Spicy and Tender Corned Beef

It will be a mighty lucky group who gets to eat this corned beef on St. Patrick's Day. A spicy corned beef seasoning makes this a fork-tender treat. My mother was Irish and she cooked it this way. I'm married to an Irishman, I'm a lucky lassie to have him, and he loves this dish!

By June Mc

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Pour beer into a roasting pan. Stir in corned beef seasoning packet, dry mustard, salt, and black pepper. Use a sharp knife to pierce corned beef all over; insert garlic slivers into holes. Push whole cloves into meat. Lay corned beef in the roasting pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

  • Scatter carrots around corned beef; roast for about 1 1/2 hours more.

  • Distribute red potatoes around meat; roast until corned beef and vegetables are tender, about 40 minutes more.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cabbage wedges; cover and steam until tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer cabbage to a platter; season with salt and black pepper. Let butter melt over hot cabbage. Cut visible fat from corned beef and serve with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.

Tips

The garlic amount depends on the individual preference. Whole cloves are stronger than powdered, but both are strong; don't use more than 6 cloves. The cabbage is cooked separately so it can maintain its subtle taste. Check the tenderness of vegetables and turn heat up if they are not cooking fast enough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 102.4mg; sodium 1260.2mg. Full Nutrition
