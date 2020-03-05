Family Favorite Apple Crisp

Rating: 4.71 stars
104 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

A family favorite. The house smells great when it's cooking! Serve warm. Vanilla ice cream is a great accompaniment.

By Sudie B

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Spread apple slices into prepared baking pan. Dot with 1 tablespoon butter pieces and sprinkle with lemon juice. Mix flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl. Cut butter into oat mixture until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs; spread over apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is browned and apples are soft and tender, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I use Granny Smith or Cortland apples. Bottled lemon juice is fine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 69.6g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 392.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (111)

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2013
No wonder this is a family favorite Sudie B - this is an excellent apple crisp that in my mind is just right as is. No tweaking necessary - that means no changes at all. I particularly like the "butterscotchy" flavor the brown sugar and butter contribute, and if you use a sweet apple, as I did, the lemon juice is necessary to tame that down a bit. I couldn't be more pleased to give this a 5-star rating. Read More
Helpful
(64)

Most helpful critical review

Anna
Rating: 2 stars
12/09/2015
Came out soggy. Used 4 Granny Smith apples. Should've used Gala. Probably won't make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2014
I LOVE apple crisp and this was no exception! It quickly became a "family favorite" in this house. It's staightforward recipe that produces a delicious result with the perfect balance of apples to topping. I served this warm with vanilla ice cream and whipped topping - YUM! Thank for a great recipe Sudie B! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Deb Thomas
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2013
This recipe results in a perfect, classic apple crisp. Nothing needs to be "tweaked", added, subtracted or substituted. I took this apple crisp to a senior's centre party at which I volunteered, and it disappeared within minutes. Anyone who wanted second was disappointed. Lovely recipe. Sudie. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(18)
sassyoldlady
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2014
Made this for Recipe Group. I halved the recipe and made an 8x8 pan. Very easy simple to put together with an excellent crispy crunchy topping. Best eaten warm the same day or the next. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lisa
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2014
This is delicious as is - no changes needed. Next time I'll add some chopped walnuts to the topping for a little extra crunch but otherwise a definite keeper. Read More
Helpful
(9)
robyn
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2014
Delicious! It was a little too salty for my taste so I would only use 1/2 tsp salt the next time. I used room temperature butter which made my topping clump instead of crumble! But all in all it was very good and I would definitely make it again!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tamara Angelis
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2014
Amazing! The best apple crisp I've ever tasted. Thank you for such a simple and tasty recipe. This will be the only apple crisp I make from now on. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2014
Recipe Group Selection: 27 September 2014 I made a 3-serving size of this for my husband. He enjoyed it best warmed with a big helping of homemade whipped topping. It is very quick to put together with ingredients I usually have on hand. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Janet Shum
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2014
Scrumptious!! Excellent served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!!Thanks for sharing!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
