forward to is all of the dishes. Thanks for submitting.
This was delicious. It really is a clean-out-the-fridge kind of dish. I used ground turkey, linguine instead of egg noodles, and diced tomatoes rather than tomato sauce. I also had to use onion powder b/c I was out of onions. I ended up throwing in a little bit of leftover vodka sauce with the meat and tomato mixture. I also added some grated parmesan and Italian seasoning with the sour cream/cream cheese mixture, and threw some frozen peas between the two layers. Husband, 4yo, and toddler all ate it up. Thank you for sharing a great starting point.
This was wonderful. I am sure that kids would love this as much as adults. I think the sour cream mixture is the secret to this recipe. This is going on my top recipes list. I made two adjustments because I didn't have the ingredients on hand and a third personal preference. 1. Swapped out a 28oz can of diced tomatoes and about 2/3 can of tomato paste for the tomato sauce. 2. Used pasta in place of egg noodles. 3. Slightly sauteed onions before adding to sour cream mixture. This recipe easily feeds 4 adults as a stand alone dish. This would make a great pot-luck dish as it would be easy to reheat. Thanks for the recipe MrsWolfie!!! P.S. The second time I made it I used Tomato Soup by mistake and it was also wonderful but a little sweet so I would omit the sugar.
This rating is not technically fair... but I have to say one warning to other people that try this recipe: Saute the onions first!! Either with the beef or alone with the cheese and sour cream. Otherwise, you end up with a very "oniony" tasting dish, which some people may like, but I personally do not like one bit. If I had done this, the dish would have been amazing. Since I did not, it was a complete disaster that I ended up throwing out, again, i am not a big fan of only half-cooked, large quantities of onions.
This was delicious! I was looking for a recipe my mom used to make and this seemed similar. I browned the onions with the meat. I added a little extra salt, some black pepper, about a tsp of worcestershire, and oregano. Because I had two pounds of meat, I used about 3/4 of a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes as well. Yum!
The basic recipe is wonderful and the family enjoyed it! The second time I made it though I added a few things for more taste. Instead of the sugar, I used honey. When mixing the sour cream, cream cheese and onions... I added diced green bell pepper and red bell peppers. I layered it by mixing the noodles+meat+sauce together then the cream sauce with the onions and peppers. Finished it with the meat mix; then topped it with shredded cheese. My family loves it this way.
This recipe is definitely a keeper. So happy I tried it as written (well, mostly.) I had to sub the cheddar for Mozzarella! The cream cheese and sour cream had me questioning if it would be good or kind of blah... *Spoiler alert : Delicious! Minor changes: Sautéed onion with ground beef. Added wayyy more spices than recipe called for (loaded up on Italian, plus red pepper flakes). With pasta in colander, I threw the chunk of cream cheese in the (still hot) pot to mix with the sour cream. Blended, then stirred in pasta. Didn't bother layering (who has the patience?) so my egg noodles with creamy cheese went down first, with sauce and meaty goodness next. Oh, and I did test out cheddar cheese on one itty bitty little corner of the pan. That made a huge difference (nobody liked it). Mozzarella for the win with this one! Yum, yum, yum!
I was a bit worried about my husband's reaction to the cream cheese/sour cream combo since he's not a fan of either - but he said this was awesome "lasagna" and the cheese I used was amazing. Between him and our teenager - none was left!
I made this recipe for dinner tonight and we really liked it. It's creamy and delicious. I am sure left overs will be just as good if not better. If you feel like comfort food and something easy to make for your family for dinner... this is wonderful. BUT if you are being health conscious this probably isn't the recipe for you.
I found it very easy recipe to customize to my tastes and what I had of leftovers in my fridge. I added a green pepper, some garlic and basil. I usually make the recipe exactly as written the first time but this one screamed to personalise it and since I love green peppers, garlic and basil I added them. I am not an expert chef but I do know it will taste better (to me) if I add things I like. Thanks for the idea for the recipe. I will make a version of this again.
Made this with my 11yo last night and it was delicious. Added spinach and mushroom, used a jar of tomato basil sauce instead of seasonings and tomato sauce, used Parmesan cheese instead of cheddar but it was still amazing and has gone to my favorites file.
Easy delicious recipe. I did add more noodles closer to a 16 oz package to ensure bottom and middle layers in my 9x13 pan. Also I chose to cook my onion with ground beef verses raw in cream layer. Absolutely will be making this again.
I made this recipe mainly because it was a Grandma recipe. I grew up eating my Grandma’s country cooking and most of her recipes were in her head so they were lost when she passed . I made this following the recipe except I added Four cheese spaghetti sauce since I was out of tomato sauce . We loved the casserole it was very light and flavorful. We couldn’t wait for the next evening to finish off the leftovers.
This is delicious, and inexpensive, and there is enough to feed at least six! I followed the recipe since it was the first time. Next time I want to double the cream cheese and sour cream, and add herbs.
I don't normally review a dish I haven't prepared several times but I won't be making this one again. With that said my husband liked it. Maybe it could be better with a few changes. Less sour cream, more cream cheese. Add some veggies to it, maybe red peppers or zucchini. Add some seasonings to the cream cheese sour cream mixture. It is a clean out the fridge kind of meal. The only thing I had to purchase with sourcream, but wasn't impressed with the finished product.
This recipe takes a lot longer than the recipe indicates and uses a LOT of dishes. I got frustrated trying to layer the noodles and spread the cream cheese mixture on it so I dumped the noodles & cream cheese mixture into the pot with the beef and sauce. I mixed it well and poured into the casserole dish then topped with cheese as directed. The dish was very good and comforting.
My husband loves this! The only tweak I made was that instead of using plain tomato sauce and adding in the spices, I simply used Hunts spaghetti sauce (traditional). We had leftovers (only 2 of us) but that meant I had easy lunch/ supper options later. A definite keeper.
Believe it or not, my family has had the same recipe over several decades. We call it Hungry man Casserole. Like you I have changed it up a little depending on what I have, but yeah...this is it. I have 8 kids and this is the one recipe that everyone loves. Wonderful!
Made many changes to the recipe to make it healthier (and zestier!). When sautéing the beef, I mixed in other green veggies I had lying around like broccoli, green peppers, etc. To give it a little spice, I diced up jalapeno and threw that in as well. Instead of mixing the onion with the creamy mixture, I cooked it in with the beef. Instead of tomato sauce, I used two cans of diced tomatoes to give it a more chunky texture. Also, instead of garlic salt I cooked in two minced cloves of garlic. As for the cream mixture, I used low fat cream cheese and 1 cup of nonfat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. Easy, quick substitutions made this much lighter on the plate and on the stomach (and in my opinion, tastier!)
I made this tonight—so good! I changed the 2 cans of tomato sauce to 1 15 oz tomato sauce & 1 14 oz tomato soup. Browned ground beef with 1/2 onion & 1/2 green pepper. Added aliitle cottage cheese to the sour cream & cream cheese mixture. Only boiled noodles for 5 mins so wouldn’t be mushy. Then layered noodle, mixture, meat, then repeated and top with alttle cheddar cheese and baked.
My mother made an extremely similar casserole! My family has always loved it and simply requests "Casserole". The only thing we do differently is add some worchestershire sauce & a splash of hot sauce to the tomato sauce and some diced red bell pepper to the cream cheese/sour cream/onion mixture. We layer beef, noodles, cream cheese, noodles, beef. No cheese on top. Comfort food at its BEST!
It was ok. Not as good as I expected but I will be adding to it next time. I followed exactly so I am reviewing the actual recipe. Also it is delicious the second day and it's a great base recipe to fiddle with and make your own. I think I would add more cheese on top and use Italian sausage next time.
Only changes were that I put the onion in with the browning beef and added garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Next time I'll double the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. Pleasantly surprised how much I liked it.
I've been sick with pneumonia all week, so I haven't been to the store -or even outside. I made it from what I had on hand. I used sour cream, cream cheese, and grated parmesan with some Italian seasoning. Grated parmesan on top. This was actually very good and I'll make it again.
I did make some changes. First I used half a green pepper and half an onion with a large clove of garlic and sautéed them before adding them to the sour cream mixture. I seasoned the sour cream mixture with salt, pepper, garlic powder and garlic salt. I used one can diced tomatoes and one can tomato sauce. And seasoned the ground beef the way instructed but added garlic powder and basil. My kid ate all of it which isn't normal. I will definitely keep this recipe to make again, although I may substitute yogurt for the sour cream to make it a little lighter.
Would I make it again? Yes! But would make one minor change. I needed something to make with the ground beef I had in the fridge and this one looked like a good choice. I didn't have tomato sauce but I did have diced tomatoes and tomato paste -probably and acceptable sustitue but after baking it was a little dry for my taste. I cooked the onions with the ground beef and didn't add the sugar but followed the rest of the recipe. I was worried there wasn't enough sour cream/cream cheese but is oozed out just fine in the oven. I heated up canned spaghetti sauce for my boys to add when they got home and they all loved it. So, it's a keeper I just need to make sure the meat is more saucy next time....and I might add some crushed red pepper too. Simple, quick mid week meal. And I was counting on leftovers for lunch tomorrow, no such luck ...it was devoured. P.S. I reserve the right to increase to 5 stars after the next attempt.
It is a good recipe. Easy and quick with appropriate prep. Next time I make it, I will double the amount of cream cheese and use more noodles. It just seemed like there was way more meat and sauce than noodles required.
