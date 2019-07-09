Baked Flounder with Panko and Parmesan

I was worried that the fish would be dry, but it was as moist as could be. Really, I changed quite a bit because of what I had on hand. I had thawed some haddock, so that is the fish that I used. Also, I did not have panko breadcrumbs, but instead had seasoned breadcrumbs which is what I used. Because of this, I didn't also add thyme. I added the salt to the fish prior to putting the crumb topping on. I found that it was WAY too salty, but it could have been because I did this, although Parm cheese is salty and I questioned the quantity of salt before adding it. That would be my only complaint. Next time, I will make it this same way, only I won't bother with added salt, pepper or thyme. I never use pepper, so I've got the recipe down to four ingredients. Amazingly good and easy. I rarely cook fish because I've not been happy with options for cooking it; now I'll have it much more often. Yay!