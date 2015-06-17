Spinach and Artichoke Tortilla Pizza
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 471.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 15.3g 31 %
carbohydrates: 42.8g 14 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 2.2g
fat: 27.1g 42 %
saturated fat: 8.6g 43 %
cholesterol: 38.9mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 217.8IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 5.4mg 42 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 1.8mg 3 %
folate: 79.9mcg 20 %
calcium: 316.3mg 32 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 24.4mg 9 %
potassium: 169.6mg 5 %
sodium: 958.9mg 38 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 40 %
calories from fat: 244.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
