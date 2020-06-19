No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies
These no-bake cookies with coconut are super yummy and super easy. The combination of chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. These also freeze well.
I added an extra cup of coconut for these and used butter instead of margarine... Turned out just like Mom's! Without the extra coconut these would have been too runny, I think. Also, a tip... It's VITAL that you let the butter, sugar & coconut cook together until totally smooth. If you rush it, your cookies will turn out grainy & crumbly. They need cook cook together at a BOIL for at least 2 min. You'll know its ready when the mixture is completely, silky smooth. Also-- stir constantly. The sugar will burn if you stop stirring while cooking, giving your cookies a burnt, icky taste. DON'T STOP STIRRING!Read More
I don't understand how people can have such different results from the same recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and even went back and checked proportions and directions. These turned out extremely dry for me, and I had a hard time getting them to hold their shape without crumbling and falling apart. I like that they don't have peanut butter and do have coconut. I just think the proportions of liquid to dry ingredients is wrong somehow.Read More
I've been making these for years and they are delish! My family's favorite variation that I make quite often is I add 1 cup peanut butter to the butter/sugar mixture in the saucepan. Either way these are excellent, chewy and chocolately, definitely need to be kept cold to keep them from getting too soft. I love them right out of the freezer! Give this recipe a try, you'll be glad you did!
I have been making these cookies for decades. After reading comments I just want to add that the boiling time is key to these. If you don't boil it long enough they are gooey and/or grainy and if too long, they are dry and crumbly. Practice makes perfect :)
I have the exact same recipe (amounts and product) at home; only difference is that you should boil the milk/butter/sugar mixture (I add the cocoa after, but that's preference and I use butter instead of margarine) for 4-5 minutes. You need to move SUPER quickly when dropping these on wax paper, as the mixture will harden quickly once the oats/coconut (and chocolate, in my case) are added. I don't find them gooey at all, and have been making this recipe this way for years (it was my grandmother's recipe). Give it a try, they are soooo good!
These taste GREAT.. I especially like that they don't have peanut butter and I LOOOOVE the coconut. But they came out a tad bit too gooey. You almost have to keep them in the freezer to eat them. I think maybe if you throw in a handful of chocolate chips or maybe some almond bark, and melt with the butter mixture that these cookies would be more firm when they cooled! Will definitely try that next time I make these! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe today and I am eating a cookie as I write this review. I made 3 tiny changes only and the end result is excellent. I used unsalted butter instead of margarine. I added about a 1/4 tsp of salt and 1 tbsp. of golden syrup as I read another recipe that proclaimed golden syrup was the secret ingredient for this type of cookie. The reviews liked the golden syrup. These cookies formed well and after being left to cool and harden they are NOT gooey or sticky, they are perfect so this will now be my keeper recipe.
I added 2 cups coconut and 1/2 cup peanut butter. The trick to knowing when the boiling is done is the way my Momma used to do it. Take a glass of cold tap water And after a couple of minutes boiling use the spoon and let a drop of the sauce fall to the bottom of the glass. If it looks like a tadpole it is called a soft boil and it is ready. Too early and it will splatter. Perfect cookies using that method. Also I never go above medium heat. Patience will make them perfect. Oh yes...and I always add 1Tsp of Vanilla!!!
I used coconut oil instead of margarine. They came out great! Next time I make them, I'll choose another sweetener rather than refined sugar.
Great recipe, turns out perfect every time
Craving killer! Great variation of my mom's recipe. I used this as a base recipe and heeded previous reviews. Having only two to cook for, I halved the recipe- I know these cookies tend to dry out, so I didn't want a ton of leftovers. I also halved the sugar as I know too much sugar in these cookies makes a grainy texture horrible for us with sensitive teeth. I added the peanut butter as recommended and doubled the ( sweetened) coconut flakes. I threw in a dash of vanilla flavor. THEY ARE DELICIOUS! Albeit, I believe with the addition of Craisins or another dried fruit, they would go from craving killer to party sensation. This recipe has a great process, which is why I will recommend to everyone! Thank you!
Very good and simple! They reminded me of almond joys so after I spooned them on the wax paper and they were still soft I sprinkled them with a little extra coconut nut and pressed an almond on the top. Mmm.
Delicious and super easy. My mother used to make these with peanut butter instead of the coconut but these are nice for my nut-allergic son. I used 1 1/2 c of sugar instead of 2c and they were still plenty sweet.
I must say that I didn't follow the recipe 100% - I used butter instead of margarine and I added about 100g dark chocolate to the butter/sugar/cocoa mixture. I also added about a 1/2tsp salt. They were great. They hardened very well and the taste was excellent. I made two double batches as I will be serving them at my wedding:)
I made these (slightly different) as a kid with my mother and I have been making them with my kids for years! They are simple and delicious! To the reviewer, Paula, make sure they are quick cook oats. Robin hood oats seem to work best in our house. If you use the wrong oats, or not enough,(I use 4 cups) they do not harden properly. But even the mushy, crumbly leftovers are a great bribe to convince little people to help with everything including the clean up.
This recipe works although I cut the sugar in half and added a teaspoon of Vanilla and a tablespoon of maple syrup and boil it for about 3-4 minutes. I use regular large flake Oats and a bit more coconut and put it into the pan with the boiling liquid and mix it very thoroughly pressing the oatmeal down as I mix to force the liquid into the oats. I then take out large spoonfuls and press it together with my fingers so it is not loose and place it on the baking pan. This makes about 36 cookies. They dry out over the next 12 hours or so and you get a nice cookie that doesn't fall apart and is a bit crispy without being too chewy. Just leave them in a cookie tin and they last for a long time if nobody knows where they are!
THESE ARE SOOO GOOOD!!! These are great when its just too hot outside to turn on the oven! My family and I absolutely loved them! I will definitely be making these again sometime!!
Great cookies. You do have to take into consideration altitude, humidity,etc when creating these gems
These are so great to make when it's too hot to turn on the oven! I too usually add a generous scoop of peanut butter after the boiling step, and sometimes an extra 1/2 cup of coconut. These never last long at our house.
Children at my daycare had fun making this. One girl loves them but my son didn't care for them. So far I haven't had luck with them hardening even after they were cold. I have put the cookie sheet with the cookies on it in the freezer and hoping they harden that way. These are definitely not healthy and much too sweet for my liking but the children enjoyed them as a treat!
I just made these and they came out amazing! I only have unsalted butter on hand, so I used that instead of margarine. I also cut the Sugar by half a cup because I don't have that much of a sweet tooth. They are plenty sweet for me! I didn't read other reviews about the boiling time, but I cooked mine on a medium heat until it was runny and it seemed that the sugar had fully dissolved. I also used Quick cook oats like the recipe specifies. Mine are not grainy nor are they crumbly; they are perfect! I want to try making these again with coconut oil instead of margarine to see if that will help with the hardening process. I had to set mine in the freezer for about 20 minutes before they were firm and would stay together.
Be sure not to boil to long because it gets grainy.
Could not have been any easier to make! A friend is gluten free and I'm bringing these cookies (along with a side of strawberries) to her house for dessert. Can't wait for her to try them! Plus, the no bake feature is great for hot summer days. Will be making these again SOON!
can u spell delish? I sure can, and these cookies can2!!! I lov how goey these are, and my younger sibs loved them! they are messy though, if u don't leave them in the freezer. great with a glass of milk. all 10s across the board with these! I
my first time baking thought this would be an easy one and it was easy and good.
I made this with coconut oil and it was one of the best things ever!
Tried this for my husband's treat day at work. Everyone raved about them and they went so fast he only got one!
These were super delicious even though they came out slightly crumbly. I melted all the stuff until it was smooth, which took about 4-5 minutes. Then I let it boil for 3-4 minutes, which was where I went wrong I think. I should have boiled it for only around 2 minutes. Other than that I wouldn't change a thing!
Boiling for the exact amount of time is key. Also, I'd like to add that as a kid, my Mom made these all the time...perfect texture....but it took me a few tries to get it right, but was worth it. DOES ANYONE HAVE THE RECIPE FOR THE 'MAPLE' VERSION OF THESE NO-BAKE MACAROONS...I've lost mine :(
I added a tsp of almond extract after I took the mixture off boiling, and pressed an almond slice in the top when they were formed. They looked fancier than a regular no bake and tasted great. Very quick and nice for a last minute party treat.
Just like Mom used to make! My husband suggested adding Rice Krispies. So I'm thinking I'll reduce the oats to 1 cup and add 1 cup of Rice Krispies.
I prefer the traditional no bake recipe - too gooey chewy... Like glue. Not a cookie at all. Also too much cocoa. Needs an egg and sugar at first maybe
Added to my Christmas collection this year. Thanks for posting!
we live these! reminds me of being a kid!
Needed to add another cup of oats. Other than that, the recipe is great. Hubby loves 'em!
Finally a recipe that doesn't call for peanut butter and this was my third attempt and finally they worked out!
This is my all time favorite recipe, BUT you have to be careful to not overcook the sauce. If you do the cookies will crumble.
Omg!!I think there is a law somewhere against things like these.so yummy. I did add an extra cup of coconut and a cup of peanut butter to the liquid mixture. I had no problems with them setting up. I started timing the two minute's one's the mixture came to a rolling boil . I used a ice cream scoop and flattened them a little. This gave me 36 good size beyond yummy cookies. Thank you so much
Delicious and easy, will be making these often.
Made as instructed and they turned out perfectly. I did use another reviewers advice to use coconut oil (I did half coconut oil and half butter).
Turned out excellent. I used coconut oil instead of margarine and half dark brown sugar. Agree with other reviewers, boil at least two minutes. Will definitely make again.
Perfect subsitute if you want no-bake cookies but can't have the peanutbutter
these turned out GREAT I had to add two extra minutes to boiling though to reach hard boiled stage (drip a bit of the sause in cold water, if it remains formed, you've got it)....
I have been searching for this recipe, loved it. I did add a 1/4 t of vanilla and 2T of peanut butter. Boiled as suggested for 3-4 min.
You have to move fast before it cools to be sure they stick together.
A favourite of mine and many around me!
Yum!! I love these but I made some substitutions. First I used very fine cane sugar and I only used half that the recipe called for. Next I substituted coconut milk for regular milk for both thickness & taste. I used unsweetened coconut flakes. I didn't heat the milk. I did melt the butter then mixed everything into one bowl. So yummy!!!
I'll try with real sugar (not agave) and PB next time
I have made these several times . They are super easy to make . But be ready to make a second batch because the first one batch will be gone minutes after hitting the counter. This is not a good cookie if you want to loose weight
it was really good I liked it warm, but it was very crumbily and hard to place on sheet.
As I remember, but one cup of coconut is needed.
Yes I only put 2tbsp of smooth peanut butter and cut back the sugar and milk by about 1/3 cup and added frosted flakes crushed and mixed in with oatmeal at the end.
meh, it's ok.... always looking for something different. my husband was disappointed they weren't the no bake cookies with peanut butter..... looks can be deceiving lol. they were yummy but lacked flavor
Turned out great love these
Following other suggestions to add 2 cups of coconut it was a dry mess. So not the recipes fault but mine but just a warning to try it as is
Two table spoons of peanut butter
My family has had this recipe foreva. The key is the amt of boiling time, if u boiled too long its dry and crumbly; if not long enuff it wont hold a shape. Our family also adds nuts to this recipe. I agree I only use butter.
I made them for thanksgivings and now for Christmas
Made exactly to the recipe, the cookies turned out great!
I followed others' advice and doubled the amount of coconut and used butter. I also used minced coconut because that's what I had and that worked really well. Served them to friends today and got many compliments.
These are so good, and very easy to make. They brought back memories; my mother used to make these during the holidays when I was little. The only change I made is that I used butter instead of margarine, because real is better than processed every day of the week.
They didn’t set up. I ended up with gooey lumps that taste great but fall apart.
Made this recipe, as is. My hubby loves it! No peanut butter and the cocoa with the coconut and oats is perfect! Thank you, B
Well all I had was unsweetened coconut and this may be the reason my cookies were dry and/or I took the advice of a reviewer and doubled the coconut. Either way, these became too dry to form into balls once they started to cool slightly. I will try these again with the sweetened coconut and follow the recipe as is!
I read the reviews first and used 2 cups of coconut instead of 1. Also I never use margarine, just real butter. 2 cups of sugar sounded like a lot to me, so I used 1-1/2. It made about 32 cookies. SO EASY and delicious! My husband loves the chocolate and coconut combo and thought they were excellent. I'm thinking about doing these for a Christmas cookie swap but not sure if they store well.
I made them as recipe says and they turned out perfect. I haven't made them in awhile and they were better than I remembered.
I changed the recipe as follows: 1 c white sugar 1 c brown sugar 1/2t vanilla dash salt 1 c dried cranberries (in with dry ingredients) Next time I am going to try adding pecans and dried pineapple (instead of dried cranberries).
Worked great, even though I accidentally added vanilla!!! Old family favourite but ours also has pecans (toasted) OR crushed peppermint as well.
Like the ones we made when I was a kid, only even better with coconut. My son and his family loved them!
Love this recipe! I cut the sugar in half (1 cup instead of 2) and it is plenty sweet. I will probably use even less next time. Also used my homemade butter instead of margarine. Yum!
Really good!
Super easy. I used butter instead of margarine. They turned out great. I put them on lined cookie sheets, then stuck them in the fridge to harden quicker.
Thanks for sharing. Followed exactly except used butter just because it was easier. Everyone likes them.
Added half a cup or so of coconut but didn’t change anything else & they’re great - the only tip I have is to make sure you don’t stop stirring the chocolate while it boils for the full 2 minutes & they’re perfect
This is the exact recipe that I would make wig my great-grandmother. Perfectly easy and a great start to teaching a child to bake.
Good but not quite my mom's recipe. I substituted the milk for almond milk due to dairy allergies and added 1/2 cup of coconut after stirring as it was still runny. I also added a 1/2 tsp or so of vanilla. Overall very good.
I double the coconut every time and they turn out perfect!
I love to make cookies for my kids. I have made so many different kinds. I remembered my mom uses to make these kinds if cookies all the time when I was a kid so I wanted to do the same for my kids. I had no recipe and had to find one. I read the reviews for this one and the changes people made. So I gave it a go. They turned out so good they are now officially the family favorite. The only thing i did different is change the margerine for butter. And added maybe a 1/4 more coconut then it asked for cause well, we love coconut. They turned out perfect each time and this is now the third time. Also I read some let the butter melt before adding other stuff to saucepan. I did the same and it worked great. Good luck to all who try! Thanks for the great recipe! Its a major hit
Quick & delicious!
Great as is. Added oats & coconut to the pot & stirred.
This recipe was GREAT! I did adjust with Earth Balance butter replacement and oat milk to make it dairy-free. It was delicious!!
I made this as specified, except I used butter instead of margarine. So far, I've only tried six cookies in the last hour, so it's hard to be COMPLETELY sure, but I'd say these are very, very good. I think I would cut the oats by 1/2 cup the next time around and double the coconut, though. These have an addictive, chocolatey, caramel-like bite. Yum!
Added about a half a cup more coconut and they turned out wonderful!
Just like I remember as a kid!
I followed the recipe but I used Brown sugar instead of white and the cookies were amazing! They were chewy and delicious! This one will be written down in my old fashioned cook book!
These were super easy and quick, came out perfect and delicious. Due to what I had on hand to use up, I used 2 cups of coconut and 2 cups of quick oats, followed the cooking directions exactly as in cooked low until smooth and then exactly 2 minutes of boiling. They set up quickly and were not crumbly. Yummmmmmy!!!
Made exactly as written. Next time I will cook a little less as my stove is hotter then average even on min I can boil . Yummy recipe. Just like when I was a kid
Ok WOW. Instead I but the batter in a brownie pan and cut in cubes once cold. Makes coconut fudges SO GOOD
In my family we call these gobbles. I don’t know why. They always have been super famous with the fam and never last long enough to make any to the freezer so maybe because they get “gobbled up”. My moms recipe book got destroyed and we have never been able to find the recipe for gobbles until now! You made our Christmas!
Tugged at my childhood memories, so I just had to make them. My middle-aged kids happened to be coming here... they were a hit!! Brought back all their childhood memories and their spouses were introduced to them . I used steel cut oats....had no problem I let the syrup boil for 4ish minutes and they were perfection!! On the make list for my friends Xmas goodie platters.
Yes, I've loved this recipe since childhood. I've tweaked it. Using the following: 2 c. quick oats + 1 c. cold milled flax seed, 1 1/2 c. white sugar (reduced), 1 1/2c long coconut (increased), 1/2c. cocoa, 1/c. butter, 1 1/4c. milk (increased/I used almond milk). I followed the same directions. The cookie is still very sweet, possibly tasting slightly more dark chocolate flavour. Delicious results.
Fast and so easy, everyone just loves them! Thank you :)
These turned out amazing. I’ll definitely be making these again
I love this recipe. I added a cup of smooth peanut butter right after I took it off the stove. I then just poured in 3 c. Oats and 1 c. Coconut into the pot, Stirred it all in and then dropped by tablespoon. I got 33 cookies so I make mine a little larger. Delicious!!
just made these with cane sugar. they are fabulous. i used large silicone based ice cube trays for some of the cookies. it worked really well. they look and taste fabulous. thank you
These are okay. They turned out, but I think I would like them better with less cocoa and a bit less oats. This isn't the recipe that I remember from when I was young, the chocolate flavor is a bit too intense, so much so that I can barely taste the coconut. It's a good recipe, but not exactly what I was looking for.
Great recipe, works every time!
Turned out perfectly. I will make this cookie again!
We made these when I was a kid. Amazing they taste just like I remember. Very easy recipe to make.
