No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

These no-bake cookies with coconut are super yummy and super easy. The combination of chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. These also freeze well.

Recipe by Tammy Oberlin

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.

  • Mix oats and coconut in a large bowl until thoroughly combined.

  • Stir together sugar, cocoa powder, milk, and margarine in a saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Pour over oats and coconut; mix quickly to coat.

  • Drop tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Let cookies cool and harden, then store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 55.7mg. Full Nutrition
