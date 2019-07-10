Rice and Beef Stuffed Tomatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Ground beef, rice, garlic, and lots of other stuff is spooned into tomatoes and baked in 20 minutes.

By Casey Floyd

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 stuffed tomatoes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Cut tops from tomatoes and scoop out the pulp; transfer pulp to a bowl and chop. Reserve tops of tomatoes.

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan, pour in the rice, and cover pan; let stand until rice absorbs water, about 5 minutes.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix cooked rice, onion, garlic, garlic salt, and black pepper into ground beef; add reserved tomato pulp and tomato sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until thickened, 10 minutes.

  • Set hollowed-out tomatoes into the prepared baking dish and fill each tomato with ground beef mixture. If desired, place tomato tops back on filled tomatoes. Pour tomato juice over filled tomatoes for extra juiciness.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tomatoes are tender and filling is hot, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 42.5mg; sodium 795.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

Life Tastes Good
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2013
Thank you for a delicious and versatile recipe. I did make some changes to suit our tastes. I used 1 cup of regular long grain rice. I sauteed it in 3 tbsps butter until lightly toasted and then added 2 cups water. Brought that to a boil; reduced heat; covered and let simmer for 15 mins until water was absorbed. I then added salt to taste and 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley. While the rice was simmering, I browned the meat. I halved the recipe because I was only feeding 2. I used 1/2 lb Johnsonville Sweet Italian Sausage. Browned that and then added 1/2 of a chopped onion with 1 teaspoon of minced garlic. Finished cooking the meat with the veges and then added the chopped tomato pulp and some salt to taste. Scraped all the bits off the bottom of the pan and gave it a taste. I added a tbsp of chopped fresh basil and I omitted the tomato sauce. It was juicy enough for me with the tomato pulp and everything tasted so fresh and yummy. I added 2 cups rice and stirred it all together and then filled the tomatoes. I only used 4 tomatoes. Cooked for 20 mins and then topped each tomato with a slice of asiago cheese. Melted the cheese and served with the rest of the rice. It was absolutely delicious. I ate one and my husband ate 3!! and he finished off the leftover filling!! Definitely a keeper. I will make this whenever I can find good tomatoes on sale. Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Sue
Rating: 3 stars
09/14/2017
A pleasant dish and easy to prepare. Another time I would adjust the seasonings to give it more pop. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
pelicangal
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2014
Loved loved loved this recipe. Must say that I substituted Johnsonville All Natural Ground Italian Sausage for the ground beef. I think that the flavor of the sausage really went well with the rest of the ingredients in this recipe. My DH said that it was better than one of his favorite meals Stuffed Bell Peppers. Will be using this recipe often. Read More
Helpful
(6)
jenney2kay
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2013
this was super easy! being from Wisconsin i added shredded cheddar to the rice mixture and some chopped green peppers and celery. i also cheated and use bottled spaghetti sauce instead of plain old tomato sauce. added more cheese to the tops 5 minutes before taking out from oven! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Brittanne
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2014
I doubled the rice added cheese and added a ton of leftover veg from my fridge (carrots pepper cukes) and served with a side of spagetti squash. It was delicious! PS you will need more tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Natalie Yosten
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2016
I followed most of the directions except I added a few things. I used a few more tomatoes added Basil a cube of Monterey Jack cheese on top of the stuffing and I put the tomato filling and ground beef in my food processor. It turned out great! Next time I'm gonna add mushroom bits and Read More
Helpful
(1)
Andrea Bachman
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2017
Added sausage and used tomato basil pasta sauce Read More
Helpful
(1)
Bobsyouruncle
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2015
I made this recipe for the first time tonight. I followed the recipe as written with a very small addition. When cooking the stuffing for the tomatoes I added a pinch of cyan pepper and a pinch of cinnamon. Only problem I had was I found out my son-in-law and grandson don t like cooked whole tomatoes. What kind of Italians are they? They ate the stuffing while I enjoyed the tomatoes and the stuffing. I recommend this recipe. It tasted just like the stuffed tomatoes my wife used to make. They will even taste better tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(1)
PaulieWalnuts123
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2016
Added some cheese at the bottom and on top of the mixture. There was about enough mixture for about 16 tomatoes. Otherwise pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
