Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

376 Ratings
  • 5 228
  • 4 99
  • 3 27
  • 2 16
  • 1 6

My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best! Featuring ground beef, noodles, and a creamy cheese sauce, this simple recipe dates back to the 1940's. I've tweaked the amount of cheese and sour cream depending on what I've got in the fridge and it always turns out great! My mother has suggested this was made up as a way to use up ingredients in the fridge.

By LaDonna Langwell

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
65 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

    Advertisement

  • Mix tomato sauce, sugar, garlic salt, and salt into the ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover the skillet, and cool to room temperature.

  • While the sauce is cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain.

  • While the egg noodles are cooking, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Mix sour cream, cream cheese, and onion together in a bowl.

  • Layer 1/2 of the egg noodles into the prepared casserole dish. Top with 1/2 of the sour cream mixture, then 1/2 of the ground beef mixture. Repeat layers once more. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 120.1mg; sodium 1596.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/05/2022