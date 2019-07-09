Baked Flounder with Panko and Parmesan
Here's a simple but tasty flounder recipe. Serve with vegetables, a tossed salad, or rice.
Made this recipe for dinner tonight - loved it! The panko and cheese topping is so light and yummy. Next time, I will omit the salt completely. Baked in my oven in 20 minutes to golden brownness and flaky delicious fish. Served with steamed fresh veggie medley. I will definitely make this again! Thanks!Read More
The only deviation from the recipe was to brown it under the broiler at the end to give more eye appeal. I couldn't really taste the flounder enough that I'd pay $12.99/lb again, so next time I will substitute more affordable tilapia. We enjoyed this dish.
Good enough for a quick dinner. I skipped brushing filets with butter, sprinkled them with lemon pepper instead and added some dill weed to the breadcrumb mix instead of thyme. Mom said they could use a little more Parmesan, and I thought they had plenty as is. I did like the way panko crisped and browned giving the dish a nice crispy topping. Will probably make again.
My 17 year old daughter who has never cooked fish before made this for dinner tonight. I think it is one of the easiest and best recipes I have tasted. She followed the recipe exactly. It barely made it to the table because we were all tasting it before she could put it on the serving plate. This one went right into my recipe box. Thanks so much for sharing.
I was worried that the fish would be dry, but it was as moist as could be. Really, I changed quite a bit because of what I had on hand. I had thawed some haddock, so that is the fish that I used. Also, I did not have panko breadcrumbs, but instead had seasoned breadcrumbs which is what I used. Because of this, I didn't also add thyme. I added the salt to the fish prior to putting the crumb topping on. I found that it was WAY too salty, but it could have been because I did this, although Parm cheese is salty and I questioned the quantity of salt before adding it. That would be my only complaint. Next time, I will make it this same way, only I won't bother with added salt, pepper or thyme. I never use pepper, so I've got the recipe down to four ingredients. Amazingly good and easy. I rarely cook fish because I've not been happy with options for cooking it; now I'll have it much more often. Yay!
This is very tasty but it needs some seasoning added to the panko mixture and the topping could be too overpowering if used in the quantity called for. I added a lemon-pepper seasoning mix to the crumbs and reduced the topping by almost half and it turned out just right. I will definitely use this method again on flounder as well as other light fish such as tilapia.
My frozen flounder turned out like mush.
I made this tonight for dinner and it tasted great!I had really thin fillets,so they where done at ten minutes,.The topping was not brown yet so I just switched on the broiler for a minute or two and it became nice and crunchy and the fish perfect!I did sprinkle some Mrs.Dash original blend(love that stuff) on the fish with the salt and pepper.Thanks for the recipe!Even my picky husband loved it!
Easy and quick. Made this first time in December, and made it a couple of times again already. My twelve year old and one of his ten year old friends gave it thumbs up and wanted seconds. Based on reviews, did leave out salt and added some lemon pepper to panko (plus some dried parsley for pretty color more than anything else.) Good meal with minimal fuss.
It was okay as is. I thought garlic should have been included as one of the ingredients. The second time I made, I included 1 teaspoon of garlic powder. I used a 1/2 teaspoon of dill instead of a pinch of thyme. Garlic really gives this recipe a better flavor. Next time I make it , I will sauté 2 -3 garlic cloves in the butter used in the breadcrumb mixture and melt the butter in that same pan for coating the fish to increase garlic flavor. I used frozen fish for this and noticed that it was very slimy in its packaging. So besides the obvious part of draining the fish, I placed the fish on top of paper towels and placed a sheet of paper towels over the fish to suck up all that moisture. When baking, I placed some breadcrumb mixture under the fish as well - though next time I may have to increase breadcrumbs from 1 cup to a 1 cup 1/2 to really cover both sides.
Turns out flounder is not one of our favorites, but recipe turned out well! Flounder, though, was almost tasteless. Without the Panko and Parmesan, it would have been too bland! :)
As I was preparing it I was saying "I really hope this is good because it is so easy to make." Well it really is good. Everyone at the table ate it and with my bunch that doesn't happen often.
I liked this! Recently bought a family pack of frozen flounder for my boyfriend and I, and I have struggled to find a recipe I like besides frying. I altered the recipe for one large filet which I cut in half so I didn't struggle with too much topping. Also seasoned the fish with lemon pepper salt before brushing w butter and added no additional salt. Subbed parsley for thyme. Yummy! Will try again with tilapia!
Flounder is a light tasting fish that doesn't need much or it overpowers it. To reduce the price, find an Asian market for fresh fish and never buy frozen because the fish tastes like paper/cardboard once defrosted. I know how salty Parmesan is so I had to modify the salt.
Ok, but not the best. I had the ingredients, and it sounded quick and easy, which it was, but I think the cheese, breadcrumb, and spice mixture over-powered the fish. Not bad, but esp. on a hot day, I think I should have stuck with something lighter....
This was delicious! After reading some of the reviews I decided to season the fish with lemon pepper and omit the additional salt. It was quick and yummy, a definite do over.
I substituted lemon pepper as suggested by earlier reviews and broiled the fish the last few minutes, but it was not crispy enough to counter the soft texture of flounder. I would also cut back on the butter as it made the coating a little rich for our taste. I will not make again, although the taste of the coating was good
Really loved this simple recipe! I made it just as the recipe states except the salt. The panko breadcrumbs I had on hand were seasoned and I really liked the flavor along with the parmesan. I baked it for 18 minutes and was perfect. This is a great topping for all kinds of fish that I will prepare often. Thank you for the recipe!
Possibly the best flounder dish I've ever made. Followed the directions, but made a couple changes. Most importantly, I brushed the filets with 1 TBSP melted butter, but to reduce saturated fat, replaced the suggested 3 TBSP butter with 2 TBSP EVO to mix in the panko and grated parmesan. Didn't measure the amount of grated parmesan and panko; probably used well less than a full cup of panko. I like to season the fish directly, so I lightly sprinkled some garlic salt and pepper on the filets to our personal taste. Our filets were thin and each filet only weighed about 3 oz, so I baked the dish for about 12-13 minutes and then turned the broiler on for the last minute to two to nicely brown the topping as others suggested. The dish was outstanding! Will definitely make it again, often, and will also try other fish filets, adjusting the cooking time appropriately.
It was awesome! Best flounder I ever cooked and super easy. I did take advice from another review and added lemon pepper. I first spread the melted butter over the fillets, then sprinkle the lemon pepper on top. I then followed the directions above, just omitting the thyme because I don't really care for it. It was a hit! Family loved it. Cant wait to make it again! Thanks
This was amazing! DH, daughter and I loved it! My son, who hates fish, tolerated it very well, and said it wasn't bad for fish. The breading was nice and crispy...a big change from most recipes I've found that end up being gloppy or soggy breading. Only thing I did differently was to brush with olive oil instead of butter, and omit the salt. The Parm was salty enough. This is a definite keeper! We love it! Thank you for sharing.
Made this with some tilapia and it was great! The only change I made is that I left out the thyme and instead used 1T dry herbes de Provence. We ended up with way more crumb topping than fish but spread it around onto the broccoli we had with it and that was great too!
flounder is not my favorite but was really good
Hubby made this the other night for dinner and it was SO good! My favorite meals - to make and to eat - are simple, few ingredients and straight forward. This hit all my criteria and it was light & DELICIOUS. And easy clean up to boot :-) Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. It is definitely being integrated into the rotation of favorite weeknight meals.
This was so easy and good! The thyme wasn't my favorite, but that can easily be swapped out. The panko was very crispy and went well with the fish. Will definitely do this again!
Buttery crunchy goodness.
Good but next time I will leave out the salt.
I made it tonight, it was great! I omitted the thyme, add dill & lemon zest. I only made a half recipe of topping and that was plenty.
I'm only giving it 3 stars because I thought a cup of breadcrumbs and 2/3 of cheese was way too much. Next time I am going to only put a half cup of breadcrumbs and maybe omit the cheese or put wayy less. I smelled the cheese as it was cooking and the taste was very strong. Maybe I will just sprinkle the cheese on top for a little extra flavor.
Fast, easy, and delicious. I used orange roughy. I went a little easier on the panko for my keto diet and heavier on the parmesan. I added Herbs de Provence. I buttered both sides of the fish instead of greasing the pan. Foil made clean up much easier. It's important to make sure the foil has no wrinkles to easily remove the fish with a spatula and to remove the fish immediately so it doesn't stick. The cheese will melt. I cooked my fish at 450 for 10 minutes until the crust was nicely browned and it was perfect. It was kind of like pizza fish. My teen loved it.
DIVINE!! I was looking for a quick recipe for flounder and ran across this gem. It is perfect - my family couldn't eat enough. After reading some of the reviews, I substituted lemon/pepper seasoning for the salt and it was absolutely delish. Very light and dreamy.
I really liked this recipe , it was easy to make and easy to follow. I did make some changes as I made just 2 filets and wanted to make it a little healthier too. I added a little garlic powder, onion powder, tarragon, and smoked paprika to the panko and parmesan mixture. I used parmesan shreds that were pretty good sized too. Also to cut down on the butter I did not put any butter in the panko/parmesan crumb mixture. I brushed the filets with butter (vegan butter) and then added the panko/parmesan crumb mixture on top and pressed it down really good so it covered the fish really well too. It turned out beautiful without using the broiler. It was nice and golden brown with a light crunch but great taste. I think the extra seasonings helped to flavor it. I read some other reviews that it needed more seasoning first so made a few changes that I noted here. I think the parmesan shreds and panko browned nicely even without the butter mixed in the mixture. Will definitely make this again and I think this nice coating make it very kid friendly too.
Came out even better than I expected! One of the most simple and best dishes for fish, especially if your wife isn't a big fan of fish!
We like flounder and I usually fry it, but this was easy and tasted good. We liked it!
Made this for my Mom and Dad and everybody loved this even Dad who always finds something to complain about whatever you serve him. A keeper for sure...will definitely try this again
Its such an easy and delicious recipe to make! My kids loved it!
I not the biggest fan of using Pablo crumbs but soak in butter makes a big difference. The wife love it.
This recipe sounded healthier and simpler than other flounder recipes on this site. But I knew it would be bland for me as is. So I went ahead and seasoned the fish with some Old Bay seasoning , garlic powder and lemon pepper. To cut the fat down, I used half butter and half avocado oil. Also, my fillets were very thin, so I used 8 of them and baked only for 10 minutes at 400 and broiled another 2 minutes ( the bread crumb mixture was plenty for all those fillets). And to make the cleaning a snap, I used my cookie sheet lined with foil. I served the fish with oven fries and a green salad.
Fish lacked flavor. Very easy recipe follow.
Very simple and delish!! TY!
Quick and easy, but very salty. Next time I make this I am not adding the salt.
The butter didn't stick very well to the flounder but the recipe tasted great!
Delicious, light, quick and easy to make. Next time I will cut the salt and butter just a little bit but overall a wonderful meal.
I added a squeeze of lemon & 1/2 cup of sherry in the baking dish. My wife loved it!
Read other reviews so sprinkled the fish with lemon/pepper seasoning and some dill, then mixed the topping for 5 flounder filets - did not add the salt. The flavor was great, the topping was almost too much but it baked/flaked off at serving. Looks great on a plate, great flavor and served with some rice and peas. So easy and delicious!
Very tasty recipe for flounder. I did not have Parmesan and so substituted finely shredded cheddar. Will use recipe again
Turned out well, the topping crispy and the fish perfectly cooked. The primary issue is the seasoning. With so much Parmesan cheese, there is absolutely no need for added salt. Take out the added salt, cut the Parmesan cheese to 1/4 cup and it all evens out a bit better. I went with lemon pepper as some other reviewers had done and that added to the dish. Flounder is such a simple, delicate fish, so it's easy to overpower it with too much of anything. Keep the recipe as is, and the salt content is far too high. Reduce it, and it's spot on. Quick prep, easy to make, and perfect with a baked potato.
This was so easy - and so good! I did make some changes based on what I had on hand and on other reviews. I had 2 frozen tilapia filets and one frozen flounder (both thawed) so that's what I went with - and just halved the crumb mixture-it was perfect. I melted the butter in my casserole dish (omitted extra salt, but used salted butter), poured most of it into the bowl with the bread crumbs (seasoned Italian...what I had) and Parmesan (omitted thyme since used seasoned crumbs). I coated the filets with the remaining melted butter in the casserole dish and then sprinkled the crumbs on top. The fish was tender and the crumbs crispy and yummy in 15 minutes.
Really very good and easy! Used seasoned panko and 1/2 the Parmesan since it was all I had. Didn't use any salt and it was perfectly seasoned. Baked 15 mins in top 1/3 of oven and it was nice & crisp & browned.
My husband isn’t a fish eater so I had to find an acceptable way for him to try it. This was it. What a great topping—very tasty—and now I have one more type of fish besides scrod he will eat.
Excellent. I got a good deal on some flounder at the local supermarket and made a few pounds with this recipe. It came out great.
This was very tasty & easy to prepare. Next time I won't add any salt though. The parm cheese & butter had enough salt for the entire recipe, but the flounder was very moist. Will def make again.
Quick, easy meal that tasted good. Would’ve tasted better had I not added all the salt that was listed in the recipe.
Little on the salty side - will prepare next time with 1/2 of the salt
Pretty good - reminds me of the parmesan crusted tilapia I got at Red Lobster once. I do agree with the others though, you don't need the whole recipe. Half would be fine. I wasted about 1/3 cup of real parm making this recipe.
Made this with Cod. So good!! nice crunchy and flavorful breading. The breading made a lot, enough for 5-6 pieces of fish.
I used seasoned panko bread crumbs, came out delicious!
My picky husband and even pickier brother in law both loved the coating!
Very good. I will make it again, omitting the salt. The cheese is salty enough.
I didn't make any changes, my whole family loved it! Thanks for a great recipe!
Made exactly as the recipe called for except I used I cannot believe its butter....turned out great very moist not dry at all...did use convection bake at the end to brown it...
Very easy. Very tasty. Received compliments from my guest.
The first time I made this exactly as the recipe called for and loved it. It's a very easy and foolproof method and I was impressed at how well the breading worked on the fish. The second and third time around I added lemon pepper seasoning on the fish before adding the breadcrumbs and liked it even better with the added tanginess. This goes well with rice, potatoes, broccoli, or green beans.
Very moist and flavorful too
I was looking for a simple recipe for flounder, and this was a GRAND SLAM! So simple, fast-- yet absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly but since I grated more parmesan than was called for, probably put more in...my son, the pickiest 8 year old on the planet, took a bite and begged for more. YUM!! Served it with broiled asparagus and a very spicy habanero "pesto" and mexican limon slices. (spice for husband and myself). Delish.
My husband & I both loved it! Will definitely make it again.
This had great flavor, but made waaaaaay too much breading. I ended up scraping half of it off after it was cooked.
I didn't have any flounder so I used some frozen cod. I followed the steps exactly, brushing the butter on and topping it with the crumb mixture. They taste like a grown up fish sticks. My husband already asked me to make them again.
I brushed flounder with less than one TBS of olive oil and used Land o' Lake Lite butter and canola oil rather than full butter. We will be making this again and again!
Easy recipe. I prepared it according to the instructions and it was delicious.
I used halibut and it was wonderful.
It was my first time making flouder at home. This was very easy and very good. It will be one of my staples.
This was ABSOLUTELY Delicious.. Being that it is only Me, instead of 4 fillets I made only One and adjusted the Quantities accordingly. Not having any Panko Breadcrumbs I used the regular Bread Crumbs and perhaps more butter since the Bread Crumbs absorbed most of it. I also flipped the fillet over half way thru cooking and Marinated the other side as well.. This I placed on a bed of Brown Rice liberally sprinkled with Teriyaki Sauce which I love with Brown Rice. As a side I had some Applesauce (Natural) and a Cutie Tangerine
I really like this dish because it was tasty and different. I season the flounder first with obay, lemon pepper and seasoned the panko parmesan mixture were only Changes. Definitely will make again. , thanks
I added some old bay seasoning with the thyme to give the fish a little more flavor. I also omitted the salt & did not melt the butter. I mixed the butter with the bread & cheese & then sprinkled like a crumb topping. It was delicious.
Easy to make and great tasting.
Very easy and tasty. I'll definitely be making this again. Would have given it five starts, but I agree with others that this needs some additional seasoning as it's very bland. I'm gluten-free and used GF panko bread crumbs, which worked just as well as regular. The fish itself was perfectly baked. Next time I'll add basil, oregano, fresh parsley, and serve lemon wedges.
Being a dairy free, gluten free household, I used a little bit of olive oil instead of butter and Ian’s GF panko instead of wheat. I also added a little nutritional yeast to impart a more “buttery” flavor and lemon pepper for plain. Turned out really well. With a little foil in the pan, some fresh asparagus and sweet potatoes to bake alongside the fish, quick meal, fast clean-up and healthy. My kind of meal!
Love this delish easy recipe. I use fresh fish not frozen.
My Son and I love this recipe. A few additions. I added a 1/2 teaspoon if granulated garlic to the butter. and I substituted in Dill for the thyme. We will definitely be making again.
This was sooo good!! The only change I made was I omitted the thyme and added Italian seasoning. I also used seasoned panko. I didn’t use any salt because of the Parmesan being salty enough for us. I’ll definitely make this again. My fish didn’t get soggy because I press between paper towels then stack on a plate with paper towels in between and put in fridge. This keeps the fish from getting soggy and mushy.
I needed to make mine gluten free. Finely crushed Rice Chex for the Panko worked well. I think I would rather use a more sturdy fish. We loved the crust.
I love flounder but can't get it on the west coast. While visiting my daughter in Philadelphia, we found fresh flounder fillets in her local market, and looked for a simple recipe. I made this one and we both loved it! I didn't change a thing and will definitely make it again! I'll just need to substitute another fish available in Southern California!
Came out great. Only had seasoned breadcrumbs and they worked fine.
Much easier than frying. I squeezed fresh lime on then added mixture that I added lots of spices. Excellent recipe.
Super easy, quick preparation, delicious crunchy finish without frying. I, also, prepared morel mushrooms using this recipe and they were fantastic. Can’t wait to experiment more!
Great recipe! Flounder was delicious.
Made it tonite for the family and we loved it! It's simple, quick, & easy!
Very good-only didnt mix the butter and panko together. Sprinkled fish with lemon pepper, butter, fresh parm. and panko! Had to broil for 2 minutes to get brown and crispy...my son even liked it!
I made a single serving and use butter spray on the fish.
Would definitely make again. Took the advice of other reviews and did not brush the fish with butter, sprinkled with lemon pepper. Light and crispy fish. Very good
Yes i followed other peoples reviews did not add salt, added fresh dill weed, only added half cup of parmesan cheese and lemon pepper. I was surprised how great it come out. I also put under broiler for about 1-2 minutes. Thanks to all who gave some very helpful reviews. I will make it again and again.
I added some paprika and garlic salt as the fish is very mild. I dredged the fish in a combo of egg and butter, which made a richer coating and coated the whole fish piece.
This was FANTASTIC! So quick and easy. My husband , son and I just really enjoyed how this turned out. I will definitely make it again!
This is a quick and easy meal to make during the week. I normally have it when I want salmon and my kids don't.
I was disappointed. The amount of topping was way too much for these delicate fillets. I much prefer to cook my fish just with a light coating of seasoned flour and sautee in butter, and add lemon and capers.
This was great! The topping was crunchy and delicious, and the fish was perfectly moist and flaky. This is my new go-to recipe for fish.
My family's favorite fish dish. I have to make it pretty often. Also love it because it's sooooo easy and delish. I get the Costco bag of flounder, so I always have it on hand.
We used catfish with good results, though we had leftover panko/parmesan mix. We'll try it on chicken!