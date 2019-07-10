Rice and Beef Stuffed Tomatoes

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for a delicious and versatile recipe. I did make some changes to suit our tastes. I used 1 cup of regular long grain rice. I sauteed it in 3 tbsps butter until lightly toasted and then added 2 cups water. Brought that to a boil; reduced heat; covered and let simmer for 15 mins until water was absorbed. I then added salt to taste and 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley. While the rice was simmering, I browned the meat. I halved the recipe because I was only feeding 2. I used 1/2 lb Johnsonville Sweet Italian Sausage. Browned that and then added 1/2 of a chopped onion with 1 teaspoon of minced garlic. Finished cooking the meat with the veges and then added the chopped tomato pulp and some salt to taste. Scraped all the bits off the bottom of the pan and gave it a taste. I added a tbsp of chopped fresh basil and I omitted the tomato sauce. It was juicy enough for me with the tomato pulp and everything tasted so fresh and yummy. I added 2 cups rice and stirred it all together and then filled the tomatoes. I only used 4 tomatoes. Cooked for 20 mins and then topped each tomato with a slice of asiago cheese. Melted the cheese and served with the rest of the rice. It was absolutely delicious. I ate one and my husband ate 3!! and he finished off the leftover filling!! Definitely a keeper. I will make this whenever I can find good tomatoes on sale. Thanks so much! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Loved loved loved this recipe. Must say that I substituted Johnsonville All Natural Ground Italian Sausage for the ground beef. I think that the flavor of the sausage really went well with the rest of the ingredients in this recipe. My DH said that it was better than one of his favorite meals Stuffed Bell Peppers. Will be using this recipe often. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars this was super easy! being from Wisconsin i added shredded cheddar to the rice mixture and some chopped green peppers and celery. i also cheated and use bottled spaghetti sauce instead of plain old tomato sauce. added more cheese to the tops 5 minutes before taking out from oven! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars A pleasant dish and easy to prepare. Another time I would adjust the seasonings to give it more pop. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the rice added cheese and added a ton of leftover veg from my fridge (carrots pepper cukes) and served with a side of spagetti squash. It was delicious! PS you will need more tomatoes. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I followed most of the directions except I added a few things. I used a few more tomatoes added Basil a cube of Monterey Jack cheese on top of the stuffing and I put the tomato filling and ground beef in my food processor. It turned out great! Next time I'm gonna add mushroom bits and Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Added sausage and used tomato basil pasta sauce Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for the first time tonight. I followed the recipe as written with a very small addition. When cooking the stuffing for the tomatoes I added a pinch of cyan pepper and a pinch of cinnamon. Only problem I had was I found out my son-in-law and grandson don t like cooked whole tomatoes. What kind of Italians are they? They ate the stuffing while I enjoyed the tomatoes and the stuffing. I recommend this recipe. It tasted just like the stuffed tomatoes my wife used to make. They will even taste better tomorrow. Helpful (1)