Family Favorite Apple Crisp

No wonder this is a family favorite Sudie B - this is an excellent apple crisp that in my mind is just right as is. No tweaking necessary - that means no changes at all. I particularly like the "butterscotchy" flavor the brown sugar and butter contribute, and if you use a sweet apple, as I did, the lemon juice is necessary to tame that down a bit. I couldn't be more pleased to give this a 5-star rating.
I LOVE apple crisp and this was no exception! It quickly became a "family favorite" in this house. It's staightforward recipe that produces a delicious result with the perfect balance of apples to topping. I served this warm with vanilla ice cream and whipped topping - YUM! Thank for a great recipe Sudie B!
This recipe results in a perfect, classic apple crisp. Nothing needs to be "tweaked", added, subtracted or substituted. I took this apple crisp to a senior's centre party at which I volunteered, and it disappeared within minutes. Anyone who wanted second was disappointed. Lovely recipe. Sudie. Thanks.
Made this for Recipe Group. I halved the recipe and made an 8x8 pan. Very easy simple to put together with an excellent crispy crunchy topping. Best eaten warm the same day or the next. Thanks for the recipe!
This is delicious as is - no changes needed. Next time I'll add some chopped walnuts to the topping for a little extra crunch but otherwise a definite keeper.
Delicious! It was a little too salty for my taste so I would only use 1/2 tsp salt the next time. I used room temperature butter which made my topping clump instead of crumble! But all in all it was very good and I would definitely make it again!!
Amazing! The best apple crisp I've ever tasted. Thank you for such a simple and tasty recipe. This will be the only apple crisp I make from now on.
Recipe Group Selection: 27 September 2014 I made a 3-serving size of this for my husband. He enjoyed it best warmed with a big helping of homemade whipped topping. It is very quick to put together with ingredients I usually have on hand.
Scrumptious!! Excellent served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!!Thanks for sharing!!
Came out soggy. Used 4 Granny Smith apples. Should've used Gala. Probably won't make again.