Chuckwagon Beans

Rating: 4 stars Do reserve some of the juice from the beans because you'll need it. Without it you ll be adding some water because the mixture will be too dry thick and sticky so use the reserved bean liquid which will add some flavor. The one thing that I really don t get is why you would bake the beans for an additional 10 minutes. The bacon is cooked so you re not browning it you re not melting anything so to me it just seems like an unnecessary step. Just heat and simmer the beans and serve. The recipe author says "...great combination of sweet and spicy." IMO there s no spicy in this with just a dash of Tabasco for 2 cans of beans so you ll need to adjust that to your taste preference if you want a little kick. Also there s an omission in the recipe because it doesn t tell you when to add the beans. I mixed up everything and then stirred in the beans to heat. On the positive side we did like them. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I skipped hot sauce and added 2 chipotle peppers. It gave it a very mild kick with a bit of smokiness. As others have said absolutely save the liquid from the beans and use it later to have some needed moisture. I also skipped the baking portion as it seemed unnecessary. Also some have sniped about where to put in the beans - when you lower the heat and simmer with beans is where you add the beans. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I am assuming you put the beans in on step 2. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe did exactly what I needed it to do! What to do with a can of red beans for a side dish in a hurry? Nothing fancy but pretty good flavor. Like one other reviewer said "Save the bean juice." You will definitely need it. I made these in 10 minutes using pre cooked bacon. I think I would have preferred to leave out the dry mustard or at least cut it back a little as that flavor seemed to dominate the others just by a tad. Maybe a tbsp of molasses would add even more flavor. I might try that next time. Overall the beans were good easy to make and on the table for a great side with hamburgers. Thanks for the recipe Whino!

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Its great with an assortment of beans too:) definitely would make again

Rating: 5 stars I also added the liquid and did not bake. Excellent side dish!