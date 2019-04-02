Slow Cooker Chicken and Mushroom Stew

This delicious chicken and mushroom stew is easy to make, flexible, and with layers of flavor it has a real comfort food richness but with a little zing! We do not add salt to this dish. We find it gets enough from the chicken stock and the soups and adding extra can overdo it. It can always be added to taste when you serve. We like it on brown rice or noodles but baked or mashed potato works well too.

By Al G

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs 15 mins
total:
6 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, basil, thyme, sage, and black pepper in a large resealable bag; add chicken, seal bag, and shake until chicken is evenly coated.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and bell pepper until slightly tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Add chorizo sausage and garlic; cook and stir until sausage is cooked, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a slow cooker and top with mushrooms.

  • Cook and stir coated chicken (including all the flour) in the same skillet, adding more oil if needed, until chicken is browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to the slow cooker.

  • Pour chicken stock into the same skillet, and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon. Pour all the liquid and brown bits into slow cooker.

  • Mix cream of mushroom soup, cream of celery soup, sour cream, Cajun seasoning, and cayenne pepper in a bowl; spoon into slow cooker.

  • Cook on High for 2 hours; reduce setting to Low and cook for 4 more hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 37.3g; cholesterol 115.1mg; sodium 1577.1mg. Full Nutrition
