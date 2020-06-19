Homemade Tomato Juice Cocktail
Delicious tomato juice for a fraction of the cost of store-purchased. Adjust lemon, salt, and sugar to taste. Almost 7 cups of juice for about $1.00! I prefer the natural tomato paste.
This one surprised the heck out of me. It really does make a nice tomato juice cocktail. For our taste preference, I'll probably cut back a little on the sugar the next time, just a bit sweet for us. I always have tomato paste on hand, so I doubt that I'll buy V-8 again, as this was a pretty good substitute. We like spicy tomato juice, so today I added some Tabasco and a sprinkle of celery salt, and we had something equivalent to Spicy V-8 Juice Cocktail (just add vodka for a Bloody Mary). It's tasty, super easy to make, and cost-effective. For us, this one's a keeper.Read More
Quick and easy, and a great way to make tomato juice when you don't have any of the "real" thing on hand! I don't tend to keep tomato juice in the pantry, but always have tomato paste. This was very flavorful, and I'm looking forward to experimenting with different brands of tomato paste, including those with different herbs and seasonings added.
When I developed this recipe, tomato paste was much thicker. I would now recommend cutting the water down by one full cup.
I don't even like tomato juice, but I found this delicious when I made it today.
I made this recipe without sugar or salt. I used 1 16 oz can of tomato paste, 1 tbsp Trader Joe 21 Seasoning Salute, 1 tbsp of Goya Sazonador Total, 1 tsp of Goya Adobo, 1/4 tsp Sazon. 8 cups of water, 1/2 tsp. lemon. I used the Goya products due their sodium content. It' my Heart Healthy tomato juice.
Thank you for the recipe! I made it without the lemon juice. It's not listed on that famous "C" label juice. Used 2 cups of water, 3/8 tsp sugar and 3/4 tsp salt in my stand mixer with 1 beater and the small bowl. Chilled it and the juice was the thickness I used to buy. Tip-pour some water into the paste can and stir. It gets the remaining paste and flavor.
Taste just like the famous brand that everybody knows. The only thing I did different was that I doubled the batch. Just used one 12 oz can of the paste and I eyeballed the sugar don't like sweetness in this and just used 4 cups of water and added the salt little at a time mainly to taste then just added some pepper. Didn't have to add anymore water to this. Put it in the refrigerator for about 2 hours the taste and consistency was perfect. Gave the five stars for ease and taste.
I used home grown tomatoes, delicious. Easy on the salt
I really like this recipe.. One thing I did a bit different.. Instead of adding 1 teaspoon of salt I added 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of celery salt.. It's a nice addition to the juice
Very nice healthy and tasty
Spot on. Followed as directed. Awesome!
Really good, and so easy! Next time I'll add a little less water, probably 4 cups total.
As good as anything you'd buy in the store. Taste just like it.
Love this recipe! Have made it multiple times. It's light and makes. A good mixer for bloody maries!
No changes Will make it again.
I've been craving tomato juice, but have not been ablee to find organic...so I used organic ingredients....and I love it! I must say I skipped the sugar, added a few drops or organic stevia..loved it!
