Pretty Cake Pops

I recently made these with my 8-year-old for Christmas, and made little snowmen. She LOVED decorating them. Some fun toppings to use are crushed peanuts or peanut butter cups, or small chocolate candies.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 16g; cholesterol 23.7mg; sodium 149.8mg. Full Nutrition
My 8 yr old liked the taste. However, we made these on a hot day so we should have left them in freezer, longer. They were falling apart in the warm white chocolate. We substituted white chocolate chips & melted in microwave. You have to immediately decorate because the chocolate sets (hardens).
Good basic recipe but they turn out way too sweet and I like sweet things. I read a blog that said add frosting to your liking and look for the consistency of a dough that sticks together and rolls nicely. I tried that - half a can worked perfectly - and was delicious.
These turned out great! The only thing I would do different next time would be to keep the cake pops in the freezer for 45 minutes instead of 15. When the cake pops were dipped in the melted bark the first time, it fell apart.
Mine turned put terrible.but I blame myself..I'm just not good at making cake pops. I'd say thus is the most traditional recipe for making can pops but mine fall off the stick and my chocolate never melts smooth enough to get a nice coat. I also refrigerated my dough before rolling into balls because it just wouldn't roll well.
This recipe was great and delicious! One thing I would say is that it does not stay on the sticks. I tried everything including putting frosting on the stick and freezing it more. It would fall off. If you make them into cake balls and don’t put a stick in it it’s easier to make and eat! I love this recipe and would totally make it again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.