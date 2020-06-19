No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

I love to make cookies for my kids. I have made so many different kinds. I remembered my mom uses to make these kinds if cookies all the time when I was a kid so I wanted to do the same for my kids. I had no recipe and had to find one. I read the reviews for this one and the changes people made. So I gave it a go. They turned out so good they are now officially the family favorite. The only thing i did different is change the margerine for butter. And added maybe a 1/4 more coconut then it asked for cause well, we love coconut. They turned out perfect each time and this is now the third time. Also I read some let the butter melt before adding other stuff to saucepan. I did the same and it worked great. Good luck to all who try! Thanks for the great recipe! Its a major hit