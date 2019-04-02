Quick and Easy Parmesan Noodles

This is a quick easy recipe using any shape pasta, cream (or half-and-half), garlic, butter, and Parmesan cheese. It is very satisfying and the kids love it! Can add cut up veggies or diced chicken or ham to make more of a complete meal.

Recipe by MSABBYK

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook bow-tie pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, until cooked through yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes; drain and return pasta to pot.

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat; add cream and garlic cloves. Simmer until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and discard garlic cloves. Stir cream sauce into bow-tie pasta; season with black pepper. Add Parmesan cheese; toss until cheese melts.

Cook's Note:

If using canned Parmesan cheese (green can), you need to use cream in the sauce. If you use regular milk, the Parmesan will clump together into one piece.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 90.3mg; sodium 227.4mg. Full Nutrition
