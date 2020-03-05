No-Chocolate Blondie Brownies

Rating: 3.54 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This quick and easy no-chocolate brownie recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake.

By erica

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 2-inch square brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Combine butter and milk in a large saucepan over low heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until butter melts, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat. Stir brown sugar and egg into the butter mixture.

  • Sift flour into the butter mixture; stir. Add walnuts and vanilla extract; stir. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into 2-inch squares to serve.

Cook's Note:

It usually just takes about 18 minutes in my oven for the sides to get golden brown and pull away from the pan, so start checking these about 16 minutes into the baking time. And these do taste just like Applebee's(R) Blondies!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 34.6mg; sodium 169.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

erica
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2013
Just a warning to everyone these are chewy with scoop of ice cream and caramel or butterscotch sauce over them they are delicious! Just a warning to those of you looking for a cake like consistency usually the more flour and less butter the more cakey they will be. Feel free to add and reduce to your own preference. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

mkstevens09
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2013
If I could give this 3.5 stars I would. The flavor was quite yummy like chocolate chip cookie batter (minus the chocolate). However I thought there was way too much butter. Perhaps the submitter meant 3/4 stick and not 3/4 cup. I followed the recipe not using the optional walnuts. Mine took 22 minutes until they were brown and pulling away from the pan. I thought they would set up more after cooling but they were still stickier than I expected. I would be willing to try this again but with a major reduction in the butter or an increase in flour. A change like that may make these turn out better. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
03/05/2013
I followed the recipe as written but found these to be very greasy and primarily tasting like butter and brown sugar despite having vanilla extract in them. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Donna Rhoden
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2014
Recipe was perfect for Saint Patrick celebration. Will be making more often. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Shani B.
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2014
This was a really easy recipe and I think it came out great. However I would suggest that you add at least a pinch of salt to really round out the flavor. It wouldn't be a bad idea to sprinkle the top with a little kosher or sea salt to really make it pop. I also think this recipe is best served with some ice cream and maybe a little drizzle of caramel. This would even make a good "small treats" recipe for those of you who like Wilton's cake decorating for small treats. I plan to top these brownies with my homemade Irish cream or whiskey buttercream icing. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Julsee
Rating: 2 stars
01/30/2014
very greasy very flat lol but good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Marissa
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2015
Found they had some what of a unique taste. Unsure if I would make these again. Followed recipe exactly as shown expect put alittle extra. Read More
Ashley Kunz
Rating: 3 stars
12/09/2015
The taste was very good but very dense! Once you get through the density they were wonderful. They taste great with coffee. When I make again I will probably reduce the butter. Read More
RaeCafe
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2014
I caught myself eating the batter and yes it was AWSOME. Read More
More Reviews
