Spicy and Tender Corned Beef

It will be a mighty lucky group who gets to eat this corned beef on St. Patrick's Day. A spicy corned beef seasoning makes this a fork-tender treat. My mother was Irish and she cooked it this way. I'm married to an Irishman, I'm a lucky lassie to have him, and he loves this dish!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
The garlic amount depends on the individual preference. Whole cloves are stronger than powdered, but both are strong; don't use more than 6 cloves. The cabbage is cooked separately so it can maintain its subtle taste. Check the tenderness of vegetables and turn heat up if they are not cooking fast enough.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 102.4mg; sodium 1260.2mg. Full Nutrition
I made this exactly as directed and I was just loving it. The beer and garlic cloves were just a perfect extra to a normal corned beef. The next time I did it I also quartered a large sweet onion and tucked that into the veggies. I should have taken a photo it was so beautiful. Leftover veggies in the beer broth were wonderful. It doesn't say to cover it, but I baked mine in a covered ceramic baker.
I agree with a previous review - the corned beef was chewy and tough. I did two corned beefs, doubled the beer and spices and made recipe exactly as listed. I did not cover the meat since the instructions did not specify to, but that may have helped. The meat was not tender, the carrots were super salty - had to remove them after about 45 minutes or they would have been mush. I would not recommend this recipe and will not make it again. I have made the boiled corned beef dinner for years and it always comes out super tender and amazing, as well as perfect flavor and vegetables. Will stick to the traditional way of cooking St Patrick's Day dinner.
I made this exactly as directed and I was just loving it. The beer and garlic cloves were just a perfect extra to a normal corned beef. The next time I did it I also quartered a large sweet onion and tucked that into the veggies. I should have taken a photo it was so beautiful. Leftover veggies in the beer broth were wonderful. It doesn't say to cover it, but I baked mine in a covered ceramic baker.
Made as written and the only thing that didn't work for me is that the carrots turned too mushy for our liking with that much cooking time. I ended up roasting another batch in the oven but they didn't get that good flavor not having been cooked with the corned beef and beer. Next time I will just add them later. This is a great recipe and one I will make again.
After reading reviews and also noticing the beer burning off after about 30 minutes I transferred the meat to a covered Dutch oven and added another beer. I added the carrots and potatoes plus an onion during the last 45-60 minutes. Made the cabbage as described. Have plenty of juice in the Dutch oven for those who want extra cooking juice on their plates. Will make again, but definitely in a covered baking dish. Delish! Thank you for sharing!
This is an easy and delicious dinner party menu. I put the carrots and potatoes in the last hour. I liked steaming the cabbage separately. It didn't disappear in the broth like other recipes. The meat was tender and sliced easily. I remember my Mom's corned beef falling apart and melting in my mouth. Has the type of beef changed over the years?
So delicious! I will never cook corned beef in a slow cooker or on stove top again. I used water instead of beer and used one crushed garlic clove instead of whole and garlic slivers. I also added a quartered onion and covered it during baking. Superb!
I used a 2 .4lb Hummel Corned Beef that has the spices already in the meat and they recommend using the juices in the package. But I threw out before reading the directions. So I googled corned beef packet spices and added cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and ground clove (did not have whole cloves) with a pinch of salt and black pepper. I used 11 .2 ounces of Guinness Beer and 5 ounces of water. I followed the rest of the directions and highly recommend this recipe. It was delicious and will be my go to St. Patrick's Day Dinner. Thank you!
I agree with a previous review - the corned beef was chewy and tough. I did two corned beefs, doubled the beer and spices and made recipe exactly as listed. I did not cover the meat since the instructions did not specify to, but that may have helped. The meat was not tender, the carrots were super salty - had to remove them after about 45 minutes or they would have been mush. I would not recommend this recipe and will not make it again. I have made the boiled corned beef dinner for years and it always comes out super tender and amazing, as well as perfect flavor and vegetables. Will stick to the traditional way of cooking St Patrick's Day dinner.
Excellent! This was the first time that I have made Corn Beef and Cabbage and this certainly will be my St Patties Day go to recipe. Being that it was my first time I followed the recipe as written as far as the ingredients. Upon reading the other reviews and having some knowledge in cooking I covered the Corn Beef with foil until I added the potatoes and then let the dish cook uncovered for the remaining cooking time. Thank you for sharing the recipe
I loved this recipe! I made it in an enameled cast iron Dutch oven, which worked very well. I followed it very closely other than cooking the cabbage in the Dutch oven, since I wanted it to get as much flavor from the other ingredients as possible. I was not sure how well the Guinness would work without any additional water, but none was needed at all. I ended up cooking mine a bit longer than the total time specified, and I had to add another 1/2 can of beer. This is a definite keeper.
OMG!!! This is the most tender and tasty corned beef I’ve ever made. I followed the recipe which is quite simple. I didn’t make the potatoes or cabbage. I added a bag of baby carrots when there was an hour left of baking as I didn’t want mushy carrots like one individual had. I’d surely make this again.
I made this exactly as instructed and it came out great. The only issue was it was much saltier than expected. Next time I make it I will omit the pinch of salt. Otherwise it was perfect, delicious, and moist. A big hit for our St. Patrick's day dinner.
I made it as described and did not cover it. The beer evaporated completely and burned. Fortunately, I was able to salvage it by putting the beef in a different pan, adding potatoes and carrots and drizzling with olive oil. Flavor of the beef was good and disaster averted.
The recipe itself was easy to follow. Like others I definitely covered it.I bought a 2.5 pounder from walmart and it turned in a 2.1 meals...a thick pad of fat on one side. So, I didn't buy enough and have ever so little for corned beef hash. My lover is not a big fan anyway. Good (Garlic and Cloves) nbut I cant recommend it.
This was pretty good overall. The spice packet really only mixes with the carrots and makes them super salty, like others said. We followed this recipe exactly as described, minus adding potatoes. The beef was good but a little chewy. We threw the carrots out unfortunately. It was a good meal overall, but could’ve been better.
Usually I read reviews before I try a new recipe and I really wish I would have this time. I added water when I added the carrots but everything dried out and burned long before the time was up anyway. If I had been home babysitting it during the 90 minutes, I could have saved it but as it is, I think this corned beef is going to turn into hash.
A bit chewy, need to cover the roasting pan with foil so it steams the brisket and go about 1 hour per pound for the brisket.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/22/2018
I made it as described and did not cover it. The beer evaporated completely and burned. Fortunately, I was able to salvage it by putting the beef in a different pan, adding potatoes and carrots and drizzling with olive oil. Flavor of the beef was good and disaster averted.
This was excellent. I made it over the St. Pats weekend. I had everything on hand. Easy to make, my husband loved it. I like steaming the cabbage separately instead of putting it in the pot. The only change I would make is to add more liquid while cooking. Had a few slices left, so those are in the freezer for a corned beef stew another day.
This was delicious! Since I am gluten-free?, I used gluten-free beer and also made this in the slow cooker and let it cook for six hours and it was absolutely delicious?! You know it’s extremely good when your husband gives you a 10 out of 10 on dinner and wants to have this meal monthly!?
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.