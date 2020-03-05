No-Chocolate Blondie Brownies

If I could give this 3.5 stars I would. The flavor was quite yummy like chocolate chip cookie batter (minus the chocolate). However I thought there was way too much butter. Perhaps the submitter meant 3/4 stick and not 3/4 cup. I followed the recipe not using the optional walnuts. Mine took 22 minutes until they were brown and pulling away from the pan. I thought they would set up more after cooling but they were still stickier than I expected. I would be willing to try this again but with a major reduction in the butter or an increase in flour. A change like that may make these turn out better.
Just a warning to everyone these are chewy with scoop of ice cream and caramel or butterscotch sauce over them they are delicious! Just a warning to those of you looking for a cake like consistency usually the more flour and less butter the more cakey they will be. Feel free to add and reduce to your own preference.
I followed the recipe as written but found these to be very greasy and primarily tasting like butter and brown sugar despite having vanilla extract in them.
Recipe was perfect for Saint Patrick celebration. Will be making more often.
This was a really easy recipe and I think it came out great. However I would suggest that you add at least a pinch of salt to really round out the flavor. It wouldn't be a bad idea to sprinkle the top with a little kosher or sea salt to really make it pop. I also think this recipe is best served with some ice cream and maybe a little drizzle of caramel. This would even make a good "small treats" recipe for those of you who like Wilton's cake decorating for small treats. I plan to top these brownies with my homemade Irish cream or whiskey buttercream icing.
very greasy very flat lol but good.
Found they had some what of a unique taste. Unsure if I would make these again. Followed recipe exactly as shown expect put alittle extra.
The taste was very good but very dense! Once you get through the density they were wonderful. They taste great with coffee. When I make again I will probably reduce the butter.
I caught myself eating the batter and yes it was AWSOME.