Slow Cooker Potluck Spareribs

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. The only thing I did different was I chose to boil the ribs for 30 minutes, and drain. I browned the ribs in a little oil after seasoning with garlic powder, salt & pepper. I added sliced onion to the crock pot, placed the ribs in, added the sauce and cooked on high for almost 5 hours. The result was fall-off-the-bone ribs, with a delicius sauce. Hubby loved it as much as I did.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! All the kids, even the pickiest 3 year old, liked it. I decreased brown sugar to 1/2 cup, only added about 1 Tbsp of honey and used apple cider vinegar. Salted and peppered ribs, then quickly browned them on the stovetop on all sides. Cooked for 5 hours on high as directed. Ribs turned out perfect and the taste of the sauce is amazing. It had just enough sweetness though, so adding as much sugar and honey as recipe calls for would be too much. Thanks for a delicious recipe! It will become my staple.

Rating: 4 stars This was good, as to be expected. My entire family enjoyed this recipe. Even my 10 month old son. I think he would have kept eating hadn't I stopped him, lol. Thanks for sharing this recipe. I decided to use this for Easter Sunday and I am glad I did.

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Definitely a keeper.. The whole idea behind the crock pot is to make it easier on oneself. I followed the recipe exactly as it called for, and the ribs were delicious. There appeared no need to brown them ahead of time, or boil them or broil them either. As someone suggested once cooled I skimmed the fat and threw it out. So, if concerned about the excess fat, I would suggest making them one day ahead. Everyone loved this. I even used the remaing sauce to make baked beans right in the crock pot! They were delicious too!! THANKS!

Rating: 5 stars What a fabulous sauce! I used organic apple cider vinegar in place of white. And I'm sooo glad I did! The flavor was perfect! Also dijon mustard instead of ground because that's all I had on hand. The pork ribs just fell apart & were so tender & flavorful. My Aunt was in town & she was just amazed by how good they were. Only thing I would do differently was either boil ribs first or use a ladle to get grease off of sauce. Another way would be to put sauce in fridge until grease turns thick & scrape it out. We poured the sauce over the top but it was a bit greasy from the ribs. There was enough sauce to save for another dish. Perhaps on the bbqer? Served with baked beans & baked potato. Very good recipe! Thanks will use again. Maybe with chicken next time.

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing - I followed others advice and boiled the ribs for 30 minutes then browned them slightly before dumping in the crock pot - because of this I had to add a tiny bit of broth later in the cooking to keep it moist. As per other readers I also cut the sugar in half did not add salt (soya sauce is salty enough). The sauce was so flavourful. I served it with mashed potatoes and a big green salad. This will be a regular for me.

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe! The only substitutions I made were using Dijon mustard instead of ground mustard and I also added onions. Thanks for sharing this recipe...it was a hit!

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe base that really lends itself to adjustments for whatever flavor profile you're looking for. However, before dropping these ribs in the slow cooker, you should really stick them under the broiler for 10-15 minutes to brown them and render away some of that fat. Otherwise, the fat is going to end up dripping into the sauce, and your ribs are going to be floating around in a loose, oily base (see the one picture someone uploaded) instead of being the sticky, thick beauts they should be. I skipped this step the first time around, and had to reduce/skim the liquid in a pan afterward, then baste the ribs with the fixed sauce. Still ended up working, but an unnecessary headache that could probably be avoided by browning them first. At least I'm assuming; I haven't tried browning them first yet. You may still want to drain and reduce the sauce afterward if you're not getting that sticky texture.

Rating: 5 stars Great sauce! I used balsamic vinegar instead of white Dijon in place of dry and fresh garlic. I did find the sauce a little sweet so I added some Worchester and extra vinegar and mustard. Will do this again.