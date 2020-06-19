Quick and Easy Baked Carrots

Baked carrots with light sweet glaze.

Recipe by wilsondogg

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Arrange carrots in a shallow baking dish. Spray with cooking spray and sprinkle with nutmeg, cinnamon, and sugar.

  • Bake in preheated oven until carrots are tender, 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 0.6g; sodium 101.4mg. Full Nutrition
