Chuckwagon Beans

Do reserve some of the juice from the beans because you'll need it. Without it you ll be adding some water because the mixture will be too dry thick and sticky so use the reserved bean liquid which will add some flavor. The one thing that I really don t get is why you would bake the beans for an additional 10 minutes. The bacon is cooked so you re not browning it you re not melting anything so to me it just seems like an unnecessary step. Just heat and simmer the beans and serve. The recipe author says "...great combination of sweet and spicy." IMO there s no spicy in this with just a dash of Tabasco for 2 cans of beans so you ll need to adjust that to your taste preference if you want a little kick. Also there s an omission in the recipe because it doesn t tell you when to add the beans. I mixed up everything and then stirred in the beans to heat. On the positive side we did like them.