Slow Cooker Chicken and Mushroom Stew

There is a lot going on with this but it turned out really good. I made one change from the start. Good Spanish chorizo is hard to find in my area so I chose smoked sausage instead. It worked well and complimented the cajun seasoning. It was greasy as others mentioned so in the future I would leave out the oil altogether and just use the grease that the sausage rendered. The other change I made is that I ended up tripling the broth. I know it is supposed to be a stew but as my user indicates, I like soup. The one mega complaint I had was that it was SO salty. I used no salt broth so that wasn't it. I really think you need to buy the reduced sodium cream of soups. Overall this was a great recipe, full of flavor, and one I will make again with minor tweaks.