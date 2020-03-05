Sweet Teriyaki Beef Skewers

1 of 234

Rating: 5 stars LOVED this recipe. I reduced this to 4 servings and added just a bit of freshly minced ginger to the marinade - absolutely stunning. The skewers were inhaled! I used Top Sirloin - partially frozen - and sliced it thin with my meat slicer for nice even, thin slices. This would be good stir fried as well. Put this on the regular rotation. Oh, I forgot to mention I did use the optional pineapple juice - a bit more than called for and used no water as well as low sodium soy sauce. Perfection! Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars This marinade is delicious! I did everything I could to mess this recipe up and it still turned out great. I only was able to marinate for 5 hours instead of 24 because I did not plan ahead well. It also started raining so I was not able to grill. What I did instead was cook the meat with the marinade in a skillet on the stove. I browned on med. high and then turned down to simmer until tender. I removed the meat from the pan and then added onion and bell pepper slices to serve as a side dish. I also made pineapple rice II to go with this. The meat was very flavorful and I can only imagine it will be even better when I marinate as long as stated and grill as intended. Thank you so much! This will be worked into the regular rotation. Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is amazing' I use more pineapple juice less water n a lil more brown sugar and I also marinate mushroom n onions n skewer those as well. Its now a family favorite :) Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars I would add a tsp fresh grated ginger then one very important step - cook the sauce over medium heat to blend all the ingredients, stir until sugar is disolved, cool to room temperature before adding meat of your choice. This makes a terrific recipe outstanding! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I would give more stars if I could. The marinade for this is to die for. I made this for my mom and she went crazy for it. We did not have pineapple juice, so I omited that. I put partly cooked bell peppers and onions in the marinade the last hour, then alternated the veggies and meat with fresh mushrooms. I will make this again and again as will she. Count us in for the fan club. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I used cube steak cut into strips. The kids literally gobbled it up. Going to try the marinade on chicken tonight and see how that goes. Thanks for sharing such a simple but yummy recipe. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Adding this as a go to marinade. I didn't have the 24 hours either, but I had a good grade of steak and marinated for 3 hours. halved the recipe and used it as a stir fry. It was awesome, can't wait to put it on the skewers. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I made it as listed just cutting the recipe in half. It was so good I wish I would have doubled it! Made an inexpensive cut of meat yummy and tender! Helpful (8)