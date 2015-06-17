Spinach and Artichoke Tortilla Pizza

A quick and light pizza that cooks up in no time. Using prepared spinach and artichoke dip is the key, or use your own.

By DASKDS

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pizzas
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Spread spinach-artichoke dip evenly over tortillas. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and onion over dip. Arrange tortillas on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Top pizzas with tomato before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 38.9mg; sodium 958.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Leslie Ann
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2013
WE make a recipe like this at my work but instead of onions and tomatoes we put diced chicken on it. It's so delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2016
Quick yummy lunch. Instead of using regular flour tortillas I used a spinach herb sandwich wrap... perfect! Read More
Helpful
(1)
mrs. kosmos
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2019
I bought a packaged artichoke dip at the store that no one liked. Instead of tossing it I recreated it with this. I used pizza crusts instead of tortilla. The family loved it. I don't think they ever realized the base was the same dip! Read More
