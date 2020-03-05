Chuckwagon Beans

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe that has been in my family for years. It's a great combination of sweet and spicy! If you like your beans saucy, you can double the sauce mixture.

By whino247

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir bacon and onion in pot until the onion is tender, 7 to 10 minutes; add ketchup, dry mustard, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, salt, and black pepper.

  • Reduce heat to low and cook bean mixture at a simmer until hot, about 10 minutes; pour into a large casserole dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bubbling on top, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 840.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Anne C.
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2017
I skipped hot sauce and added 2 chipotle peppers. It gave it a very mild kick with a bit of smokiness. As others have said absolutely save the liquid from the beans and use it later to have some needed moisture. I also skipped the baking portion as it seemed unnecessary. Also some have sniped about where to put in the beans - when you lower the heat and simmer with beans is where you add the beans. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Kathy Glynn Andreasen
Rating: 3 stars
10/04/2016
This seemed dry maybe should have used the liquid from the beans? Also the recipe as written does not mention adding the beans with the other ingredients! Read More
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2014
Do reserve some of the juice from the beans because you'll need it. Without it you ll be adding some water because the mixture will be too dry thick and sticky so use the reserved bean liquid which will add some flavor. The one thing that I really don t get is why you would bake the beans for an additional 10 minutes. The bacon is cooked so you re not browning it you re not melting anything so to me it just seems like an unnecessary step. Just heat and simmer the beans and serve. The recipe author says "...great combination of sweet and spicy." IMO there s no spicy in this with just a dash of Tabasco for 2 cans of beans so you ll need to adjust that to your taste preference if you want a little kick. Also there s an omission in the recipe because it doesn t tell you when to add the beans. I mixed up everything and then stirred in the beans to heat. On the positive side we did like them. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Anne C.
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2017
I skipped hot sauce and added 2 chipotle peppers. It gave it a very mild kick with a bit of smokiness. As others have said absolutely save the liquid from the beans and use it later to have some needed moisture. I also skipped the baking portion as it seemed unnecessary. Also some have sniped about where to put in the beans - when you lower the heat and simmer with beans is where you add the beans. Read More
Helpful
(1)
smel630
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2013
I am assuming you put the beans in on step 2. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Surfdad
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2014
This recipe did exactly what I needed it to do! What to do with a can of red beans for a side dish in a hurry? Nothing fancy but pretty good flavor. Like one other reviewer said "Save the bean juice." You will definitely need it. I made these in 10 minutes using pre cooked bacon. I think I would have preferred to leave out the dry mustard or at least cut it back a little as that flavor seemed to dominate the others just by a tad. Maybe a tbsp of molasses would add even more flavor. I might try that next time. Overall the beans were good easy to make and on the table for a great side with hamburgers. Thanks for the recipe Whino! Read More
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2014
Yum! Its great with an assortment of beans too:) definitely would make again Read More
Mike K
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2017
I also added the liquid and did not bake. Excellent side dish! Read More
Advertisement
Kathy Glynn Andreasen
Rating: 3 stars
10/03/2016
This seemed dry maybe should have used the liquid from the beans? Also the recipe as written does not mention adding the beans with the other ingredients! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022