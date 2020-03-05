Sweet Teriyaki Beef Skewers

Rating: 4.74 stars
234 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 192
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

A grilled and easy way to prepare a delightful beef appetizer or main meat dish! Kids love the tenderness and sweetness, as do the adults.

By sheilago7

Gallery
27 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice, water, vegetable oil, and garlic together in a large bowl; drop beef slices into the mixture and stir to coat. Cover bowl with plastic wrap.

    Advertisement

  • Marinate beef in refrigerator for 24 hours.

  • Remove beef from the marinade, shaking to remove any excess liquid. Discard marinade.

  • Thread beef slices in a zig-zag onto the skewers.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cook skewers on preheated grill until the beef is cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Cook's Note:

These can burn easily with the oil and sugar, so watch them closely on the grill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 40.3mg; sodium 625.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (234)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2013
LOVED this recipe. I reduced this to 4 servings and added just a bit of freshly minced ginger to the marinade - absolutely stunning. The skewers were inhaled! I used Top Sirloin - partially frozen - and sliced it thin with my meat slicer for nice even, thin slices. This would be good stir fried as well. Put this on the regular rotation. Oh, I forgot to mention I did use the optional pineapple juice - a bit more than called for and used no water as well as low sodium soy sauce. Perfection! Read More
Helpful
(116)
234 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 192
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2013
LOVED this recipe. I reduced this to 4 servings and added just a bit of freshly minced ginger to the marinade - absolutely stunning. The skewers were inhaled! I used Top Sirloin - partially frozen - and sliced it thin with my meat slicer for nice even, thin slices. This would be good stir fried as well. Put this on the regular rotation. Oh, I forgot to mention I did use the optional pineapple juice - a bit more than called for and used no water as well as low sodium soy sauce. Perfection! Read More
Helpful
(116)
iceemama
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2013
This marinade is delicious! I did everything I could to mess this recipe up and it still turned out great. I only was able to marinate for 5 hours instead of 24 because I did not plan ahead well. It also started raining so I was not able to grill. What I did instead was cook the meat with the marinade in a skillet on the stove. I browned on med. high and then turned down to simmer until tender. I removed the meat from the pan and then added onion and bell pepper slices to serve as a side dish. I also made pineapple rice II to go with this. The meat was very flavorful and I can only imagine it will be even better when I marinate as long as stated and grill as intended. Thank you so much! This will be worked into the regular rotation. Read More
Helpful
(69)
damshell
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2013
This recipe is amazing' I use more pineapple juice less water n a lil more brown sugar and I also marinate mushroom n onions n skewer those as well. Its now a family favorite :) Read More
Helpful
(48)
Advertisement
Reta Griffith
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2015
I would add a tsp fresh grated ginger then one very important step - cook the sauce over medium heat to blend all the ingredients, stir until sugar is disolved, cool to room temperature before adding meat of your choice. This makes a terrific recipe outstanding! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Lilcat
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2014
I would give more stars if I could. The marinade for this is to die for. I made this for my mom and she went crazy for it. We did not have pineapple juice, so I omited that. I put partly cooked bell peppers and onions in the marinade the last hour, then alternated the veggies and meat with fresh mushrooms. I will make this again and again as will she. Count us in for the fan club. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Kimberly Michele Wiltbank
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2013
Delicious! I used cube steak cut into strips. The kids literally gobbled it up. Going to try the marinade on chicken tonight and see how that goes. Thanks for sharing such a simple but yummy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
SAMMIEH
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2014
Adding this as a go to marinade. I didn't have the 24 hours either, but I had a good grade of steak and marinated for 3 hours. halved the recipe and used it as a stir fry. It was awesome, can't wait to put it on the skewers. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(10)
DSCOMPTON
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2014
I made it as listed just cutting the recipe in half. It was so good I wish I would have doubled it! Made an inexpensive cut of meat yummy and tender! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Island Girl
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2014
Great recipe! I added a touch of sesame oil and finely chopped green onions into the marinade for added flavor. Don't forget to soak your wood skewers before using them. Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022