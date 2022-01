Rice and Beef Stuffed Tomatoes

Thank you for a delicious and versatile recipe. I did make some changes to suit our tastes. I used 1 cup of regular long grain rice. I sauteed it in 3 tbsps butter until lightly toasted and then added 2 cups water. Brought that to a boil; reduced heat; covered and let simmer for 15 mins until water was absorbed. I then added salt to taste and 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley. While the rice was simmering, I browned the meat. I halved the recipe because I was only feeding 2. I used 1/2 lb Johnsonville Sweet Italian Sausage. Browned that and then added 1/2 of a chopped onion with 1 teaspoon of minced garlic. Finished cooking the meat with the veges and then added the chopped tomato pulp and some salt to taste. Scraped all the bits off the bottom of the pan and gave it a taste. I added a tbsp of chopped fresh basil and I omitted the tomato sauce. It was juicy enough for me with the tomato pulp and everything tasted so fresh and yummy. I added 2 cups rice and stirred it all together and then filled the tomatoes. I only used 4 tomatoes. Cooked for 20 mins and then topped each tomato with a slice of asiago cheese. Melted the cheese and served with the rest of the rice. It was absolutely delicious. I ate one and my husband ate 3!! and he finished off the leftover filling!! Definitely a keeper. I will make this whenever I can find good tomatoes on sale. Thanks so much!