Slow Cooker Chicken and Mushroom Stew

This delicious chicken and mushroom stew is easy to make, flexible, and with layers of flavor it has a real comfort food richness but with a little zing! We do not add salt to this dish. We find it gets enough from the chicken stock and the soups and adding extra can overdo it. It can always be added to taste when you serve. We like it on brown rice or noodles but baked or mashed potato works well too.
We totally loved this recipe and would make it again when I have all the ingredients. I did everything as described with the exception of being out of basil so I substituted rosemary. The result is very much stew and very meaty and rich. The chicken falls off the bones at that point. It is easy to fish out the extra bones and pieces of skin while in the pot and before serving. We had it with medium shell pasta noodles. And yes, it is just as good the next day.
My family liked this recipe. but I don’t like chorizo so I substituted andouille sausage, and instead of cayenne, I used chipotle powder. I also cut the chipotle powder in half to ease the heat a little. I also substituted nonfat Greek yogurt in place of the sour cream to lighten it up a little without affecting the flavor.
There is a lot going on with this but it turned out really good. I made one change from the start. Good Spanish chorizo is hard to find in my area so I chose smoked sausage instead. It worked well and complimented the cajun seasoning. It was greasy as others mentioned so in the future I would leave out the oil altogether and just use the grease that the sausage rendered. The other change I made is that I ended up tripling the broth. I know it is supposed to be a stew but as my user indicates, I like soup. The one mega complaint I had was that it was SO salty. I used no salt broth so that wasn't it. I really think you need to buy the reduced sodium cream of soups. Overall this was a great recipe, full of flavor, and one I will make again with minor tweaks.
I've made this recipe about a dozen times. It's an immense hit with everyone. Only change I made was a reduction of the cayenne pepper to 1/4 tsp. Make sure to use fresh chorizo sausage not the precooked, dry version. Fantastic stew/soup Pierre Canada
Pretty good, but the chorizo left a layer of oil on the top of the soup that made it pretty unappealing. I didn't think it was bland like other reviewers had mentioned, but I'm not sure if I'm jumping at the opportunity to make it again.
It took way more than 30 minutes to prep this dish; and it came out with a layer of fat over it and no taste. The only taste it had was spicy - could not taste anything else. Wasted chicken had to throw this out.
A great base recipe that invites adjustments and substitutions. A few issues: 1. prep time is a solid two hours. 2. Does not scale down well (5/8 of a can of soup?). 3. Herbs are overpowered by the cayanne. 4. Yields too much gravy.
This is a great base recipe. I used 3 chicken breasts (we raise our own meat) instead of thighs and cut out the sausage. The other tweaks I did were to use 3X as much homemade stock, low sodium soups, half the cayenne (hubby doesn't like spicy), another half tsp on the spices and low fat sour cream. it made 2 dinners and 2 lunches for us. It was delicious!! The chicken melted in our mouths. I will definitely do this again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.