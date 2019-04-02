Quick and Easy Parmesan Noodles

This is a quick easy recipe using any shape pasta, cream (or half-and-half), garlic, butter, and Parmesan cheese. It is very satisfying and the kids love it! Can add cut up veggies or diced chicken or ham to make more of a complete meal.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2013
I knew I was sticking my neck out tonight when I made this, knowing Hubs doesn’t like Alfredo sauce. “You know,” he said while we were eating supper, “I usually don’t like Alfredo sauce, but I like THIS.” How ‘bout that. Must have been because I prettied it up with a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley. Note: Be sure to reserve some of the pasta cooking water. Add it to the finished pasta as necessary to keep the sauce creamy.
Quick and easy to make, but very bland. A good meal for the kids as they loved it. Also be prepared to mix the parmesan for a long time until it's completely incorporated. Next time (since it's already been requested a second time) I will add minced garlic to the sauce and top with fresh parsley.
I knew I was sticking my neck out tonight when I made this, knowing Hubs doesn’t like Alfredo sauce. “You know,” he said while we were eating supper, “I usually don’t like Alfredo sauce, but I like THIS.” How ‘bout that. Must have been because I prettied it up with a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley. Note: Be sure to reserve some of the pasta cooking water. Add it to the finished pasta as necessary to keep the sauce creamy.
This also works with half-n-half or evaporated milk, if you don't have whipping cream on hand. I like to saute the garlic in the butter before making the sauce for the alfredo. This is one of our favorite pasta dishes--great base for chicken/shrimp/sausage alfredo.
My daughter and I made this for a late night dinner. It was easy to fix. I made the sauce in a frying pan and added in the Parmesan which I upped to 3 cups from 2. I used minced garlic from a jar instead of the cloves. I also doubled the recipe. Next time I'm thinking of adding either chunks of chicken or pork. Definitely a keeper!
Simply amazing. Will be adding this to the rotation. I used minced fresh garlic and just left them in the sauce and also melted the cheese in the sauce before adding it to the noodles as the cheese was coming out of the freezer and I didn't think just tossing it with the half and half and pasta would melt it as nicely. My daughter had thirds which is always a good deal. I did use the measurements as stated above though
Quick and easy to make, but very bland. A good meal for the kids as they loved it. Also be prepared to mix the parmesan for a long time until it's completely incorporated. Next time (since it's already been requested a second time) I will add minced garlic to the sauce and top with fresh parsley.
Ingredients are spot-on but the method failed me for the sauce. I used fat free half and half, and it would never thicken. Further the shredded parmesan (not the grated kind) I used from Aldi just clumped. I had to use a corn starch slurry to get it to thicken at all. Next time I will make a basic white sauce and then incorporate the parmesan.
I am not a great cook but this recipe was super easy to make for my vegetarian family members and they told me it was the best pasta they had eaten in a long time! Also my youngest (20) thinks it tastes like her favorite dish from Olive Garden that they quit serving... :)
This was really rather good. I halved the recipe and put in 1/2 of cup of frozen peas and minced garlic with the cream. I cooked the pasta 1 minute less than normal, drained and added the sauce mixture with the cheese, covered and let it sit for 2 minutes covered. I used asiago cheese as that is what I had and used 3 ounces...2 would have been fine.
The only thing I did differently was add half and half instead of cream. Let me just say I have the PICKIEST son and husband in the whole world....they don't like ANYTHING. Well...they loved this recipe!! My son even went back for seconds! Thank you for sharing this recipe, it will now be a regular in my house.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.