Homemade Tomato Juice Cocktail

Delicious tomato juice for a fraction of the cost of store-purchased. Adjust lemon, salt, and sugar to taste. Almost 7 cups of juice for about $1.00! I prefer the natural tomato paste.

Recipe by MTARARAT

prep:
10 mins
additional: 1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Blend 2 cups water, tomato paste, lemon juice, sugar, and salt together in a blender until smooth; pour into a 1/2 gallon container. Stir 3 cups water into mixture. Refrigerate until thickened, about 1 hour. Add 1 more cup water if juice is too thick.

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 0.1g; sodium 617.4mg. Full Nutrition
