Baked Flounder with Panko and Parmesan

Here's a simple but tasty flounder recipe. Serve with vegetables, a tossed salad, or rice.

By N8TE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a large, shallow baking dish.

  • Arrange flounder fillets on prepared baking dish and brush with 1 tablespoon butter. Combine remaining 3 tablespoons butter with bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and thyme in a bowl; sprinkle over flounder.

  • Bake in preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Carefully transfer fillets to a plate with a spatula.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 101.6mg; sodium 800.1mg. Full Nutrition
